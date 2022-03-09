Manchester City vs Sporting: Predicted line-ups and team news ahead of Champions League fixture

Manchester City beat Sporting 5-0 in the first leg (AFP via Getty Images)

Pep Guardiola will be without Ruben Dias and Kyle Walker for the second leg of Manchester City’s Champions League tie against Sporting.

Dias could miss more than a month of action with a hamstring injury, while Walker remains suspended in European football after his sending off against RB Leipzig.

Sporting are also dealing with fitness issues, with rising star Pedro Gonçalves and key midfielder Joao Palhinha missing training on Monday.

With Manchester City’s 5-0 win in the first leg in Portugal putting the tie’s result almost beyond doubt, both managers could be tempted to rotate.

Here’s everything you need to know:

When and where is it?

The match is due to kick-off at 8pm GMT on Wednesday 9 March at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester.

How can I watch?

The second leg of the Round of 16 tie is due to be shown live on BT Sport 2 in the United Kingdom, with coverage beginning at 7pm GMT. Subscribers can watch the game via the BT Sport app or online player.

Team news

Manchester City defender Ruben Dias has been ruled out for four to six weeks with a hamstring injury, while Pep Guardiola will also be without Kyle Walker - the right-back serves the second game of his European ban. Nathan Ake is a doubt.

With the tie out of sight, the Manchester City manager may be tempted to rotate; Kevin De Bruyne is one booking away from a suspension, so he may be one to drop out. Joao Cancelo is similarly at risk but with Walker out is a likely full-back starter.

Ruben Amorim has injury concerns of his own with which to contend. Pedro Goncalves’ muscular issue continues to rule out the promising young attacking midfielder while Joao Palhinha and Daniel Bragança were also absent from training on Monday. Matheus Nunes is suspended.

Predicted line-ups

Manchester City XI: Ederson; Cancelo, Stones, Laporte, Zinchenko; Gundogan, Fernandinho, Silva; Mahrez, Jesus, Sterling

Sporting XI: Adán; Inácio, Coates, Feddal; Pedro Porro, Ugarte, Essugo, Matheus Reis; Sarabia, Slimani, Nuno Santos

Story continues

Odds

Manchester City win 2/13

Draw 9/1

Sporting win 22/1

Prediction

Manchester City are cruising into the quarter-finals, and may not need to get anywhere near top gear to secure their place. A modest victory and no unnecessary exertions would probably suit Pep Guardiola. Manchester City 2-1 Sporting