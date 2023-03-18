Manchester City XI vs Burnley: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup and injury latest for FA Cup today

Manchester City are likely to rotate for today’s FA Cup quarter-final meeting with Burnley.

Pep Guardiola’s side are likely to take the tie against the Championship leaders and former captain Vincent Kompany seriously, although changes are expected.

Fresh from signing his new contract, Julian Alvarez could come in to give Erling Haaland a rest, while Kalvin Phillips and Phil Foden are in contention to start.

Rico Lewis is an option at right-back, with Kyle Walker potentially dropping out. Sergio Gomez may also feature on the opposite flank, though a strong midfield is expected.

Stefan Ortega will almost certainly resume his role as the club’s starting goalkeeper in this competition.

Elsewhere, there aren’t thought to be many fresh injury concerns for City heading into the international break.

Predicted Manchester City XI (4-3-3): Ortega; Lewis, Stones, Laporte, Gomez; Phillips, De Bruyne, Silva; Mahrez, Alvarez, Foden

Date and time: Saturday 18 March at 4.30pm GMT

Venue: Etihad Stadium