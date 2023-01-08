Man City XI vs Chelsea: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup, injury latest for FA Cup game today

Manchester City are likely to make changes as they face Chelsea for the second time in four days this afternoon.

Having beaten Graham Potter’s side 1-0 at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on Thursday night, it is now the turn of the Blues to make the journey as City prepare to welcome them to the Etihad Stadium in the headline tie of the FA Cup third round.

City boss Pep Guardiola has placed a huge emphasis on competing for the domestic cups since his appointment in 2016 but the tight turnaround in games might lead to some rotation.

The Spaniard has already confirmed that England midfielder Kalvin Phillips will get more game time despite hardly featuring since joining from Leeds and could be in line to start on Sunday following criticism of his condition after returning from the World Cup.

Elsewhere, striker Julian Alvarez is pushing to start ahead of Erling Haaland following his return from Argentina, where he was celebrating their famous World Cup win.

Jack Grealish and Riyad Mahrez combined to score the winner in west London after coming off the bench and could start as a result this afternoon.

Man City predicted XI (4-3-3): Ortega; Lewis, Stones, Ake, Cancelo; Phillips, De Bruyne, Gundogan; Mahrez, Alvarez, Grealish.