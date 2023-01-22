Manchester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more

(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Manchester City face Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League today.

Pep Guardiola has demanded more from both players and fans alike as the reigning champions bid to close the gap to Arsenal at the top of the table, with City five points behind having played a game more at the start of Sunday’s action.

Meanwhile new Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui has brought in new faces in the form of Pablo Sarabia, Matheus Cunha and Mario Lemina, though only the latter starts here. His side are just outside the relegation zone on goal difference, and with just one defeat in the last four league games he has started to slowly improve matters - though Wolves face a big test here.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

Manchester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers LIVE: Premier League updates

Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Premier League meeting between Manchester City and Wolves at the Etihad Stadium!

Confirmed line-ups: Man City vs Wolves

13:12 , Karl Matchett

The teams are in for the game at the Etihad.

Man City XI: Ederson, Lewis, Stones, Akanji, Laporte, Rodrigo, De Bruyne, Gundogan, Mahrez, Grealish, Haaland

Wolves XI: Sa, Semedo, Collins, Kilman, Bueno, Lemina, Neves, Nunes, Adama, Jimenez, Hwang

