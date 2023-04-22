Manchester City vs Sheffield United live stream: How can I watch FA Cup semi-final FOR FREE on TV in UK today?

Manchester City continue their quest to win the treble at Wembley today.

Pep Guardiola’s side play Sheffield United in the FA Cup semi-final and will feel confident of reaching only a second final in this competition during the Spaniard’s reign.

Of the two semi-finals, City have the much simpler task on paper at least.

While the Blades cannot be written off, they are missing two of their best players in Tommy Doyle and James McAtee as they are on loan from City.

Here’s how to watch the action for free later.

Where to watch Manchester City vs Sheffield United

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on free-to-air coverage in the UK on either ITV 1 and STV.

Live stream: ITVX and the STV Player (both free with a subscription) will offer a live stream service.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog.