Manchester City vs Southampton LIVE: Premier League team news and line-ups as Haaland and Foden start

Follow live coverage as Manchester City face Southampton fc today in the Premier League. Another top-flight season will be covered in full right here with The Independent, as the reigning champions look to make it an unprecedented five titles in a row come the end of 2024/25.

Pep Guardiola’s team currently trail league leaders Liverpool by a single point after eight matches and with the Reds facing fellow title rivals Arsenal on Sunday, City can go top with a win today. They are the only unbeaten team left in the top flight this year and enjoyed an easy midweek 5-0 win in the Champions League.

Meanwhile, Saints have been struggling at the other end of the table, just one point to their name so far and winless since their return to the Premier League. Defensive errors have cost them dearly - today they face not just the champions, but the league’s top scorer in Erling Haaland.

Follow the latest live action from the Premier League below:

Manchester City XI: Ederson, Lewis, Akanji, Dias, Gvardiol, Kovačić, Silva, Savinho, Nunes, Foden, Haaland

Southampton XI: Ramsdale, Walker-Peters, Harwood-Bellis, Bednarek, Stephens, Manning, Dibling, Lallana, Downes, Fernandes, Archer

14:37

Meanwhile Southampton are yet to win this season, suffering seven defeats and one draw, they sit 19th in the table after throwing away a 2-0 lead against Leicester last weekend to lose 3-2 late in stoppage time, with Ryan Fraser also being shown a straight red card in the defeat.

14:32

City come into today’s game on the back of an impressive 5-0 victory in the Champions League on Wednesday, to remain unbeaten in Europe. They’re also unbeaten in the Premier League so far this season and sit second in the table, but had to wait until the 95th minute last time out against Wolves to secure all three points at Molineux.

14:32

Hello and welcome to our LIVE match commentary of the Premier League clash between Manchester City and Southampton at the Etihad.

Confirmed lineups - Man City v Saints

13:53 , Karl Matchett

Southampton XI: Ramsdale, Walker-Peters, Harwood-Bellis, Bednarek, Stephens, Manning, Dibling, Lallana, Downes, Fernandes, Archer

13:00

Follow all the goals and latest action from the Premier League here with The Independent. Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…