Manchester City vs Southampton LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow live coverage as Manchester City face Southampton in the Premier League today.

Pep Guardiola’s team have been looking unstoppable at times this season, thanks in no small part to the constant scoring exploits of Erling Haaland, but it’s worth remembering they are still only second in the table - one point behind Arsenal - ahead of this weekend’s games. With the Gunners not in action until Sunday, victory here will push City top and start to put pressure on any would-be challengers.

Southampton have been struggling of late at the opposite end of the table; three straight league defeats leaves them 16th and they only average one goal scored per game this term in the top flight, so will have to be near-perfect at the back to get anything out of the game.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

  • Manchester City XI: Ederson, Cancelo, Akanji, Dias, Ake, Rodrigo, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Mahrez, Foden, Haaland

  • Southampton XI: Bazunu; Walker-Peters, Bella-Kotchap, Salisu, Perraud; S Armstrong, Ward-Prowse, Diallo, Aribo; A Armstrong, Adams

  • 14’ - Haaland hits the post when through one-on-one

  • 19’ - GOAL! Cancelo scores a superb solo goal to put City ahead

Manchester City FC 1 - 0 Southampton FC

Goal João Pedro Cavaco Cancelo

Yellow Card Kyle Leonardus Walker-Peters

OVER! Mahrez latches on to a deflected corner from De Bruyne and takes on the strike first-time, but he slices his attempt well over the top.

Cancelo bursts past Stuart Armstrong down the left flank, but his low cross towards the near post is deflected behind by Walker-Peters.

Cancelo skips away from two challenges to cut inside on his right foot, only to lift his delivery out for play for a goal-kick.

OFF THE POST! Haaland should put City ahead as Foden releases him behind the Southampton defence. The forward fires his effort past Bazunu, but the ball clips the inside of the left post and bounces behind for a goal-kick.

OVER! Cancelo breaks down the left flank and again lifts a cross to the back post for Mahrez to attack. The winger meets it first-time, only to lift his effort over the top.

It has been a measured start by City without the fireworks of their win over United last time out on home soil.

De Bruyne looks for a quick pass behind the Southampton defence for the run of Haaland, but Bazunu is sharp off his line to gather.

De Bruyne wins the ball for City in the final third from Salisu, but his offload towards Mahrez in space is cut out by Perraud.

Bella Kotchap remains on the pitch for now after receiving treatment. His fitness will require monitoring from the Southampton bench.

Bella Kotchap is down for the visitors with an apparent muscle strain. He might have to make way here.

SAVE! Cancelo breaks down the left flank and clips a cross to the back post. Mahrez collects and hammers a left-footed strike towards goal, forcing Bazunu into a fine stop. Foden pounces on the rebound, only to hook a strike into the arms of the Southampton keeper.

We're under way at the Etihad Stadium.

Man City have lost just one of their last 12 Premier League games against Southampton (W8 D3), though both their meetings last season ended in draws.

Southampton have made four changes to their side that lost to Everton last time out. Salisu and Perraud gets the nod to start in the back four as Larios and Caleta-Car make way to the bench, Maitland-Niles and Mara also miss out as Adam Armstrong and Diallo come into the line-up.

City have made five changes to their side from their win over Copenhagen during the week. Akanji and Ake come into the back four to replace Gomez and Laporte. De Bruyne returns in the middle of the park along with the fit-again Rodri as Gundogan and Grealish drop to the bench. Alvarez also makes way for Foden in the final third.

SOUTHAMPTON SUBS: Alex McCarthy, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Lyanco, Duje Caleta-Car, Sekou Mara, Moussa Djenepo, Mohamed Elyounoussi, Juan Larios, Theo Walcott.

SOUTHAMPTON (4-4-2): Gavin Bazunu; Kyle Walker-Peters, Mohamed Salisu, Armel Bella Kotchap, Romain Perraud; Stuart Armstrong, James Ward-Prowse, Ibrahima Diallo, Joe Aribo; Che Adams, Adam Armstrong.

MANCHESTER CITY SUBS: Ilkay Gundogan, Jack Grealish, Aymeric Laporte, Stefan Ortega, Julian Alvarez, Sergio Gomez, Cole Palmer, Rico Lewis, Josh Wilson-Esbrand.

MANCHESTER CITY (4-3-3): Ederson; Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, Manuel Akanji, Nathan Ake; Kevin De Bruyne, Rodri, Bernardo Silva; Phil Foden, Erling Haaland, Riyad Mahrez.

Southampton have lost their last three Premier League games and Ralph Hasenhuttl is under fire in the dugout. Reports have suggested that the Saints are looking to move on from the Austrian, leaving him under huge pressure to earn a positive result this afternoon. Losing matches to the teams in and around them in the table has put the spotlight on the manager and City are the last team that Hasenhuttl will have wanted to see on the schedule. It will take something special from Southampton to avoid defeat.

Manchester City can go top of the Premier League with a victory this afternoon over the Saints. Pep Guardiola's men have been in sensational form in front of goal over the last week. Erling Haaland and Phil Foden each scored hat-tricks in a 6-3 hammering of Manchester United in the Manchester derby before putting five past FC Copenhagen in the Champions League. City will be eyeing another clinical performance today to move to the summit.

Hello and welcome to the live commentary of the Premier League clash between Manchester City and Southampton at the Etihad Stadium.

Man City vs Southampton confirmed line-ups

14:15 , Karl Matchett

Confirmed line-ups

Manchester City XI: Ederson, Cancelo, Akanji, Dias, Ake, Rodrigo, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Mahrez, Foden, Haaland

Southampton XI: Bazunu; Walker-Peters, Bella-Kotchap, Salisu, Perraud; S Armstrong, Ward-Prowse, Diallo, Aribo; A Armstrong, Adams

