Manchester City without Jack Grealish for European tie with Sporting Lisbon

Manchester City will again be without record signing Jack Grealish as they face Sporting Lisbon in the Champions League on Tuesday.

The England international missed the Premier League leaders’ victory at Norwich on Saturday after a recurrence of the shin problem that affected him while he was at Aston Villa last season.

Manager Pep Guardiola says the injury is not serious but the 26-year-old will not travel to the Portuguese capital for the first leg of City’s last-16 tie.

Guardiola is hoping to go one better than last year's runners-up finish
Pep Guardiola is hoping to go one better than last year’s runners-up finish (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Guardiola said: “He is better but for tomorrow he is not available, along with Cole Palmer and Gabriel (Jesus).”

Forward Jesus has not featured since suffering a knock while on international duty last month while youngster Palmer is still troubled by a foot injury.

City are bidding to go one better than last season’s runners-up finish and win the Champions League for the first time this year.

City were convincing 4-0 winners at Norwich
City were convincing 4-0 winners at Norwich on Saturday (Joe Giddens/PA)

Guardiola said: “To do better than last season is not easy but we are excited and happy to be in this competition at this stage again.

“I know how important the Champions League is – we cannot deny it – but we take every Premier League game seriously and you saw how we behaved against Norwich.

“That’s the best proof that we do it every single game, not just in the Premier League.”

