Manchester City XI vs Bournemouth: De Bruyne injury latest, confirmed team news and predicted lineup

Manchester City are sweating over Kevin De Bruyne ahead of today’s trip to Bournemouth.

The defending Premier League champions know anything but a win on the South Coast could prove a definitive blow in their pursuit of leaders Arsenal.

De Bruyne, along with Aymeric Laporte, was ruled out on the eve of Wednesday’s Champions League draw at RB Leipzig, City’s second stalemate in a row.

Having missed training on Tuesday morning, neither travelled to Germany while suffering from illness.

Pep Guardiola will discuss their latest condition when he faces the media on Friday with John Stones another player hoping to be in contention against Bournemouth after a few weeks out with a thigh injury.

City did not make any substitutions in the Leipzig draw, which could prompt Guardiola into rotating his team. However, he is likely to push his star players through the game in order to rest them for the FA Cup trip to Bristol City next week.

Predicted Manchester City XI: Ederson; Walker, Akanji, Dias, Ake; De Bruyne, Rodri, Silva; Mahrez, Haaland, Grealish.