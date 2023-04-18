Manchester City XI vs Bayern Munich: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news, injury latest for Champions League

(ES Composite)

Pep Guardiola is set to revert to his first-choice starting line-up against Bayern Munich despite Manchester City boasting a comfortable lead in their Champions League quarter-final tie.

A 3-0 win at the Etihad Stadium has made City 1/100 favourites to qualify for the last four in Bavaria on Wednesday night.

The visitors are likely to line up in the 3-2-4-1 system that has worked wonders for Guardiola in recent weeks.

John Stones could continue in midfield alongside Rodri with Manuel Akanji and Nathan Ake returning to the defence after being benched on the weekend.

The big question is which of City’s wealth of attackers will make the line-up.

Ilkay Gundogan is competing for a runout alongside Kevin De Bruyne in the centre of the park, with Bernardo Silva and Riyad Mahrez options on the right flank.

Erling Haaland should start up front and Jack Grealish is primed to play down the left wing given Phil Foden will only be on the bench as he makes his comeback from appendicitis surgery.

Guardiola will provide an update on his team’s injury situation later this evening.

Predicted Man City XI: Ederson; Akanji, Dias, Ake; Stones, Rodri; Silva, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Grealish; Haaland.