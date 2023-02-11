Man City XI vs Aston Villa: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest for Premier League game

Phil Foden is back in training this week after recovering from illness and is available to return for Manchester City against Aston Villa.

Kevin De Bruyne could return to starting line-up as Pep Guardiola looks to get the best out of Erling Haaland.

John Stones remains sidelined as he continues to recover from a thigh injury.

De Bruyne was benched for tactical reasons at Tottenham last weekend but could come back into the team in place of Julian Alvarez, and City could revert to their 4-3-3 formation.

Ruben Dias could return in defence after he was on the bench against Spurs.

His return could see Nathan Ake switch to left-back, which would leave Guardiola a decision on whether to play Rico Lewis or Kyle Walker at right-back.

Ilkay Gundogan may also be brought back in with Bernardo Silva struggling for form of late.

Predicted Manchester City XI: Ederson; Lewis, Akanji, Dias, Ake; De Bruyne, Rodri, Gundogan; Mahrez, Haaland, Grealish.