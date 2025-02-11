Manchester City vs Real Madrid LIVE: Champions League latest score and updates as Haaland strikes in huge play-off clash

Manchester City host Real Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League play-off tie this evening as two of Europe’s biggest clubs collide.

Manchester City managed to sneak in to the play-offs with a 3-1 win over Club Brugge in the final match of the league phase after a difficult continental campaign. Though attempts were made to strengthen the team in the January window, Pep Guardiola’s side are still struggling domestically by their lofty standards and their manager will fear a premature exit from this competition if they fail to improve.

They take on Real Madrid in Europe for the fourth season in a row, with the Spanish side having twice knocked out the English club either side of a 4-0 thrashing by the hosts at the Etihad Stadium in 2023. Carlo Ancelotti’s men top La Liga despite some recent struggles of their own, with a dynamic forward line perhaps not quite yet delivering the cohesion and consistency they will need to go deep in Europe.

Follow all of the latest from the Etihad Stadium in our live blog below:

Manchester City XI: Ederson; Akanji, Dias, Ake, Gvardiol; Stones; Foden, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Savinho; Haaland.

Real Madrid XI: Courtois; Valverde, Tchouameni, Asencio, Mendy; Ceballos, Camavinga; Bellingham; Rodrygo, Mbappe, Vinicius Jr.

GOAL! MANCHESTER CITY 1-0 Real Madrid (Erling Haaland, 19 minutes)

Manchester City FC 1 - 0 Real Madrid CF

Manchester City 1-0 Real Madrid, 45 + 2 minutes

20:48 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A slightly hairy moment for Ederson as a deflection on Kylian Mbappe’s shot sends it looping up out of his reach. Behind for a corner it flies, but not before a moment or two of panic from the goalkeeper.

Manchester City 1-0 Real Madrid, 45 minutes

20:46 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Into four additional minutes at the end of the half.

Manchester City 1-0 Real Madrid, 43 minutes

20:44 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Fizzed o’er the top! Beautiful technique from Fede Valverde as he strikes with the side of his foot from 25 yards, a little too much height preventing Ederson from having to save. Potent, powerful and poised - but not precise.

Manchester City 1-0 Real Madrid, 42 minutes

20:42 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A poor pass from Rodrygo bails out Nathan Ake after an error, the Brazilian’s pass heavy and forcing Vinicius Jr to run wide. Manuel Akanji stands up to the Real Madrid No 7, conceding a corner which Erling Haaland heads powerfully away.

Manchester City 1-0 Real Madrid, 39 minutes

20:39 , Richard Jolly at the Etihad Stadium

Jack Grealish has come and gone, injury ending one of his most influential displays in major matches in the last 18 months (he did get a goal and an assist against Paris Saint-Germain a few weeks ago, but only in a game that went horribly wrong for City after that). Phil Foden has come on to play on the right, with Savinho switching to the left. Manuel Akanji has almost doubled City's lead, hitting the bar. This has the potential to become a very good night for City.

Manchester City 1-0 Real Madrid, 36 minutes

20:38 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A sustained spell of Manchester City pressure. Bernardo Silva slips in Erling Haaland, who earns a corner out of Raul Asencio.

And that’s flicked the crossbar! Manuel Akanji heads the corner kick up over the parapet on to the roof of the net, taking out a brick or two as it goes.

Manchester City 1-0 Real Madrid, 35 minutes

20:36 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A fine save from Thibaut Courtois, diving away to his right to keep out Phil Foden’s drive. Kevin De Bruyne then sidefoots on the volley into the goalkeeper’s arms.

Manchester City 1-0 Real Madrid, 34 minutes

20:35 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Incidentally, Erling Haaland now has as many Champions League goals as Zlatan Ibrahimovic. In 76 fewer games, by my count. He’s some scorer.

Manchester City 1-0 Real Madrid, 32 minutes

20:32 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Manchester City have successfully taken the sting out of Real Madrid after the visitors buzzed about in the first 15 minutes. John Stones is keeping things ticking over rather nicely in midfield.

Manchester City 1-0 Real Madrid, 30 minutes

20:31 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Yep, that’s that for Grealish - what a shame after a really bright half-an-hour. Down the tunnel he trudges to get his issue seen to, with Phil Foden brought on. A handy replacement, though he, like the man he’s replacing, could do with finding his best form again.

Manchester City 1-0 Real Madrid, 29 minutes

20:30 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Bad news for Manchester City - Jack Grealish is crouched in discomfort with a couple of concerned teammates surrounding him. His race may be run here.

Manchester City 1-0 Real Madrid, 25 minutes

20:26 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Off the woodwork! Vinicius Jr’s curling effort takes a flick of Ederson’s fingertips and then the top of the crossbar.

Josko Gvardiol shows value with assist

20:25 , Richard Jolly at the Etihad Stadium

Erling Haaland's first goal against Real Madrid and it is advantage City. It was notable it came from Haaland being more involved in the build-up, running in behind and being found. But the finish came after Josko Gvardiol chested it down to him. Another lung-busting run from Gvardiol into the box showed how the left-back often goes past the midfield to get into the penalty area.

Manchester City 1-0 Real Madrid, 22 minutes

20:24 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A start brighter than their vibrant orange shirts for Real Madrid, then, but behind they find themselves. Remember that this really is a makeshift defensive unit.

GOAL! MANCHESTER CITY 1-0 Real Madrid (Erling Haaland, 19 minutes)

20:19 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Delightful! Immaculately constructed, decisively finished!

That really is a lovely Manchester City goal. Erling Haaland makes a good run to latch on to Josko Gvardiol’s pass, knocking back to Jack Grealish. Gvardiol produces a superb surge on the underlap, collecting Grealish’s clever clip. A chest down to expert marksman allows Haaland to pick his spot in the far corner.

But is it offside? Ooh, that’s tight on the replay as Gvardiol chests down with Haaland up alongside him...

It’s a long, long delay, reflecting a tricky decision. Was the Norwegian beyond the ball? Should it matter in such circumstances? Still we wait.

GOAL GIVEN! It stands.

Manchester City 0-0 Real Madrid, 17 minutes

20:18 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A brief lull in the tempo after a lively opening as Manchester City settle again into shape. Josko Gvardiol is tucking in and up to join John Stones at times, with Manuel Akanji also trying to create a midfield overload.

Manchester City 0-0 Real Madrid, 13 minutes

20:16 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A sniff for Manchester City now, Kevin De Bruyne’s corner kick looping off a couple of heads in the direction of Savinho. Alas, the Brazilian makes a hash of his half-volley, ballooning it up over the bar and into the car park.

Manchester City 0-0 Real Madrid, 13 minutes

20:14 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Manchester City are all over the place. Kevin De Bruyne is dispossessed in the centre circle and only the combined efforts of Nathan Ake and Manuel Akanji prevent Vinicius Jr rampaging free again. Worrying signs for Pep Guardiola.

Manchester City 0-0 Real Madrid, 12 minutes

20:13 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A vital block from Nathan Ake! Real Madrid part the Manchester City lines again and Vinicius Jr and Ferland Mendy each offer the other the sighting of goal. Mendy is the man to eventually release the shot with Ederson beaten by the passing exchange, but Ake is back to block.

Manchester City 0-0 Real Madrid, 11 minutes

20:12 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The visitors are starting to purr. A delicate opening of the legs from Vinicius Jr sends him spinning into space and his pass is sharp, too, freeing Kylian Mbappe. Ederson gets down smartly to save.

Manchester City 0-0 Real Madrid, 9 minutes

20:10 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A point to the penalty spot...but the flag is up!

Real Madrid think they’ve got a spot kick when Vinicius Jr is chopped down by Ederson, but the Brazilian was a couple of yards off when embarking towards the through pass. Manchester City are leaving a bit of room in behind, though...

Manchester City 0-0 Real Madrid, 8 minutes

20:09 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Mbappe has a problem with his boot, too, though that doesn’t stop him from very nearly burning by Ruben Dias after a forward hoist. Ederson is out sharply to clear.

Off Mbappe trots to get the faulty footwear sorted. A fresh pair of magenta daps are sourced.

Manchester City 0-0 Real Madrid, 7 minutes

20:08 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Manchester City do appear to have plenty of defensive stability about them. Kylian Mbappe comes away limping a little from a strong challenge from one of the two home centre-halves.

Manchester City 0-0 Real Madrid, 5 minutes

20:06 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Pep Guardiola barks some instructions to his side, the Manchester City manager clad in coat and scarf to ward off the evening chill. John Stones is settling into that midfield controlling role, perhaps affording a bit of extra protection against international colleague Jude Bellingham.

Manchester City 0-0 Real Madrid, 3 minutes

20:04 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Another good Real Madrid defensive header allows the visitors to clear their lines.

Rather loud boos for Vinicius Jr as the Brazilian is given a first touch.

Manchester City 0-0 Real Madrid, 2 minutes

20:03 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Kevin De Bruyne swings it in, with Fede Valverde flicking it up over his crossbar with Erling Haaland in close attention. Corner.

Manchester City 0-0 Real Madrid, 1 minute

20:02 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Early ambition from both sides, Jack Grealish looking to release Erling Haaland over the top before Rodrygo shunts a diagonal pass in the direction of Kylian Mbappe. Neither is successful.

More promise from Grealish, skipping by Fede Valverde and being felled by a retreating Rodrygo. A handy position for this free kick, left of the area about 15 yards out.

KICK OFF!

20:00 , Harry Latham-Coyle

And we are underway at the Etihad Stadium.

19:58 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Some creative Manchester City fans have emblazoned an Oasis lyric on a large banner taunting Vinicius Jr with a photo of Rodri kissing his Ballon d’Or. Lovely work.

19:56 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Right, kick off is almost upon us. Two European heavyweights, two play-off legs, one rather sizeable tie. Out the players come into the Manchester night.

19:50 , Mike Jones

Manchester City versus Real Madrid will be just the fourth fixture in European Cup/Uefa Champions League history to played in four consecutive seasons, after Deportivo de La Coruna vs Juventus (4 from 2000-01 to 2003-04), Chelsea vs Liverpool (5 from 2004-05 to 2008-09), and Atletico de Madrid vs Real Madrid (4 from 2013-14 to 2016-17).

Mbappe finding his feet

19:45 , Mike Jones

Kylian Mbappe has nine goals in his last eight games.

He has 16 in La Liga, and is Madrid's top scorer this season with 23 in all competitions.

Real Madrid vs English teams

19:40 , Mike Jones

Real Madrid have already lost in England this season, going down 2-0 at Liverpool during the league phase.

They were without an away win in five games against English clubs before a 3-1 first-leg victory at Chelsea in the 2021/22 quarter-finals but have now won three of the last seven with one draw and three defeats in that run.

'With belief, we are able to do anything'

19:35 , Mike Jones

Ruben Dias says he believes that Man City can still achieve something ‘beautiful’ this season.

He said: “Since I have been here this is maybe the most difficult season so far, but I am a firm believer that in the most difficult scenario you can still achieve something beautiful.

“We know it will be difficult to get there but we have to believe in what we have in the dressing room.

“With the right belief, we are able to do anything.”

Carlo Ancelotti makes Champions League prediction ahead of Man City vs Real Madrid: ‘I’m convinced’

19:30 , Mike Jones

Carlo Ancelotti expects the winners of the Champions League to emerge from the new ‘Clasico’ between Real Madrid and Manchester City.

The two European heavyweights have clashed in the latter stages of the competition in the last three seasons – with the victor going on to lift the trophy – and they meet again in this year’s play-off round.

Carlo Ancelotti ‘convinced’ Real Madrid or Man City will win Champions League

City's two-legged defeats

19:25 , Mike Jones

The second-leg loss at Real Madrid in the 2021/22 semi-finals is Man City's only defeat in their last 14 games against Spanish sides, a run that includes eight victories.

Last season's defeat against Madrid made City's record against Spanish clubs in two-legged knockout ties won four, lost six.

'We suffer but we always come back'

19:20 , Mike Jones

Pep Guardiola is adamant that his Manchester City side can come back from a poor start to the season and finish on a high.

“We achieved trebles and quadruples and we see how difficult it is,” he said. “It is because we were a machine. Doesn’t matter what happened, we were there.

“We have many cases in the nine years I have been here where we suffer but always, we came back. It would be good for the club to be in this competition - I like to feel we are there but now, I know the gameplan tomorrow.

“I still have doubts about the selection - we still have injuries., I am always optimistic and calm. We will see what happens.”

Man City to show 'something special'

19:15 , Mike Jones

Pep Guardiola has urged Man City to rise to the challenge and show the side has ‘something special’ whe they face Real Madrid.

“We are where we are, and I know perfectly but the team has something special and hopefully tomorrow we can prove it,” Guardiola declared.

“I will not deny how I trust with the players who gave us that incredible decade, winning a lot of things and playing a high standard, I know what we are capable of.

“To be honest it is always better to have a second leg at home in case you have extra time with your people.”

Man City and Real Madrid got what they wanted but now face new Champions League playoff problem

19:10 , Mike Jones

By now, Real Madrid and Manchester City have met so often in the Champions League that Florentino Perez and Khaldoon Al Mubarak have a distinctive relationship. Close observers have noted how the City chair can act deferentially towards the elder figure, while Perez adopts an intrigued demeanour.

It’s all rather superficial, of course. The two have been on opposite sides of one of the main divides in the modern game, and the rest of football knows how hard-line both clubs can become.

Man City and Real Madrid got what they wanted but now face Champions League problem

Man City vs Spanish sides

19:05 , Mike Jones

Manchester City had won six successive home games against Spanish clubs before last season's draw with Real Madrid.

They are unbeaten in nine (W7 D2), since a 2-1 loss against Barcelona in the 2014/15 Champions League round of 16 first leg; both of their defeats have come against Barcelona.

How did the teams fare in the league phase?

19:00 , Mike Jones

Real Madrid won their last three games on their way to finishing 11th in the inaugural league phase on 15 points.

Man City were 22nd on 11 points, ending a run of four games without a win with a 3-1 comeback victory at home to Club Brugge on the last matchday to seal their knockout place.

ANALYSIS: A surprise selection from Pep Guardiola

18:58 , Richard Jolly at the Etihad Stadium

A remarkable selection from Pep Guardiola, showing his ability to surprise. Carlo Ancelotti said it can be a nightmare preparing to face Guardiola and it is safe to assume Real Madrid did not expect this team, with John Stones in midfield, Nathan Ake fit again to return at the back, Jack Grealish on the left and Phil Foden on the bench. It is notable, too, that Mateo Kovacic is there, whereas he has been a constant when fit since Rodri was injured.

John Stones starts in midfield tonight (Getty Images)

18:55 , Mike Jones

For the fourth successive season, Manchester City and Real Madrid meet in the Champions League.

Madrid eliminated City in dramatic fashion in the 2021/22 semi-finals and last season's quarter-finals, going on to lift the trophy on each occasion.

City, meanwhile, prevailed in the last four two seasons ago on their way to claiming a first European Cup.

Team news - Real Madrid

18:50 , Harry Latham-Coyle

It’s a makeshift back four for the visitors with Aurelien Tchouameni again forced into a deeper role to partner youngster Raul Asencio.

Real Madrid XI: Courtois; Valverde, Tchouameni, Asencio, Mendy; Ceballos, Camavinga; Bellingham; Rodrygo, Mbappe, Vinicius Jr.

Team news - Manchester City

18:48 , Harry Latham-Coyle

It’s Manuel Akanji at right-back for Manchester City, with John Stone seemingly deployed in the Rodri role. Jack Grealish gets the nod out wide.

Manchester City XI: Ederson; Akanji, Dias, Ake, Gvardiol; Stones; Savinho, De Bruyne (C), Bernardo, Grealish, Haaland.

Your City team to face Real Madrid 🩵



XI | Ederson, Akanji, Dias, Ake, Gvardiol, Stones, De Bruyne (C), Bernardo, Savinho, Grealish, Haaland



'I think I can be decisive'

18:40 , Mike Jones

Real Madrid attacker Rodrygo is drawing on previous successes against Manchester City as inspiration for tonight’s match.

He said: “I've scored goals against Man City in the past and I was very happy.

“Now, I think I can be decisive because I'm in a very good moment.

“It's going to be a special match because we're going to face one of the best teams in the world."

'Playing against City is difficult'

18:35 , Mike Jones

Real Madrid forward Rodrygo is under no allusions as to how tricky tonight’s match with Manchester City will be despite Pep Guardiola’s men struggling for form.

Rodrygo said: "Playing against City is as difficult as ever, but I think we have to have the same mentality as last season.

“It will be key to getting a good result here. Almost every team that comes to Man City suffers a bit. The manager told us that it's important for those up front to defend.

“If those behind see that, the whole team will be infected. That's going to be key for the rest of the season."

Real Madrid’s petulant act gives Man City rivalry a bitter edge before Champions League shootout

18:30 , Mike Jones

In difficulty, Ruben Dias saw the opportunity for beauty. In a glamour tie, Pep Guardiola saw a punishment that he readily accepted Manchester City deserved.

Their meetings with Real Madrid have been quarter-finals or semi-finals. In each of the last three seasons, the victor has gone on to win the Champions League.

Now, rivalries are renewed in a knockout play-off. City are unaccustomed to facing Real at a stage that also includes Club Brugge and Brest.

Real Madrid’s petulant act gives Man City rivalry a bitter edge

Man City vs Real Madrid is a modern 'Clasico'

18:25 , Mike Jones

Man City coach Pep Guardiola said: "In recent years it [Man City vs Real Madrid] has become a great duel. We have gone through, we have eliminated each other. In the last decade it has become a Clasico."

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti added: "It feels like a 'Clasico' because we have been playing each other in this competition for many years.

“It will be an entertaining and even match, very difficult to predict what will happen. These are two very high-level teams and we will have to bring out the best version of ourselves."

Ancelotti on Guardiola

18:20 , Mike Jones

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has described planning to face Pep Guardiola’s teams as a ‘nightmare’ as he prepares to face Manchester City in the Champions League tonight.

“Every time we face each other, it's a nightmare to prepare the matches because he always has ideas that make you think,” he said.

“He is an innovator in football and one of the best, if not the best.”

'I'm prepared for everyone to say it's my fault'

18:15 , Mike Jones

Carlo Ancelotti believes a meeting with Manchester City is the hardest match Real Madrid could play and said he expects to be blamed if the champions go out of the Champions League next week.

“I’m already prepared for everyone to say it’s my fault if we don’t win,” said Ancelotti. “It is probably the toughest opponent ever, against the toughest coach. The team that qualifies will have many options to go far in the competition, as happened in recent years

“There is no doubt we are prepared and I am prepared because the history I have behind me covers me well. There is a risk that things don’t turn out well and the risk is increased if you play against one of the best teams out there against one of the best managers out there.”

Carlo Ancelotti explains why Manchester City are Real Madrid’s ‘toughest opponent’ despite struggles

18:10 , Mike Jones

Carlo Ancelotti believes a meeting with Manchester City is the hardest match Real Madrid could play and said he expects to be blamed if the champions go out of the Champions League next week.

The Italian, who has won three Champions Leagues with Real and five in his managerial career, believes there is a risk his side go out at the Bernabeu next week, following Tuesday’s first leg at the Etihad Stadium.

And he said he is surprised by City’s struggles this season as he described Pep Guardiola as the best manager in the world.

Carlo Ancelotti explains why Man City are Real Madrid’s ‘toughest opponent’

Will Nico Gonzalez be fit to play?

18:05 , Mike Jones

Manchester City’s new signing, Nico Gonzalez, was forced off just 22 minutes into his City debut after picking up a knock against Leyton Orient at the weekend.

Asked whether he will be available to face Real Madrid, Pep Guardiola said: “I hope so. The kick was strong in this area. We have a few days, we will see.”

'Stones's presence is important'

18:00 , Mike Jones

Pep Guardiola has provided an update on some of Manchester City’s injury doubts including John Stones and Ruben Dias.

“Two years ago in the year of the Treble, [Stones] helped us in many different ways,” Guardiola said.

“For the last three months he hasn’t played 90 minutes and the last two games he played without pain. That’s really good because his presence is important.

“Ruben again is back, he played 45 minutes. We will see how many players we can recover for the next games.”

Guardiola responds to jibes

17:55 , Mike Jones

Pep Guardiola has insisted he does not fear the sack if Manchester City lose to Real Madrid in the Champions League by saying he won’t be ditched by the club.

“No. I don’t know if a doctor is asked to [answer] the question, or if an architect is asked the question, or if a teacher is asked the question,” replied Guardiola when asked if he feared being released by City should they lose.

“I know that in all the stadiums, they tell me that I’m going to be kicked out the next day, [sacked] in the morning, when we’re losing.

“But no, I don’t have this feeling. I’m obviously here, and I still have the position, because of what we’ve won in recent years. Otherwise, I probably wouldn’t be here.”

Pep Guardiola responds to ‘sacked in the morning’ jibes before Man City v Real Madrid in Champions League

17:50 , Mike Jones

Pep Guardiola has insisted he does not fear the sack if Manchester City lose to Real Madrid in the Champions League by saying he won’t be ditched by the club.

The City manager, who signed a new, two-year contract in November, said doctors, architects and teachers wouldn’t be asked if their jobs are under threat in different times.

City have lost 11 of their last 23 games, and finished only 22nd in the Champions League league phase, meaning they face a two-legged play-off against the 15-times winners Madrid, beginning at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday evening.

Pep Guardiola responds to ‘sacked in the morning’ jibes before City meet Madrid

Guardiola on Madrid's threats

17:45 , Mike Jones

The Man City manager also explained how Real Madrid can hurt his team saying: “They have courage to play. They have ability. It doesn’t matter if the opponents are close, they can find passes. They have movement in behind.

“But we have to try to impose our game. We have to be smart, especially in the first leg. It’s important to read the tempo [of the game] in order to get a result to take to the Bernabeu.”

'It's impossible to control these players'

17:40 , Mike Jones

Pep Guardiola’s knows that Manchester City need to make their opportunities count against Real Madrid and admits his team will not be able to control as much of the game as they would like against the Spanish giants.

“It’s impossible in 180 minutes or 200 if it goes to extra time to control these players. Everyone knows it - I don’t say anything new,” Guardiola said.

“All are exceptional. Everyone knows it. How they combine, how they keep the ball… we need to reduce their involvement as much as possible.”

Grealish on difficult 2024

17:35 , Mike Jones

“Last year, the whole year itself, it was weird because my little daughter was born, but apart from that it was one of the most difficult years - probably the most difficult year of my life for many reasons, on and off the pitch,” said Jack Grealish in the aftermath Manchester City’s victory over Leyton Orient in the FA Cup.

“I found it really difficult. But it's a new year, a sort of fresh start, and hopefully I can kick on from here.

“I do find it difficult at times to come in and out of games, not really playing. Hopefully I can keep training well and playing a few more games.”

Jack Grealish opens up on ‘most difficult year of my life’ amid Man City struggles

17:30 , Mike Jones

Jack Grealish explained how 2024 was the ‘most difficult year of my life’ following Manchester City’s 2-1 victory over Leyton Orient in the FA Cup on Saturday.

Grealish was a part of City’s Premier League winning squad last season which lifted the top-flight trophy for the fourth time in a row yet the winger only started 10 times for Pep Guardiola’s side.

He then missed out on a spot at Euro 2024 in the summer where England reached the final before losing out to Spain.

Jack Grealish opens up on ‘most difficult year of my life’ amid Man City struggles

Man City vs Real Madrid prediction

17:25 , Mike Jones

Manchester City are not in a good run of form and come up against Real Madrid at a tough time.

Pep Guardiola’s side tend to turn up to big European games and impress but their performances have been worrying of late.

Real Madrid have some winning momentum and are legends at making it through knockout ties. Expect goals and a narrow win for Carlo Ancelotti’s men.

Man City 1-2 Real Madrid.

Real Madrid's early team news

17:20 , Mike Jones

Real Madrid have been hit with plenty of injury worries. Lucas Vazquez has been ruled out for up to three weeks with a muscle strain picked up in the draw against Atletico Madrid. Dani Carvajal is out for the season as is Eder Militao.

Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba are closing in on a return but may not be ready of tonight’s match though Eduardo Camavinga could feature off the bench.

Real Madrid XI: Courtois; Valverde, Tchouameni, Asencio, Mendy; Modric, Ceballos, Bellingham; Vinicius Jr, Mbappe, Rodrygo

Man City's early team news

17:15 , Mike Jones

Pep Guardiola is hopeful John Stones and Ruben Dias will be fit enough to feature against Real Madrid as both defenders aim to regain full fitness after recent injuries. Nico Gonzalez was forced off in City’s FA Cup tie versus Leyton Orient and is a doubt.

Predicted Man City XI: Ederson; Lewis, Stones, Akanji, Gvardiol; Kovacic, Bernardo Silva; Foden, De Bruyne, Savinho; Haaland

How can I watch it?

17:10 , Mike Jones

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on the Amazon Prime Video with coverage beginning at 6.30pm. If you're not an Amazon Prime Video subscriber you can start a free 30-day trial here.

When is Manchester City vs Real Madrid?

17:05 , Mike Jones

The Champions League play-off first leg between Man City and Real Madrid is due to kick off at 8pm GMT on Tuesday 11 February at the Etihad Stadium.

17:00 , Mike Jones

Manchester City are set for a blockbuster clash in their Champions League play-off round as they take on 15-time champions Real Madrid for a place in the last-16.

Pep Guardiola’s team snuck into the knockout stages of the competition with a 3-1 win over Club Brugge in the final round of fixtures during the league phase. The Premier League champions won just three of their eight matches and finished 22nd in the table, just inside of the 24-team cut off.

City’s form continues to fluctuate though as they where heavily beaten 5-1 by Arsenal in their most recent Premier League outing before edging into the FA Cup fifth round with a 2-1 win over League One side Plymouth Argyle.

In comparison, Real Madrid also struggled in the Champions League, though they were in no risk of elimination in this revamped format. Carlo Ancelotti’s men finished 11th, outside the automatic last-16 spots, but have only lost once in their last eight matches across all competitions.

Good evening!

12:06 , Mike Jones

Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of tonight’s Champions League action as Manchester City play host to Real Madrid in the first leg of their play-off tie.

One of Europe’s biggest teams will be exiting the competition ahead of the last-16 stage as Pep Guardiola attempts to mastermind a victory against Carlo Ancelotti’s serial winners.

We’ll have all the team news, line-ups and more tonight so stick with us as we build up to kick off at 8pm.