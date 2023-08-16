Manchester City vs Sevilla live: score and latest updates from the Uefa Super Cup

Manchester City 0 Sevilla 0

08:25 PM BST

22 minutes: City 0 Sevilla 0

Guardiola alluded to this before the game, but in all their cup successes Sevilla have found a way to stay in games they are not necassarily dominating. Kovacic is back on his feet after taking a kick, and the players go to the touchline for the first drinks break of the night.

08:23 PM BST

20 minutes: City 0 Sevilla 0

Akanji defends well on halfway as Sevilla tried to counter-attack. Rakitic then does well to screen a pass into Haaland, the 35-year-old in the Sevilla midfield still going strong. City the better side, but no glaring chances for either team so far,

08:20 PM BST

17 minutes: City 0 Sevilla 0

Patient play for City, before the fizz the ball out to Grealish wide left. He drives inside Navas and looks to curl a shot into the far corner with his right, but Bono pushes it around the post. Sevilla defend the City corner.

Erling Haaland competes for the ball early in the Super Cup

08:17 PM BST

14 minutes: City 0 Sevilla 0

Cole Palmer has made a really crisp start to the match, looks right at home in this City team. He is holding his width on the right flank, looking to stretch Sevilla. Both teams quite happy to drop off into shape so far, neither pressing too high.

Cole Palmer of Manchester City controls the ball during the UEFA Super Cup

08:14 PM BST

11 minutes: City 0 Sevilla 0

City seeing most of the ball in the early minutes as anticipated. The pace of the game is pretty sedate as players look to manage their way through the game in the heat. Bono with a theatrical punch out of the area, and Gvardiol tries a Danny Rose vs Arsenal at White Hart Lane, but cuts across the volley and it flies over.

08:10 PM BST

7 minutes: City 0 Sevilla 0

Jesus Navas makes his first foray forward and delivers a threatening cross, but Ocampos distracted En-Nesyri with an attempted overhead kick when the striker may have been better placed to go for the header.

Then Palmer cuts inside and finds space for City, and tests Bono with a shot from 25 yards or so. Well struck, but not quite enough power behind it.

That was a better save from Bono though! From the second phase of a corner, Palmer curls a cross into the box where Ake is steaming in to meet it. Heads it down into the turf, but Bono reacted well.

Lucas Ocampos goes for goal for Sevilla

08:08 PM BST

4 minutes: City 0 Sevilla 0

City may have run out 3-0 winners at Burnley on Friday night, but they did make some errors in their build-up play against Vincent Kompany’s man-to-man marking. Burnley lacked the punch up top to punish them.

City try to work a nice throw-in routine, lobbed up for Foden to flick a volley around the corner to Haaland in the box but Sevilla defend well.

08:06 PM BST

2 minutes: City 0 Sevilla 0

Erik Lamela has had the first shot of the night for Sevilla, but he dragged his effort well wide of the post from 25 yards out.

Cole Palmer gets a couple of early touches after a City switch of play to the right. Akanji then dallies on the edge of his defensive third under pressure from a red Sevilla shirt, and his pass back to Ederson only just makes the journey.

City look to be in a 3-2-5 when they have the ball, with Walker, Ake and Gvardiol the back three.

08:03 PM BST

KICK OFF!

Manchester City get us started. Already, it looks like Akanji is popping into midfield next to Rodri when City build play.

08:00 PM BST

The players are on their way out in Athens...

Walker leads out City carrying the Champions League trophy, which is not a bad way to start a game.

Everyone in Athens is emphasising the stifling temperatures. City have a difficult Premier League game against Newcastle on Saturday, so Guardiola might make use of his subs tonight. Although he can be reluctant to do that...

07:56 PM BST

Manchester City's captain tonight

Kyle Walker wears the armband. Looks like he is going nowhere this summer.

Kyle Walker in the warm-up in Athens

07:45 PM BST

Guardiola speaks before the game

Europe is Europe, and we have waited a number of years to have the chance to play this final. Sometimes, it is once in a lifetime. Sevilla have a special character for the finals and all the players are huge competitors. I know how tough it will be. Gvardiol, step by step, still needs to learn many things that we do. We didn’t have much time to train, but all the mistakes he makes we are going to work through them.

07:42 PM BST

A big night for Phil Foden

Manchester City fans have been calling for Guardiola to trust him in the right ‘eight’ position, and he gets his chance tonight in the absence of De Bruyne. Play well, and it could be his for the next three or four months.

Jack Grealish, Phil Foden and Mateo Kovacic of Manchester City

07:39 PM BST

Man City scaling the summit...

According to Rio Ferdinand on TNT, Man City “climbed Mount Rushmore” last season. I’m not sure it’s really there for climbing, Rio...

In fact, a quick internet search tells me it is prohibited and a few Americans have even been arrested for attempting it.

07:33 PM BST

These two teams played twice in the Champions League group stage last season

The results do not bode well for Sevilla, with City winning the two meetings by an aggregate score of 7-1. If it is any consolation, Sevilla were not the only team to get a good hiding off Guardiola’s team.

Erling Haaland scoring against Sevilla last season - Getty Images/David Ramos

07:19 PM BST

Players on the move to Saudi...

Aymeric Laporte is on the bench for City, but Sevilla goalkeeper Bono starts tonight’s game despite being Saudi-bound. Sevilla are in a pretty dire financial position and have needed to sell players this summer.

07:11 PM BST

The trophy they are playing for tonight

Definitely one that could trip you up in the picture round of a sport pub quiz.

The UEFA Super Cup trophy in Athens

07:09 PM BST

The latest from Jason Burt on the Athens heat

It is just gone 9pm here in Athens - or rather Piraeus - in Olympiacos’ home stadium and it is still hot (28C) but feels hotter as it is sticky, sweaty and humid. Will be energy-sapping for the players out there. Interesting Man City team news with a first start for Josko Gvardiol after his £77million move and with Aymeric Laporte on the bench. Do not expect him to come on as he finalises a move to Saud Arabian Pro-League club Al-Nassr. Kyle Walker is captain and with Kevin de Bruyne out injured for up to four months expect him to keep wearing the armband.

07:01 PM BST

Man City's debutant Josko Gvardiol

Josko Gvardiol arrives for the Super Cup

06:54 PM BST

Sevilla team and subs: Jesus Navas looks to be playing right-back against his former club

06:52 PM BST

The City team news analysed

Josko Gvardiol makes his first City start in his preferred left centre-back role. Ruben Dias is fit enough to make the squad, surprisingly.

The interesting calls by Guardiola are on the right side of his attack, where Foden gets his chance to impress in the De Bruyne slot and Cole Palmer starts on the right. No Bernardo Silva in the squad.

Palmer scored a cracker in the Community Shield, and like Bernardo and Riyad Mahrez before him will look to cut inside onto his left foot.

06:48 PM BST

Man City team and subs: Gvardiol makes full debut

Starting XI: Ederson, Walker (C), Akanji, Gvardiol, Ake, Rodrigo, Kovacic, Foden, Palmer, Grealish, Haaland

Subs: Ortega Moreno, Carson, Dias, Phillips, Stones, Laporte, Alvarez, Gomez, Perrone, Bobb, Lewis, McAtee

06:44 PM BST

06:44 PM BST

Can Man City add another trophy to their collection?

Are Manchester City fans excited by the Uefa Super Cup? The supporters who have travelled to Athens to watch their team face Sevilla this evening could be forgiven for feeling a touch weary, but there is no question manager Pep Guardiola is giving the occasion his full attention.

This is of course City’s first appearance in the fixture, earned by beating Inter Milan in the Champions League final in June. Given you only qualify for the Super Cup by winning Europe’s premier club competition (or the Europa League), perhaps we should be less sniffy. It is also a rare case of a trophy City are yet to win, and as Jason Burt wrote for Telegraph Sport, Guardiola came to City to make history and break new ground for the club. After watching Arsenal lift the Community Shield, they will not want to miss the chance to have their name engraved on more silverware, however minor.

The City team that starts tonight will not be as strong as the one that finished last season, though. Ilkay Gundogan has gone to Barcelona and Kevin De Bruyne is expected to miss three to four months following the recurrence of a hamstring problem. Mateo Kovacic is a fine ball progressor between the penalty areas, but cannot match Gundogan’s goal threat. De Bruyne’s absence could present an opportunity for Phil Foden to start in an attacking midfield position, but Guardiola seems to prefer him wide and City have been linked with Lucas Paqueta.

John Stones and Ruben Dias were a magnificent if unconventional partnership in the heart of City’s defence, but Stones is coming back from an injury and Dias has not travelled. That blow is softened by the signing of £77 million left-sided centre-half Josko Gvardiol, who was so impressive for Croatia at the Qatar World Cup. Gvardiol is expected to make his full City debut tonight.

Sevilla are Europa League specialists, and knocked out Manchester United on their way to winning the competition for the seventh time last season. They have lost their last five appearances in the Super Cup, perhaps not a surprising record given they are up against the Champions League holders. Eintracht Frankfurt’s Djibril Sow has been Sevilla’s headline signing of the summer and they have so far kept hold of striker Youssef En-Nesyri. Sevilla are managed by José Luis Mendilibar, another Basque coach at the top of the European game.

Full team news on the way shortly.

