Manchester City-West Ham United Preview

In a perilous but not precarious position in their bid to stay up, West Ham's task is all the tougher against champions Manchester City on Sunday when second-choice keeper Adrian will be between the sticks at London Stadium.

Adrian is getting the call-up in this match for Hammers (8-11-15) because David Moyes' first-choice keeper, Joe Hart, is ineligible to face the team who loaned him out. The Spaniard lost his starting job last month after back-to-back losses to Liverpool and Swansea City in which he shipped eight goals, but Moyes is hoping Adrian will show the stellar form from the reverse fixture in which he made six saves and played well in a 2-1 loss at the Etihad on Dec. 3.

"I feel I am more than ready to play," the keeper told West Ham's official website. "I was waiting for the opportunity to play after my last game, so I have been working with intensity and so hard over the last few weeks and now my moment has arrived.

"This is a different situation because Joe can't play, but nevertheless it is an opportunity for me to play and I have to show how I am now. I know I will be very busy but I want to show that, when I play, I am ready, so I'll do my best. I know I will be in action many times."

West Ham have won once in their last seven matches (1-2-4) after being outclassed 4-1 at Arsenal in a London derby on Sunday. Marko Arnautovic continued his strong run of play with a second-half equaliser just after the hour for the Irons, but after Hart made two quality saves to give hope for stealing a point out of the Emirates, West Ham conceded three times in the final eight minutes.

"I thought we did a really good job; we contained them for long periods, we played well enough at times, we just didn't start the second half well enough and they came back into it," Moyes said. "I do know we need more points to make sure we're safe. If other teams win, we have to make sure we win ours."

Arnautovic has a team-high 10 goals, with the Austria international netting three goals and an assist in his last four matches. West Ham have taken points in six of their last seven home matches (3-3-1) but have also taken just 23 of a potential 48 points (6-5-5) at London Stadium.

For Manchester City (29-3-2), the last four matches are little more than a victory tour in which Pep Guardiola's side will try to rewrite as many single-season Premier League club records as possible. The most immediate one is that a victory would match Chelsea's record of 30 wins set in their title run last season. After last weekend's 5-0 smashing of Swansea City, the Sky Blues have a plus-73 goal difference, which would eclipse the mark of plus-71 established by Chelsea's 2009-10 team.

A victory would also equal the 2004-05 Chelsea's record for most road victories with 15 and leave City one point shy of matching that side for the most road points (48). The Citizens are five goals shy of matching the 2009-10 Chelsea team's Premier League standard of 103.

While Manchester City cannot duplicate the feat of Arsenal's "Invincibles," who went unbeaten in 2003-04, they could become the first side of "Centurions" in Premier League history and reach 100 points if they either close the campaign with four straight wins or three victories and a draw.

On an individual level, PFA Player of the Year runner-up Kevin De Bruyne has a league-best 15 assists and has an outside chance to match Thierry Henry's Premier League standard of 20 set in the 2002-03 season. The Belgium international turned goal-scorer in last Sunday's title celebration, scoring the third of City's five goals on a 30-yard blast as Danilo, Raheem Sterling, Bernardo Silva and Gabriel Jesus also found the back of the net.

"Overall it was a very nice feeling," De Bruyne told City's official website. "We wanted to play like we have all season. It (being champions) feels different. It's a first time for me so it feels very nice. We see it from the fans' point of view as they enjoy it if you give the effort and play the way we did (Sunday)."

De Bruyne set up the winning goal in the reverse fixture that David Silva scored seven minutes from time. Nicolas Otamendi had pulled City level in the 57th minute after Angelo Ogbonna gave West Ham the lead just before intermission.

City have won four on the bounce over Hammers in all competitions and outscored them 9-0 in their first two matches at London Stadium, recording a 5-0 rout in the FA Cup on Jan. 6 and a 4-0 whitewash in league play less than four weeks later.