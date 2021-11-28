Manchester City vs West Ham United, Premier League: live score and latest updates

Bernardho of Manchester City warms up - Getty

Good afternoon, welcome to our live blog of Manchester City vs West Ham, and it looks bloomin' freezin' in Manchester, where several of the home players are living their best Carlos Tevez life and rocking the snood.

Champions Manchester City have made two changes for the visit of West Ham.

Gabriel Jesus, who came off the bench to score the winner against Paris St Germain in midweek, starts up front at the Etihad Stadium while Aymeric Laporte returns in defence.

Oleksandr Zinchenko and John Stones are the players to make way while Jack Grealish and Phil Foden are again missing through injury.

The Hammers make one change with Arthur Masuaku replacing Jarrod Bowen on what is a wintry afternoon in Manchester, with snow having started to fall.

Bit of harmless/meaningless speculation this morning about Pep's future.

Asked if he would consider coaching the England national team, Guardiola said:

"I would love, I said many times, when I finish here, the pleasure to lead a team at a World Cup. But it is not easy to find it. There are only a few positions," Guardiola told British media on Saturday.

"I would like it, but if it doesn't happen, I will train clubs, so it will not be a problem.

"But in England, being here I think always I will be Man City and if I have to come back it would be at Man City, if they want me. I would not train another club in England apart from this club."

Here are the teams

Man City: Ederson, Walker, Dias, Laporte, Joao Cancelo, Gundogan, Rodri, Bernardo Silva, Mahrez, Gabriel Jesus, Sterling. Subs: Stones, Ake, Zinchenko, Steffen, Fernandinho, Carson, Palmer, McAtee.

West Ham: Fabianski, Johnson, Dawson, Zouma, Cresswell, Rice, Soucek, Fornals, Benrahma, Masuaku, Antonio. Subs: Coufal, Yarmolenko, Lanzini, Vlasic, Areola, Noble, Bowen, Diop, Kral.

Referee: Michael Oliver (Northumberland)