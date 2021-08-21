Manchester City 1-0 Norwich LIVE! Own goal; Premier League match stream, latest score updates today

Manchester City vs Norwich - LIVE!

The defending Premier League champions will seek to kick an unfamiliar losing habit at Etihad Stadium this afternoon.

Pep Guardiola’s previously dominant side have not begun the 2021/22 season in great fashion amid all the distractions of the ongoing Harry Kane transfer saga, losing to a Kane-less Tottenham on opening weekend after also being bested by Leicester in the Community Shield.

Despite having yet to solve their striker shortage, Man City will be huge favourites to get their first points on the board against newly-promoted Norwich today.

The fixture computer has not been kind to Daniel Farke’s men, who were brushed aside 3-0 by Liverpool on their return to top-flight action and also have meetings with Leicester and Arsenal coming up soon.

The Canaries have shipped 21 goals in their last five League visits to City, winning only one of their last 22 Premier League away games in total.

It would be a major shock if they were to improve upon that record during what is arguably the division’s toughest assignment.

Follow Man City vs Norwich LIVE with Standard Sport’s blog below!

Man City vs Norwich latest news

GOAL! Hanley puts through his own net

Man City team news: Gundogan fit; no De Bruyne

Norwich team news: Farke names unchanged team

Prediction: Man City 3-0 Norwich

Watch: Highlights on Match of the Day, BBC One

15:19 , Alex Young

18min: Norwich can’t get a foot on the ball at the moment, but some scrappy defending is just doing enough to disrupt City.

Bernardo and Jesus busy.

NO GOAL!

15:16 , Alex Young

Torres denied again as Bernardo committed a foul in the build up.

15:12 , Alex Young

12min: City firmly on top and cruising.

Own goal?

15:08 , Alex Young

Looks like that could be a Hanley or Krul own goal.

Either way, the champions are up and running.

GOAL!

15:07 , Alex Young

7min: That didn’t take long! Torres fires home inside seven minutes!

Kick-off

15:01 , Alex Young

Here we go!

Here come the teams

14:57 , Alex Young

Almost time.

Norwich facing tough task as they look to end disastrous run

14:55 , Daniel Gallan

The Etihad Stadium has not been a happy hunting ground for the Canaries.

Their last three visits to the blue half of Manchester has seen them lose 5-0, 2-1 and 7-0. That’s an aggregate score of 14-1.

They’re unchanged from last week’s 3-0 reverse at home to Liverpool. We can’t tell if that is a bad omen.

Manchester City have made five alterations to the side that lost to Tottenham.

Norwich matching City’s 4-3-3

14:08 , Daniel Gallan

4-3-3: Tim Krul, Max Aarons, Ben Gibson, Grant Hanley (c), Dimitris Ginnoulis, Lukas Rupp, Billy Gilmour, Pierre Lees-Melou, Todd Cantwell, Milot Rashica, Teemu Pukki

Substitutes: Kieran Dowell, Jacob Sorensen, Kenny McLean, Angus Gunn, Christos Tzolis, Joshua Sargent, Adam Idah, Bali Mumba, Andrew Omobamidele

Gundogan returns with changes to City’s back four

14:04 , Daniel Gallan

4-3-3: Ederson, Joao Cancelo, Aymeric Laporte, Ruben Dias, Kyle Walker, Ilkay Gundogan, Rodri, Jack Grealish, Bernado Silva, Gabriel Jesus, Ferran Torres

Substitutes: Fernaninho, Tommy Doyle, Cole Palmer, Zack Steffan, Raheem Sterling, Riyad Mahrez, Nathan Ake, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Benjamin Mendy.

Pep is expecting (hoping) for an open game.

14:00 , Daniel Gallan

This is what the City boss had to say of Norwich:

“Norwich manager is exceptional, they have the quality and they will try to play. They are a really good team but we are delighted to finally play in front of our people again.”

City looking to avoid fourth consecutive defeat

13:06 , Daniel Gallan

It’s hard to fathom, given the club’s immense buying power and litany of world class talent, but Manchester City are on the cusp of a fourth consecutive defeat in all competitions.

The 1-0 reverse in May’s Champions League final to Chelsea was followed up by further 1-0 losses to Leicester in the Community Shield and to Tottenham in the opening round of the Premier League season.

Further misery is unlikely, however. City have won their last three Premier League home matches against Norwich City by an aggregate score of 14-1.

Trio of big names on the injury list for champions

12:46 , Daniel Gallan

Phil Foden (ankle), Ilkay Gundogan (shoulder) and Kevin De Bruyne (ankle) are either wholly ruled our or at least in doubt for today’s 3pm kick off.

Foden will almost certainly be watching the clash against Norwich as he has yet to recover from an injury that will see him spend up to a month on the sideline.

De Bruyne was a late substitute in his side’s opening round defeat at Tottenham but struggled with training this week. Gundogan was given the all clear from manager Pep Guardiola, but remains a doubt.

Comfortable win for City predicted

12:27 , Daniel Gallan

Tom doesn’t give Norwich much hope against the champions.

Get up to speed with his prematch report.

Man City vs Norwich: Premier League preview

Welcome to Man City vs Norwich LIVE coverage!

09:51 , George Flood

Good afternoon and welcome to Standard Sport’s latest LIVE coverage of the new Premier League season!

Our focus here is on the defending champions, who will be seeking to bounce back from their opening weekend loss to Tottenham as they host newly-promoted Norwich at Etihad Stadium.

Stay tuned for match build-up, latest team news and live updates!