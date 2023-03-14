Five-goal Erling Haaland breaks new ground for Manchester City - latest reaction

Manchester City vs RB Leipzig live: Record-breaking Erling Haaland scores five in Etihad rout - latest updates - Sportimage

By James Ducker at the Etihad

Erling Haaland scored five goals in a stunning 35 minute burst to fire Manchester City into the quarter finals of the Champions League last night as they trounced RB Leipzig 7-0. The Norway striker, who has already torn up the goalscoring record books this season, began his onslaught with a 22nd minute penalty and had completed his hat-trick - his fifth of the season - just before half-time.

The barrage continued in the second half, with two more goals by the hour mark before he was substituted shortly afterwards.

His 39 goals this campaign make him City's record scorer in a season, beating a 94-year record held by Tommy Johnson, who scored 38 in 1928-29.

Haaland, 22, has also become the youngest player to score 30 Champions League career goals, overtaking French striker Kylian Mbappe. He now has 33 goals in the competition, which have come in just 25 games, fewer matches than any other player.

Ilkay Gundogan scored City's fourth goal, the Germany midfielder finishing a fine team move, while the outstanding Kevin De Bruyne completed the rout in the 90th minute when he bent a superb finish into the top corner from 20 yards.

City's 8-1 aggregate win will give Pep Guardiola real hope of winning the trophy he has craved most as manager at the Etihad. City - beaten semi-finalists by Real Madrid last season - lost to Chelsea in the final in Lisbon two years ago and have yet to win the competition.

10:12 PM

Erling Haaland speaks to BT Sport - 'I am a bit blurry in my head I cannot remember all of the goals'

On his initial emotions on scoring five...

"It's a big night. To play in the Champions League, I love this competition. Five goals to win 7-0 I am so happy."

On what his favourite goal of the five...

"I am a bit blurry in my head I cannot remember all of them!"

On the side's pressing being key to the win...

"We worked on the pressing yesterday. Especially at home, every game [we have to] put them under pressure. [We're] so good with the ball running forward with Kevin [De Bruyne]."

On what his super strength is...

"My super strength? After scoring five goals I have to say scoring goals...A lot of it is being quick in the mind and trying to do the right thing and putting it where the keeper is not."

On wanting City to play the ball over the top more...

"We can use this more, if we do this teams drop and more space for the smaller guys to be on the ball"

On being taken off after his fifth goal...

"I told [Pep Guardiola] when I went off I wanted to score a double hat-trick."

09:55 PM

Another record nearly goes

7 - Manchester City equalled their biggest ever win in the UEFA Champions League, alongside a 7-0 victory versus FC Schalke 04 in March 2019 (7-0). Gluttony. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 14, 2023

09:54 PM

FULL-TIME: Man City 7-0 RB Leipzig (8-1 agg)

The City announcer says it was 8-0 and 9-1 on aggregate. Hard to criticise him as it was easy to lose track of how many goals were scored. The hosts were simply sublime, clinical, efficient and pleasing on the eye. Pep-ball with a generational talent up front breaking records for fun. Haaland is a freak of a striker and you have to feel for any defender up against him. A word on De Bruyne, he was asked to go back to basics and he did that and more. He was as brilliant as Haaland tonight.

09:49 PM

GOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAALLL!!!

Man City 7-0 RB Leipzig (De Bruyne)

De Bruyne has deserved that goal - he's been brilliant tonight. He receives the ball from the impressive Mahrez on the edge of the box, takes a touch before firing the ball into the top corner.

09:48 PM

89 mins: Man City 6-0 RB Leipzig (7-1 agg)

This game has long since disappeared as a contest, but it's also petered out in terms of chances and entertainment. City have been way too strong.

09:45 PM

84 mins: Man City 6-0 RB Leipzig (7-1 agg)

In tonight's other Champions League match it's Porto 0-0 Inter Milan. the Italian side won teh first leg 1-0 so the hosts have only a few minutes left to get the goal to take the match into extra time...

09:40 PM

81 mins: Man City 6-0 RB Leipzig (7-1 agg)

Corner for the hosts - can they add a seventh? 'No' is the answer but they nearly do. Having gone short they work the ball to the left side, the ball come into the box and Akanji's header is well saved by Blaswich.

09:38 PM

77 mins: Man City 6-0 RB Leipzig (7-1 agg)

Man City are passing the ball around well, as they tend to do, but they twice give the ball away in the matter of 20 seconds and Silva has a shot for the visitors that just goes wide. Guardiola won't like seeing that sloppy bit of play - complacency. But being complacent when 6-0 up isn't the worst crime you can commit.

09:33 PM

74 mins: Man City 6-0 RB Leipzig (7-1 agg)

The intensity has well and truly gone from this game - Man City know they have won and Leipzig would settle for the final whistle right now.

09:31 PM

How many did you score Erling?

Erling Haaland celebrates scoring five goals - Reuters/Carl Recine

09:30 PM

71 mins: Man City 6-0 RB Leipzig (7-1 agg)

Haaland will get the headlines - for five obvious reasons - but De Bruyne has been brilliant tonight. Close to his creative best once again.

09:27 PM

69 mins: Man City 6-0 RB Leipzig (7-1 agg)

You have to feel for RB Leipzig. They've just been steamrollered by City at their most efficient best.

09:25 PM

Easy peasy for some

5 - Erling Haaland is the third player to score five goals in a single UEFA Champions League game after Luiz Adriano in October 2014 (Shakhtar Donetsk vs BATE Borisov) and Lionel Messi in March 2012 (Barcelona v Bayer Leverkusen). Playground. pic.twitter.com/0eWf7fsxgv — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 14, 2023

09:24 PM

66 mins: Man City 6-0 RB Leipzig (7-1 agg)

The fans are all doing the Poznan at the moment and singing Blue Moon - why not, it's been a glorious night for the hosts. Let the fans party/ Although tougher tests await...

09:22 PM

Haaland's fifth

Can anyone stop him on this form?

09:21 PM

63 mins: Man City 6-0 RB Leipzig (7-1 agg)

Haaland is off, so just the five for him tonight...the crowd should boo Pep...!

Alvarez is on for the Norwegian. Phillips is on for Rodri and Sergio Gomez is on for Stones.

09:15 PM

GOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAALLLL!!!

Man City 6-0 RB Leipzig (Haaland)

Need you ask who scored it? He just loves scoring goals. That's five in 33 minutes for the Norwegian either side of the break. This time the ball comes back out to him hafter a save from Blaswich and Haaland hits it first time on the half volley into the back of the net.

That's his 39th of the season and it's an all-time season record for Man City - and it's mid-March...

09:15 PM

47 mins: Man City 5-0 RB Leipzig (6-1 on agg)

Changes for the hosts as Mahrez and Foden come on. Jack Grealish and Ilkay Gundogan are off.

09:11 PM

GOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAALLLL!!!

Man City 5-0 RB Leipzig (Haaland)

Yep, it's that man again, take a bow Erling Haaland. His fourth comes from a corner. He initially gets a head to it, it's well saved but the freak of a striker hits home the rebound.

09:07 PM

GOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAAAALLLL!!!

Man City 4-0 RB Leipzig (Gundogan)

This a lovely team goal that starts with Ederson in the City goal. The ball comes to De Bruyne, he plays a delightful pass to Haaland who in turn gives it to Gundogan. The German midfielder plays a one-two with Grealish before cutting onto his left foot and firing low into the far corner of the net.

09:06 PM

47 mins: Man City 3-0 RB Leipzig (4-1 on agg)

Leipzig were hit for six when they last played here - avoiding the same result may be the order of this half for the German outfit.

09:04 PM

45 mins: Man City 3-0 RB Leipzig (4-1 on agg)

They're back under way at the Etihad for what should be a formality for the hosts...

08:59 PM

He does like finding the back of the net

5 - Erling Haaland has scored five hat-tricks for Man City in all competitions this season, three more than any other player in Europe's big five leagues. He's the first Premier League player to score five hat-tricks in a season since Harry Kane in 2016-17. Unrelenting. pic.twitter.com/np4UTZEJIX — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 14, 2023

08:56 PM

The hat-trick goal

A first-half hat-trick for Erling Haaland ⚡️#UCL pic.twitter.com/HBpr4iqTi9 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) March 14, 2023

08:51 PM

HALF TIME: Man City 3-0 RB Leipzig (4-1 on agg)

That is half-time and that is that as far as the match is concerned. Even taking into account the Leipzig turnaround in the first leg it's hard, verging on the impossible, to see how the visitors get back into this. Haaland has been as clinical as ever and De Bruyne has looked close to his creative best.

08:47 PM

GOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAAALLLLLL!!

Man City 3-0 RB Leipzig (Haaland)

De Bruyne has been back to his best, he wins the corner thanks to another testing cross. He then takes the set piece, Dias heads goalwards, it comes off the inside of the post, travels along the goalline before Haaland pokes it in. It's his fifth hat-trick of the season - he just cannot stop scoring.

08:46 PM

44 mins: Man City 2-0 RB Leipzig (3-1 on agg)

The hosts continue to dominate at the Etihad, they are passing it around well and it's all too easy for Pep Guardiola's players.

08:42 PM

41 mins: Man City 2-0 RB Leipzig (3-1 on agg)

Bernardo Silva slaloms into the box before he's dispossessed - it's all City and it's hard to see how the Germans get back into this. But we said that about the first leg...

08:41 PM

Nasty conditions up north

Etihad snow - AP

08:39 PM

36 mins: Man City 2-0 RB Leipzig (3-1 on agg)

It was so nearly 3-0 as the Germans are undone from a fine De Bruyne pass. The throughball put Gudogan clean in on goal but his low shot is well saved by the busy Blaswich.

08:36 PM

30 mins: Man City 2-0 RB Leipzig (3-1 on agg)

Ederson could be in trouble here. The ball is played over the top, Ederson rushes out of his box and Laimer is taken out. At least that's what it looks like to my naked eye. What the ref, Vincic, sees is that the City keeper got something on the ball and Werner sees a yellow card for back chat.

Ederson living dangerously against Leipzig - Reuters/Lee Smith

08:33 PM

Haaland at the double

Here's his second in as many minutes.

Man City are in dreamland as Erling Haaland scores a brace in a matter of minutes 🤯#UCL pic.twitter.com/pqYKZduRPK — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) March 14, 2023

08:32 PM

30 mins: Man City 2-0 RB Leipzig

Haaland nearly has a hat-trick as he latches onto the ball in the inside-left channel inside the box. His powerful shot to the near post is well saved by Blaswich in the RB Leipzig goal. You suspect this match is already over such is the way this match is going...

08:31 PM

29 mins: Man City 2-0 RB Leipzig

It's looking pretty grotty in Manchester at the moment - the rain has turned into sleet and anyone watching indoors has the better end of the deal.

08:30 PM

26 mins: Man City 2-0 RB Leipzig

Useful...

30 - Erling Haaland has scored 30 goals in 25 games in the UEFA Champions League, reaching this milestone in fewer matches than any other player, while he is also the youngest player to reach 30 goals in the competition’s history (22y 236d). Powerhouse. pic.twitter.com/13vKCvQdvY — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 14, 2023

08:23 PM

GOOOOOOOAAAAAAALLLLL!!!!

Man City 2-0 RB Leipzig (Haaland)

Two in two minutes for Haaland - this was a real poacher's goal. De Bruyne fires from just outside the box, his attempt comes back off the crossbar and the Norwegian is there to head it into an empty net.

08:22 PM

GOOOOOAAAAALLLL!!

Man City 1-0 RB Leipzig (Haaland)

No mistake from the big man - he fires low to the keeper's left. Blaswich went the right way but the pace beat him.

08:21 PM

PENALTY TO MAN CITY!

Corner for City, there's a double bit of pinball as the ball drops to Akanji on two occasions but a Leipzig defender gets a vital touch to prevent a goal.

Vincic is then told to go to the monitor - and the replay shows that there has been a handball, Henrichs hand coming into contact with the ball from Rodri's header. It is fairly clear cut if slightly harsh but the law is the law...

08:17 PM

15 mins: Man City 0-0 RB Leipzig

The hosts create another good chance with De Bruyne at the heart of it. The ball comes into the box from Ake on the left, the Belgian plays a delightful cushioned first-time pass to Grealish whose shot is deflected over. City are most definitely knocking at the door.

08:15 PM

13 mins: Man City 0-0 RB Leipzig

Leipzig haven't been in the game so far but as I type they're in the final third, work the overlap on the left before Raum delivers a low cross that Ederson deals with well.

08:12 PM

10 mins: Man City 0-0 RB Leipzig

Good chance for Haaland - Ake plays the ball over the top, it's the first chance the striker's had to run in behind and he barges away his marker and gets a toe-poke that is just about delat with by the on-rushing Blaswich. The hosts should be at least one-up so far.

Haaland - Action Images

08:10 PM

9 mins: Man City 0-0 RB Leipzig

Still all City - but bar that chance for Gundogan there have been no real chances.

08:08 PM

6 mins: Man City 0-0 RB Leipzig

City have started well - they aren't giving the visitors any time on the ball and are dominating possession and territory as a result.

08:05 PM

Sam Wallace at the Etihad

City fans begin the evening in the time-honoured fashion for Champions League nights: loud booing of the Uefa anthem. It's the noisiest the ground has been thus far tonight. De Bruyne starts again for City having started three of their previous seven Premier League games on the bench including the most recent at Selhurst Park on Saturday. Kyle Walker left out again. It is a great City side, nonetheless. Once again the quest for the single trophy never won in the Abu Dhabi era, or any other, at City.

08:04 PM

4 mins: Man City 0-0 RB Leipzig

Big early chance for the hosts and De Bruyne is at the heart of it. He collects the ball on the right and whips in a marvellous cross that finds Gundogan at the back post. The German decides to hit it first time on the half volley and it goes well over the bar.

08:02 PM

2 mins: Man City 0-0 RB Leipzig

Already the German side are pressing high up the pitch, that's what Marco Rose said his team would do.

08:00 PM

1 min: Man City 0-0 RB Leipzig

They're under way at the Etihad. The hosts are in their traditional light blue and the visitors are in black.

07:56 PM

The players are out on the pitch

And we're moments away from kick-off.

07:55 PM

There's a sound and light show at the Etihad

A show before the show...

07:49 PM

Two key men for City tonight

Can this Haaland and De Bruyne link as well tonight as they did at the start of the season?

Haaland - Getty Images/Lexy Ilskey

De Bruyne - Sportimage/Andrew Yates

07:31 PM

RB Leipzig manager Marco Rose speaks to BT Sport - 'We can be confident'

On what his side did to turn the first leg around...

"We saw how it wasn't working and how it could work. We started to press them and continue this and that caused them problems. We have to get possession, it's not easy, but you have to try."

On coping with his former player Erling Haaland well...

"We did it well, but Erling is Erling, I know he's trying to score against me and our team. [We have] no special plan against him but have to do everything well against him as he's dangerous."

On being asked 'are you confident?'...

"Yes we are, we played a good first leg and can be confident. We're here to get to the next stage."

07:24 PM

No starting sport for Mahrez despite...

Second most chances created in #UCL this season with 1⃣7⃣!



Scored in all 3⃣ starts against RB Leipzig!



And yet Riyad Mahrez starts on the bench at the Etihad today... 😳 pic.twitter.com/f3SokPtmRo — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) March 14, 2023

07:23 PM

The main man is in the building

By that I obviously mean Noel Gallagher who is seen here chatting to Jamie Carragher.

Noel Gallagher who is see here chatting to Jamie Carragher. - Reuters/Lee Smith

07:19 PM

Man City need the real De Bruyne to turn up

The side's Belgian playmaker hasn't been on top form this season, especially since his return from the World Cup. As this chart shows, he's not hit the impressive heights we all know he can.

He has failed to start in six of the past 14 matches for which he has been available and his form has fluctuated, sometimes quite sharply. Can he find his form of old tonight?

READ: Pep Guardiola tells Kevin De Bruyne to get back to basics

07:02 PM

Those teams in good, old fashioned black and white

MANCHESTER CITY XI TO FACE RB LEIPZIG: Ederson, Stones, Ruben Dias, Akanji, Ake, Gundogan, Rodri, Bernado Silva, De Bruyne, Grealish, Haaland.

Subs: Ortega Moreno, Carson, Walker, Phillips, Laporte, Alvarez, Gomez, Mahrez, Perrone, Foden, Palmer, Lewis

Pep Guardiola makes just the one change to the side that beat Crystal Palace 1-0 on Saturday - Kevin de Bruyne comes in to replace for Phil Foden.

Kevin de Bruyne - Getty Images/Tom Flathers

LEIPZIG XI TO FACE MANCHESTER CITY: Blaswich, Henrichs, Orban, Gvardiol, Raum, Laimer, Haidara, Kampl, Szoboszlai, Forsberg, Werner.

Subs: Simakan, Olmo, Poulsen, Nyland, Klostermann, Andre Silva, Halstenberg, Ba, Nickisch.

There's symmetry in the two XIs as it's also just the solitary change for the visitors. Kevin Kampl coming in for Andre Silva the the only change from the side that beat Borussia Monchengladbach 3-0 on Saturday.

Should Timo Werner find his scoring boots tonight the hosts could be in trouble - Getty Images/Boris Streubel

Referee: Slavko Vincic (Slovenia)

06:52 PM

Here be Man City

TEAM NEWS ✨



XI | Ederson, Stones, Akanji, Dias, Ake, Rodrigo, De Bruyne, Gundogan (C), Bernardo, Grealish, Haaland



SUBS | Ortega Moreno, Carson, Walker, Phillips, Laporte, Alvarez, Gomez, Mahrez, Perrone, Foden, Palmer, Lewis#ManCity pic.twitter.com/J1EMKy6Mpb — Manchester City (@ManCity) March 14, 2023

06:52 PM

The RB Leipzig XI

04:12 PM

Time for Manchester City to turn up in Europe

Manchester City and Europe have a strange relationship. Every year they are strongly fancied and every year they fail to get their hands on the Champions League trophy. Which is bizarre because Old Big Ears is the one piece of silverware the richest club in the world covets over everything else.

From shock defeat to Lyon, to a defeat for the ages against Real Madrid, to an underwhelming loss in the final to Chelsea the richest club in the final, City just cannot get over the line. Not just that but if you look at the club's record in the competition, it's not that great. Just three appearances in the semi-finals over the past 11 seasons is far from acceptable for a club of its supreme wealth and successful domestic record.

Why mention it now? Well, the first leg against Leipzig was in someway a microcosm of their European escapades of the past 11 years. During the first half Pep Guardiola's side were so dominant in the first half they could, and should, have killed the tie off as a contest there and then. But in the second period the hosts managed to wrestle control and got back into the clash with a well-deserved equaliser. So from early, dominant promise, to limp, underwhelming disappointment - a line that sums up every season in the Champions League for City.

They are still favourites to make it through to the quarter-finals but they cannot afford (i) to let big chances go begging as they did in Germany, and (ii) go into their shells. They may well need a raucous Etihad to help them, which considering they sometimes struggle to sell out European ties at home, could be a problem.

Guardiola is under no illusions that the Champions League is what he'll be judged on and that victory tonight is of paramount importance.

"Yes. That doesn't mean I agree with that but, absolutely, we'll be judged for that competition," The Man City manager said.

"My first Champions League game here (in 2016), they asked, 'Are you here to win the Champions League?' If I was manager for Real Madrid I could understand, but I accept it. As much as we go through, it's not going to change that."

Stay here for all the team news, pre-match build-up and action.