Manchester City vs Southampton: Latest City team news and predicted City starting eleven

Manchester City take on Southampton today in Premier League action at the Etihad. Pep Guardiola’s side will be looking to continue their unbeaten start to the 24/25 season today. They will come up against a Southampton side who look set to fighting for their Premier League lives all season long. Here is the latest City team news and predicted City starting lineup ahead of today’s match.

Latest Manchester City team news

Manchester City enters today’s match with six players unavailable due to injury. Pep Guardiola informed the media yesterday that Rodri, Oscar Bobb, Kevin De Bruyne, Kyle Walker, Jeremy Doku and Jack Grealish will miss today’s match. The City manager also told the media that Jeremy Doku is likely out until the next international break. Guardiola also told the media that Doku sustained an injury during City’s 2-1 win over Wolves last Sunday.

Predicted City starting lineup

Ederson- Ederson was on the bench for City’s win over Sparta Prague. He should resume in goal at the Etihad today.

Rico Lewis- Lewis is almost a lock to play at right-back today given the injury to Kyle Walker.

Ruben Dias- Another player who started on the bench against Sparta Prague. I expect Dias to start today’s match.

Manuel Akanji- I expect Akanji to start in place of John Stones. I can’t see Stones starting three games in a week so I expect Akanji to start alongside Dias.

Josko Gvardiol- The Croatian international should start at left-back today.

Mateo Kovacic- Kovacic has been in great form of late. He had a rest of sorts against Sparta and should be tasked with dictating today’s game from midfield.

Bernardo Silva- Given the injuries to City’s squad Bernardo has become ever-present in City’s starting lineup. He should start once again today.

Phil Foden- City’s Wonder Boy is slowly returning to his best. The signs were there against Sparta Prague that he was nearing his best and he could have a crucial role to play today.

Savinho- The Brazilian international is in fine form and almost a certain starter for today’s match.

Matheus Nunes- Nunes was man-of-the-match against Sparta Prague and if he can bring that form into today’s game he could set his season up.

Erling Haaland- Haaland bagged a brace against Sparta Prague and is another automatic starter. If he plays well City should win so he looms large of today’s proceedings.