Manchester City vs Sevilla, Champions League: Alvarez and Mahrez secure comeback

Julian Alvarez of Manchester City celebrates after scoring their sides second goal during the UEFA Champions League group G match between Manchester City and Sevilla FC at Etihad Stadium on November 02, 2022 in Manchester, England. - Stu Forster/Getty Images

Pep Guardiola with post match thoughts on BT Sport

We struggled to attack [first half]. It was really really difficult. We changed a little bit in the second half. He [Rico Lewis] is a fantastic layer, so intelligent, he understands everything. He made a fantastic goal, and he played really good. Second half we put more people close to the box.

Post-match facts

Manchester City have topped their group in each of their last six Champions League campaigns, having done so only once in their previous six participations.

Sevilla have won only two of their last 14 Champions League matches (D6 L6) and are winless in seven on the road (D5 L2).

Rafa Mir scored in England for the first time in what was his 19 th club appearance in the country, previously failing to score with Wolves, Nottingham Forest and Sevilla (vs West Ham).

Manchester City’s Rico Lewis became the fifth Englishman to start a Champions League match before turning 18 after Jack Wilshere, Josh McEachran, Phil Foden and Jude Bellingham.

Aged 17 years and 346 days, Rico Lewis became the youngest player in Champions League history to score on his first start in the competition, breaking the record previously held by Karim Benzema (17 years 352 days for Lyon vs Rosenborg).

A close finish in Group H...

PSG and Benfica have finished on equal points in Group H – 14.

They have an equal head-to-head record (two 1-1 draws), and the same goal difference.

However, Benfica scored more away goals, so finish top. PSG will be unseeded meaning that Chelsea, Spurs or City could draw them in the round of 16.

Julian Alvarez

This from Opta: aged 22 years and 275 days, he is the youngest Argentinean to be directly involved in three goals in a single Champions League match since Lionel Messi vs FC Bayern München in April 2009, also under Pep Guardiola (21 years 288 days).

FULL TIME: Man City 3 Sevilla 1

A second half master class from City there. Rico Lewis marked his first senior start with a goal, becoming the youngest goalscorer for Man City in the Champions League at 17-years-old.

Goals as well from Julian Alvarez – two assists and a goal in fact – and Riyad Mahrez with the third.

City are through the group stages, unbeaten. A job well done by Pep's men at the Etihad.

90+2 mins: Man City 3 Sevilla 1

City go up the other end and Foden has dig, his shot just sneaking over Bono's crossbar. An exciting end here.

90+1 mins: Man City 3 Sevilla 1

Ortega parries out Telles' cross, a dangerous one that. It comes to Delaney, but he sends his shot over the crossbar! Good chance for Sevilla to pull one back there.

Mahrez's goal – lifts it over Bono

87 mins: City sub

Dias' header forces a goal line save from Bono from a City corner.

85 mins: City sub

Off comes Rico Lewis – a standing ovation for the 17-year-old goalscorer who opened the dam for City – he's replaced by Cancelo.

GOAL! Man City 3 Sevilla (Mahrez, 83)

Alvarez the key man. He harasses the Sevilla defence and manages to win the ball. Great work rate there.

He squares unselfishly to Mahrez inside the 18-yard box, the Algerian takes a touch and then thumps it past Bono.

Here's the replay

The youngsters are shining for City tonight!! ✨



Julián Álvarez expertly puts his side 2-1 up with less than 20 minutes to go completing the comeback...

Alvarez's goal

Alvarez scores - REUTERS

78 mins: Man City 2 Sevilla 1

KDB sends the free kick in, but it evades the sky blue shirts. Sevilla clear but City can slowly build from the back now.

KDB sends another wonderful ball in, Foden making a charging run in, but it takes a deflection off a Sevilla defender and Bono rises and gathers.

77 mins: Man City 2 Sevilla 1

Lewis is brought down rather heavy-handedly by Telles to earn a City free kick on the wide right.

GOAL! Man City 2 Sevilla 1 (Alvarez, 73)

Alvarez - it's a lovely finish.

KDB plays a terrific ball past the last defender, spotting Alvarez's unmarked run down the inside-left channel.

Alvarez goes to Bono's left, the keeper falls, and the Argentinian smashes the ball from a wide position into the roof of the net.

71 mins: Man City 1 Sevilla 1

A risky ball out from Bono... it only just sneaks past the onrushing Foden and into Montiel's feet. He's under pressure now though, City hustle and win the ball back.

09:29 PM

69 mins: two more subs for City

Gomez and Palmer come off.

Wilson-Esbrand and De Bruyne are on.

66 mins: Man City 1 Sevilla 1

Rakitic makes way for Jordan.

The Croatian's put in a fair old shift.

This is what it means to the man from Bury

Rico Lewis - AFP

Lewis will remember this one

Rico Lewis - Action Images

62 mins: Man City 1 Sevilla 1

Ball's played in to Rafa Mir on the right edge of the City box, but he skies his effort. He's not happy with himself. Should've done better from there.

60 mins: Man City 1 Sevilla 1

City are all over Sevilla now and Sevilla have every man back. Can City charter a way through?

Both City full backs are being given a lot of freedom to get right up there. Great experience for Lewis and Gomez tonight.

58 mins: Man City 1 Sevilla 1

City hit Sevilla on the counter, Foden leading. He spreads the ball out over the top to Mahrez on the right, who attempts to return to him in the box, across the turf, but Rakitic slides in to clear. Well defended.

56 mins: a sub apiece

Sevilla: Erik Lamela is on for Isco.

City: Gundogan off, Bernardo Silva on.

09:16 PM

55 mins: Man City 1 Sevilla 1

A towering header from Laporte from the corner. Bono flaps at it but somehow keeps it out. Another save from the follow-up. City have looked much more convincing this second half.

Bono save - AP

GOAL! Man City 1 Sevilla 1 (Lewis, 52)

The 17-year-old equalises for City!

He's played in by Alvarez, on the right side of the six-yard box. He looks like he's got options, but he goes for it himself, smashing it emphatically past Bono.

He becomes City's youngest goalscorer in the Champions League.

50 mins: Man City 0 Sevilla 1

Lewis finds Gomez on the edge of Sevilla's box. The City left back hits it on the volley, but it's a poor one. Skied and returned to Lewis.

49 mins: Man City 0 Sevilla 1

Rodri with a long pass distributed out to the left... just a bit too much on it though for Gomez to get to.

48 mins: Man City 0 Sevilla 1

Foden edges inside, into the Sevilla box and tries a shot with the outside of his left foot, but it's a really good block by the Sevilla defence.

Alex Telles has only just come on but he's gone down. Looks like he's stubbed his toe.

46 mins: Man City 0 Sevilla 1

No injury to Grealish, just a tactical change. Looks like Foden has drifted out to Grealish's position on the left and Rodri has come into the middle.

09:04 PM

Second half

Commences. Some changes here.

Sevilla: Suso and Alex Telles are on.

Man City: Rodri comes on for Grealish.

Rafa Mir's goal

Mir's header 1 - REUTERS

Mir's header 2 - REUTERS

Mir's header 3 - AFP

Half time: Man City 0 Sevilla 1

Big question marks over the Manchester City defending from that Rafa Mir goal.

Pep's men have had more of the ball in the final third – and more chances – but they haven't been able to finish anything yet.

City switched off for one moment and Mir was clinical.

Pep - Michael Regan / Getty Images

45+1 mins: Man City 0 Sevilla 1

Palmer picks Grealish out perfectly with a switched cross on the edge of the Sevilla box. It just pops up off the deck and Grealish is forced to shoot from wide. Back out to Gomez who has a dig, deflected.

45 mins: Man City 0 Sevilla 1

Gudelj is on for the injured Marcao.

Two minutes of added time.

44 mins: Man City 0 Sevilla 1

Marcao's gone down, he's grabbing his hamstring, looks like he overstretched. On come the medical staff. I think that's the end of his night.

Rafa Mir's header which ended up in the net

Rafa Mir - Action Images

41 mins: Man City 0 Sevilla 1

Grealish with a shot! Well blocked by Rakitic.

Sevilla are playing with all 11 players behind the ball. Can City break it down?

39 mins: Man City 0 Sevilla 1

City with some joy down the right now. It's sent in by Mahrez, but it doesn't quite fall for the lurking Foden. Ball goes back to Gomez on the left edge of the box and he goes for goal. Blocked. Sevilla clear their lines.

37 mins: Man City 0 Sevilla 1

Rakitic tries to play Mir, the goalscorer, down the right flank... but the flag's gone up.

Rakitic in some discomfort here. He's taken a knock after the challenge from Laporte.

35 mins: Man City 0 Sevilla 1

Bono gets into a spot of bother trying to play the ball out short. Good pressure from City. It forces Bono to hoof the ball out for a throw.

GOAL! Man City 0 Sevilla 1 (Mir, 31)

Rafa Mir finds the back of the net! Best player on the pitch for Sevilla tonight.

Corner's sent in, he's at the far post, completely unmarked, and pushes his header perfectly over Ortega and into the far corner.

Why on earth was he not picked up by City as that ball cane in? Complacency perhaps?

26 mins: Man City 0 Sevilla 0

Gundogan with the closest City chance so far. He plays a little one-two with Foden to his right, inside the Sevilla box and is then gently laid off by the Stockport man. He opens his body up and goes for the near post, but Carmona's outstretched foot pushes it out for a corner.

Gundogan goes close - PA

25 mins: Man City 0 Sevilla 0

City are probing down this left flank constantly tonight. Gomez has tried putting one in from deep, but it's headed away.

This is followed by a cross in towards Mahrez, but he's just beaten to the ball. And now Alvarez... but he's beaten too.

23 mins: Man City 0 Sevilla 0

Rafa Mir with a close header. Acuna's picked him out well from the left flank, and Mir's there in space, his header just wide of Ortega's right-hand post, a solid connection. He's had a couple of opportunities tonight.

Foden looks full of confidence tonight

Foden - PA

20 mins: Man City 0 Sevilla 0

Lewis with a long range effort. Only just wide of the top-right corner there. Decent effort from the debut man from Bury.

18 mins: Man City 0 Sevilla 0

Grealish holds off his man as he darts towards the byline. He pulls the ball back to England team-mate Foden who gets the shot away, but he can't connect well enough. Easy save for Bono.

The view inside the Etihad

Etihad - PA

15 mins: Man City 0 Sevilla 0

Foden free kick from the left. It's a great ball in, timed ahead of the Sevilla players, but Dias sees it a tad too late and can only get his torso onto it. Out for a Bono goal kick.

Grealish and Foden combining down the left

Grealish and Foden - AP

11 mins: Man City 0 Sevilla 0

Grealish down the left wing, Gomez getting involved too, he plays it inside to Foden, who tries a little backheel return to him inside the Sevilla box, but it was a bit too ambitious. Very easy on the eye.

08:13 PM

8 mins: Man City 0 Sevilla 0

Lewis, a bit of an unknown entity for Sevilla has just gone on a decent run into the Sevilla box down the right flank. He's brought down, but ref says there's nothing on.

6 mins: Man City 0 Sevilla 0

Grealish skips down the left wing, gets past a couple of men before being brought down by Carmona. City free kick.

The free kick's well gathered by Bono as it's whipped into the six-yard box. He rises above the pack.

2 mins: Man City 0 Sevilla 0

Palmer's had an effort from the edge of the box. Awful goalkeeping from Bono, a timid kick out that comes straight to City.

The ball comes to Grealish who plays in the youth graduate on the edge of the box but he curls his shot just over Bono's crossbar.

Kick off!

Sevilla get us under way at the Etihad.

A reminder that there's nothing riding on this tonight in terms of final standings in the Champions League group.

Orel Grinfeeld officiates this one.

The players emerge

It's drizzly in Manchester. Could be a bit slippery out there.

Man City: Ortega, Lewis, Dias, Laporte, Gomez, Palmer, Gundogan, Foden, Mahrez, Alvarez, Grealish.

Subs: Stones, Ake, Joao Cancelo, Rodri, De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, Ederson, Carson, Wilson-Esbrand.

Sevilla: Bounou, Montiel, Carmona, Marcao, Rekik, Acuna, Gomez, Rakitic, Delaney, Isco, Mir.

Subs: Dmitrovic, Alex Telles, Dolberg, Gudelj, Suso, Jordan, Januzaj, Jesus Navas, Lamela, Salas, Flores, Alvarez.

Sevilla warm up

Carlos Alvarez - REUTERS

Rafa Mir - REUTERS

Cole Palmer makes his first Champions League start

Cole Palmer - Stu Forster / Getty Images

Pre-match facts

Manchester City have won all three of their Champions League matches against Sevilla, scoring nine goals and conceding just twice.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has only lost two of his 13 games against Sevilla as a manager (W9 D2), with his teams averaging 2.5 goals per game against them (33 in total). His only home defeat against them came in January 2010, with his Barcelona side losing in the Copa del Rey against Manolo Jiménez’s Sevilla (1-2).

Sevilla’s last win over an English side in the group stage of the Champions League was in November 2007 – a 3-1 victory over Arsenal, in which Jesús Navas started. Since then, Sevilla are winless in the last seven such games (D3 L4), with the last two both being 0-4 defeats – vs Chelsea and Man City.

Manchester City have won 81% of their home games in the Champions League since Pep Guardiola took charge of the club (26/32). Among managers with at least 20 home games in charge of a team in the competition, Guardiola’s Man City have the highest home win percentage in the competition’s history.

Sevilla are winless in their last six away games in the Champions League, with five of those ending in draws (L1). Indeed, their last win on the road in the competition was in December 2020, beating Rennes 3-1 away from home under Julen Lopetegui.

Phil's back in the starting line up tonight

He didn't start the last two Premier League matches against Brighton and Leicester.

Phil Foden - Getty Images

Stefan Ortega is between the sticks instead of Ederson tonight

Stefan Ortega - Stu Forster / Getty Images

Ederson - Getty Images

Manchester City

They're unbeaten in their last 22 Champions League games at home.

Sevilla manager Jorge Sampaoli on Man City's Champions League credentials

In the project of Guardiola I think City have made great achievements. I think he would made a huge difference to any team in the world, but the Champions League is a very individual, special tournament. They have not managed to win it yet, but, from the way they play, they may have deserved to have won it more than once. I think they are better than any team in England and some teams in the Champions League, but football is a funny game. The best teams don't necessarily win trophies all the time. But I really value what City have achieved, not just in one year, but in the whole period of Guardiola managing here. He has shown consistency that no team in the world has been able to reproduce at any point.

Drizzly at the Etihad tonight

The Etihad - Michael Regan / Getty Images

Phones out as the City bus arrives

Man City bus arrives - REUTERS

SEVEN changes for Manchester City

Rico Lewis makes his first Man City start as Pep Guardiola makes seven changes.

Lewis, 17, starts in a back four that also includes Sergio Gomez and Ruben Dias in front of back-up goalkeeper Stefan Ortega.

There is also a first start of the season for Cole Palmer as Phil Foden and Riyad Mahrez return in midfield.

Aymeric Laporte, Ilkay Gundogan, Jack Grealish and Julian Alvarez are the players retained from Saturday's 1-0 win at Leicester.

Sevilla's starting XI

Sevilla: Bounou, Montiel, Carmona, Marcao, Rekik, Acuna, Gomez, Rakitic, Delaney, Isco, Mir.

Subs: Dmitrovic, Alex Telles, Dolberg, Gudelj, Suso, Jordan, Januzaj, Jesus Navas, Lamela, Salas, Flores, Alvarez.

Team news has dropped: City's starting XI

Man City: Ortega Moreno, Lewis, Dias, Laporte, Gomez, Gundogan (c), Palmer, Foden, Mahrez, Grealish, Alvarez.

Subs: Ederson, Carson, Stones, Ake, Cancelo, Rodrigo, De Bruyne, Silva, Wilson-Esbrand.

Good evening!

Hello and welcome to Telegraph Sport's live coverage of Manchester City vs Sevilla, an inconsequential game given that all the standings in Group G have been decided but a fixture in which City will run out some fringe players and Sevilla will try to steady the ship.

Pep Guardiola is likely to make several changes for the visit of the Spanish side, taking the opportunity to rest several key players before the final three games before the World Cup break: Fulham and Brentford in the Premier League, and Chelsea in the League Cup.

City pummeled Sevilla 4-0 in their group opener in September, one of a string of poor results for the Spanish side that culminated in the sacking of Julen Lopetegui as manager last month. The club are in the relegation zone having won only two league games all season.

Jorge Sampaoli was appointed as Lopetegui's successor, his second spell at the club having taken charge for the 2016–17 season when he steered the club to a fourth-placed finish.

His side will finish third in the group having convincingly beaten FC Copenhagen last week, meaning that they are heading to the Europa League regardless of the result tonight.

"It is basically a way of consolidating the plans we have been putting in place," said Sampaoli.

"It is almost impossible to get rid of bad habits in a short period. We have been working together for just three weeks.

"It is a long-term project. It is not going to change overnight, but tomorrow is part of that process. It is an opportunity to show we can compete against these teams."

Since City will top the group, they are seeded for the last-16, meaning they will be at home for the second leg. The draw takes place on 7 November, and the matches will take place in February and March.

Erling Haaland will miss tonight's fixture. He sat out the victory at Leicester on Saturday while suffering from a fever and a foot problem and will not be risked.

Full-back Kyle Walker and midfielder Kalvin Phillips remain on the sidelines but Guardiola has said the England pair could both be fit for the World Cup.