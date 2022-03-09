Manchester City vs Sporting: Predicted line-ups and team news ahead of Champions League fixture

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Harry Latham-Coyle
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Manchester City
    Manchester City
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Pep Guardiola
    Pep Guardiola
    Spanish association football manager and former player
  • Kyle Walker
    Kyle Walker
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
Manchester City beat Sporting 5-0 in the first leg (AFP via Getty Images)
Manchester City beat Sporting 5-0 in the first leg (AFP via Getty Images)

Pep Guardiola will be without Ruben Dias and Kyle Walker for the second leg of Manchester City’s Champions League tie against Sporting.

Dias could miss more than a month of action with a hamstring injury, while Walker remains suspended in European football after his sending off against RB Leipzig.

Sporting are also dealing with fitness issues, with rising star Pedro Gonçalves and key midfielder Joao Palhinha missing training on Monday.

With Manchester City’s 5-0 win in the first leg in Portugal putting the tie’s result almost beyond doubt, both managers could be tempted to rotate.

Here’s everything you need to know:

When and where is it?

The match is due to kick-off at 8pm GMT on Wednesday 9 March at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester.

How can I watch?

The second leg of the Round of 16 tie is due to be shown live on BT Sport 2 in the United Kingdom, with coverage beginning at 7pm GMT. Subscribers can watch the game via the BT Sport app or online player.

Team news

Manchester City defender Ruben Dias has been ruled out for four to six weeks with a hamstring injury, while Pep Guardiola will also be without Kyle Walker - the right-back serves the second game of his European ban. Nathan Ake is a doubt.

With the tie out of sight, the Manchester City manager may be tempted to rotate; Kevin De Bruyne is one booking away from a suspension, so he may be one to drop out. Joao Cancelo is similarly at risk but with Walker out is a likely full-back starter.

Ruben Amorim has injury concerns of his own with which to contend. Pedro Goncalves’ muscular issue continues to rule out the promising young attacking midfielder while Joao Palhinha and Daniel Bragança were also absent from training on Monday. Matheus Nunes is suspended.

Predicted line-ups

Manchester City XI: Ederson; Cancelo, Stones, Laporte, Zinchenko; Gundogan, Fernandinho, Silva; Mahrez, Jesus, Sterling

Sporting XI: Adán; Inácio, Coates, Feddal; Pedro Porro, Ugarte, Essugo, Matheus Reis; Sarabia, Slimani, Nuno Santos

Odds

Manchester City win 2/13

Draw 9/1

Sporting win 22/1

Prediction

Manchester City are cruising into the quarter-finals, and may not need to get anywhere near top gear to secure their place. A modest victory and no unnecessary exertions would probably suit Pep Guardiola. Manchester City 2-1 Sporting

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Dalano Banton on the first time he met Masai Ujiri

    Dalano Banton reveals what his draft workout was like for the Raptors in Tampa and how the organization gave draftees the full Toronto experience. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Barry Rawlyk abruptly resigns as coach of U of S men's basketball team during playoff run

    The long-time coach of the University of Saskatchewan's men's basketball team has resigned — and no one is saying why. Barry Rawlyk took the top basketball job at the U of S in 2012. He's also general manager of the Canadian Elite Basketball League's Saskatchewan Rattlers. "When Huskie Athletics was made aware of the situation, Coach Rawlyk was put on administrative leave pending investigation," the university said in a statement sent to CBC. It did not clarify what it mean by "the situation." "

  • Chris Boucher on his relationship with Goran Dragic, getting booed

    Raptors fans let Goran Dragic have it in his return to Toronto last week and Chris Boucher touches on the game and what his encounters with Dragic were like. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Team Sonnet dominates Team Scotiabank to win championship at PWHPA Dream Gap Tour women's hockey showcase

    Team Sonnet (Toronto) exploded for a seven-goal third period against Team Scotiabank (Calgary) to claim a 10-2 victory in the championship game at the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) Dream Gap Tour showcase hosted by the Washington Capitals. Madison Field of Oakville, Ont., scored a hat trick, while Jessie Eldridge and Victoria Bach each scored twice to help lift the Toronto club to its first title of the season on Sunday at the MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, Va.

  • Marble Mountain skiers stranded for hours following lift malfunction

    As many as 250 people were left stranded after a malfunction shut down a ski lift at Marble Mountain Saturday. Firefighters, search and rescue groups from around the region, and ski patrol trainees all worked together to evacuate the lift, a process which took between two and a half to three hours. Some skiers spent that time suspended in the air as high as 60 feet, or three stories. "Everyone was very cold," says Marble Mountain operations manager Richard Wells. "Anyone on a four pack, they wer

  • 'Holy, this is different': Dalano Banton on 'Welcome to the NBA' moment

    Dalano Banton reveals the moment he realized he was in the NBA and why it's important for him to give back to his community. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • 'We've got our alarms set': Liam Hickey's family ready for Team Canada to open Paralympic Games

    Team Canada's quest for para hockey gold at the 2022 Paralympic Games in Beijing starts Saturday against the United States, with a Newfoundlander leading the charge. But the nine-day event is much different from the last time it was held, with the COVID-19 pandemic throwing a wrench into the works. Families aren't making the trip to show support in person but will stick to phone calls and social media. The family of Newfoundland and Labrador's Liam Hickey will be cheering him on from home. "He k

  • Stingers lose 2nd straight to Cangrejeros at FIBA Basketball Champions League Americas

    The Edmonton Stingers' last two games away from home haven't gone to plan, losing by a combined 59 points to Puerto Rico's Cangrejeros. After falling 89-68 to the Cangrejeros in December, the Stingers followed it up with an even more lopsided defeat on Sunday night in Nicaragua, dropping the game 93-55 to their counterpart in Group A of the FIBA Basketball Champions League Americas (BCLA) competition. While the logo on the Edmonton jersey was the same for both losses, the names on the back were

  • ‘I’m really on the Toronto Raptors’: Dalano Banton

    Chris Boucher discusses his role as a veteran to the many young players on the Raptors while Dalano Banton still can’t believe he’s playing for his hometown team. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Colorado Avalanche still the class of the NHL

    Justin Cuthbert counts down the top five teams in the NHL this week, with the Avs comfortably leading the pack.

  • CBC Sports panel: Breaking the bias in women's sports

    Figure skater Maddie Schizas delivered multiple personal-best performances in her Olympic debut last month to help Canada place fourth in the team event. But how much will Canadians see of the 19-year-old and other women in sport before the 2026 Winter Games? "Every four years [at the Olympics] is not enough to see women's sports in the spotlight," said the reigning Canadian women's champion from Oakville, Ont., who also placed 19th in the women's program in Beijing. On Tuesday, Schizas took a b

  • FIFA lets foreign players, coaches leave Russian clubs until June

    FIFA intervened to allow foreign players and coaches based in Russia to leave their clubs on Monday, although only for the rest of the season. Clubs in other countries will be allowed to sign up to two players who had been at clubs in Russia or Ukraine outside of the normal transfer window periods. Ukraine's league has been suspended since war engulfed the country, and its players are also allowed to temporarily leave until June 30. FIFPRO and the organization representing the world's soccer lea

  • Chris Boucher is really proud of Malachi Flynn

    The Raptors sophomore has struggled to find consistent minutes this season but never showed his frustration. Chris Boucher appreciated that. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • How is football affected by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine?

    Here are the major consequences the war on Ukraine is having on football worldwide.

  • Leafs fans ready to do to Campbell what they did to Andersen

    It's right to question Jack Campbell's viability as a starter, but to pretend as though the Maple Leafs have no other issues is foolish.

  • Ex-NHL superstar Ilya Kovalchuk selling New Jersey mansion for $15 million

    Ilya Kovalchuk's mansion is on the market for a cool $15 million.

  • Hustle Play: Raptors' Dalano Banton on making the NBA, meeting Masai, rookie hazing

    Dalano Banton joins the show to talk about being drafted by his hometown team, his "welcome to the league" moment, and the advice he would give to kids who want to make the NBA.

  • 3 reasons why Maple Leafs fans should hold on for the ride

    The Toronto Maple Leafs continue to give their fans a nervous ride through games this season, even when winning. On the latest episode of In the Mentions, Omar shares three reasons why fans should remain hopeful through the turbulence, including the play of Ilya Lyubushkin and Nick Robertson.

  • Raptors' Chris Boucher holds no ill will toward Dragic: 'I love Goran'

    On the latest episode of Hustle Play, Chris Boucher dishes on Goran Dragic, getting booed, and the time the Raptors forward was convinced he got traded.

  • Twisted metal is becoming a live-action show

    The long-disappeared game Twisted metal is coming back and will be adapted to a live-action show!