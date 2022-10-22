Man City XI vs Brighton: Starting lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest for Premier League today

Pep Guardiola has John Stones back on the bench as Manchester City face Brighton this afternoon in the Premier League.

Manuel Akanji continues at right-back with Joao Cancelo on the left, as Aymeric Laporte partners Ruben Dias in the centre of defence.

Stones is fit enough to be among the substitutes, after training with the first-team leading up to the clash at the Etihad.

“John has been training has been training the last two days with us,” said Guardiola on Friday.. Kalvin Phillips (shoulder) and Kyle Walker (groin) remain out. The manager added: “Kalvin is recovering really well, but I didn’t speak with the doctors about Kyle. Hopefully they can help him.”

A postponed clash with Arsenal, which would have pitted the top two against each other in north London, has allowed Guardiola’s men to recuperate after a bruising defeat to Liverpool last week.

Jack Grealish and Riyad Mahrez were both unused off the bench in Liverpool but start in the front three, alongside Erling Haaland.

It’s as expected in midfield, with Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva and Rodri the three trusted by Guardiola once again.

Man City XI: Ederson, Akanji, Dias, Laporte, Cancelo, Rodri, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Mahrez, Grealish, Haaland

Subs: Ortega Moreno, Stones, Ake, Gundogan, Alvarez, Gomez, Foden, Palmer, Lewis