Manchester City win third successive Premier League title after Arsenal defeat

Pep Guardiola - REUTERS/Molly Darlington

Manchester City are the Premier League champions for the third season in succession after Arsenal's title bid finally died at the City Ground.

Pep Guardiola remains in pursuit of the Treble after securing the league title without even playing, with Nottingham Forest's 1-0 victory also guaranteeing the Midlands club a place in the top division next season.

City are now an unassailable four points ahead of Arsenal and Guardiola's players will be given a guard of honour before their game against Chelsea at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

It is the club's fifth title in six seasons and extends Guardiola's remarkable grip on silverware in English football, just seven weeks after his team were eight points behind Arsenal with just a quarter of the season left to play.

Yet a run of 11 wins in a row has seen them rise to the top yet again, claiming their crown for the third successive campaign.

Guardiola is also preparing for the FA Cup final against Manchester United on June 3 but he believes City will not be regarded as one of the best teams in European football history until they win the Champions League.

“To have helped the Club win a third straight Premier League title is something very special,” City captain Ilkay Gundogan, who will lift the trophy on Sunday, said.

“The Premier League is without doubt the most demanding and competitive league in the world so that tells you everything about what an achievement this is. This squad is so talented and so special and to have been captain this season has been an enormous privilege.

Man City captain Gundogan - Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images)

“To have won this trophy three times in a row and five times in six years is incredible. That quality and consistency helps sum up what Manchester City stand for and ensures the Club will continue to strive for success going forward.

“It has been a season I will never forget. Our amazing fans have been with us every single step of the way. Without their amazing backing I don’t think there is any way we would have been able to achieve what we have done these past six seasons. Their passion and support have been so important and inspirational for us all.”

Story continues

City face Internazionale in the European showpiece next month and Guardiola accepts that their dominance of the English game since he took over as manager in 2016 is still not enough to put themselves alongside some of the great European teams.

Barcelona, his spiritual football home, won the Champions League four times between 2006 and 2015 – including twice under his stewardship in 2009 and 2011 – while Real Madrid have won Europe's top club prize five times in the last decade

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.