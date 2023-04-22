Man City vs Sheffield United LIVE! FA Cup match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Manchester City vs Sheffield United - LIVE!

Manchester City are expected to keep their treble bid on track with minimal fuss as they face Sheffield United at Wembley in the first of the FA Cup semi-finals. Pep Guardiola’s side are huge favourites to get the better of the Championship side, and book their place in the final to face either Brighton or Manchester United.

The City boss has though warned fatigue could catch up with his side, after their efforts in midweek to see off Bayern Munich and reach the last-four of the Champions League. Changes can be expected this evening, particularly with Arsenal to come in midweek in a potential Premier League title decider.

Sheffield United have nothing to lose as they go in search of an almighty upset. The Blades are on the verge of securing automatic promotion in the Championship, so will not be short of confidence. Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog below!

Man City vs Sheffield United latest news

Kick-off: 4:45pm BST, Wembley Stadium

How to watch: ITV

Man City team news: Ake ruled out

Sheffield United team news: Doyle and McAtee ineligible

Standard Sport prediction: Man City 3-0 Sheffield United

Manchester City FC - Sheffield United FC

Guardiola sends warning to City players

15:06 , Matt Verri

Man City lost 3-2 to Liverpool last season in an FA Cup semi-final clash that was effectively decided in the opening 45 minutes, with Guardiola’s side three-goals down at the break and ultimately unable to recover from that start.

It was the third year in a row that they have been beaten at the last-four stage at Wembley, and the City boss has warned his side that their attention must be on Sheffield United rather than what is to come in Europe or in the Premier League.

“If you play the semi-finals [thinking it is] not important enough like the Champions League or next game against Arsenal, it is better not to travel,” Guardiola said.

“It’s better to stay here. What we have done in the past, the last three or four years in the FA Cup semi-finals, it’s better that we stayed in Manchester. You can lose, but not the way we lose. We were not even there.”

(Getty Images)

Blades have travelled in numbers!

15:01 , Matt Verri

Standard Sport prediction

14:52 , Matt Verri

While the Blades cannot be written off, it would be a major shock to see them stopping a City team in this kind of form.

Guardiola has complained about tired legs but he has such a strong squad that even a rotated side could include the likes of Julian Alvarez, Kalvin Phillips and Riyad Mahrez.

Man City to win, 3-0.

Sheffield United team news

14:45 , Matt Verri

For the Blades, both Tommy Doyle and James McAtee are unavailable as they are on loan from City, despite Guardiola revealing he was keen for the pair to play.

“Unfortunately they can’t play,” he said yesterday. “Loan players to get experience and what better experience for City is to play FA Cup semi-final. It would be incredible for their development. Rule is the rule.”

Wes Foderingham, however, is now free of suspension in goal.

(Getty Images)

Man City team news

14:37 , Matt Verri

Manchester City are missing Nathan Ake for this afternoon’s FA Cup semi-final date with Sheffield United at Wembley.

The Dutch defender limped off midway through the second leg of City’s Champions League quarter-final tie with Bayern Munich on Wednesday night with what appeared to be a hamstring strain.

“He’s not ready for tomorrow, but I don’t know how is the damage,” Guardiola told reporters on Friday. “I think today they make the final test to know exactly what he has.”

Changes can be expected from City, particularly with Arsenal to come in a potential title-decider in midweek, with Stefan Ortega likely to start in goal as he has done throughout the FA Cup run this season.

Kyle Walker and Laporte could both come in, while Rico Lewis is an option to replace John Stones in the hybrid midfield should Guardiola stick with the same system that has been serving City so well of late.

Riyad Mahrez will be hoping to return to the starting XI as well after missing out against Bayern, while Phil Foden will once again be in the squad as he pushes to make his first start since the quarter-final win over Burnley last month following surgery for appendicitis.

Predicted Man City XI: Ortega; Walker, Dias, Laporte; Lewis, Phillips; Mahrez, De Bruyne, Alvarez, Grealish; Haaland.

(REUTERS)

How to watch Man City vs Sheffield United

14:30 , Matt Verri

TV channel: In the UK, today’s game will be broadcast live and free-to-air on ITV1, with coverage beginning at 4pm.

Live stream: The ITV website and ITVX app will offer a live stream service online, also free to access.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action right here with us!

Good afternoon!

14:22 , Matt Verri

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE blog of Manchester City vs Sheffield United!

It’s the first of the two FA Cup semi-finals this weekend, with Brighton taking on Manchester United tomorrow afternoon for a place in the final.

Talk of the treble continues for City, and they are huge favourites to get past Championship opposition here. Can the Blades pull off an almighty shock?

We’ll have all the latest updates, build-up and team news ahead of kick-off, which comes at 4:45pm BST from Wembley. Stay with us!