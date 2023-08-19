Manchester City vs Newcastle live: Latest updates from the Premier League

08:21 PM BST

First real glimpse of Newcastle as an attacking force sees Guimaraes nearly play in Tonali after a good passage of possession for the visitors.

They’ve only seen 25 per cent of the ball so far but they’ve started solidly and will doubtless happy with how the match has gone so far.

08:18 PM BST

13 mins: Man City 0-0 Newcastle

Still City with more of the possession, they are being patient and moving it around well, but with little incision so far. As I type Kovacic tries a long ball over the top to, yep, you’ve guessed it, Haaland. But the striker is unable to control it.

08:16 PM BST

10 mins: Man City 0-0 Newcastle

Let off for Newcastle as Joelinton loses the ball inside his own half. The ball falls to Foden after Haaland heads it to him but a player of his quality has to do better with the return ball to the big striker, Haaland being sent wide rather than through the middle.

The two speed merchants - Walker and Gordon - AP

08:12 PM BST

8 mins: Man City 0-0 Newcastle

Still the hosts with more of the ball, but, as with earlier Newcastle are defending well. The ball comes to Grealish, he cuts inside and his shot (hopeful at best) is well blocked.

08:10 PM BST

7 mins: Man City 0-0 Newcastle

Haaland tries to play in Foden but the Newcastle backline are alive to the threat and snuff out the attack before it’s really had a chance to get going.

Seven minutes in and no chances to speak of.

08:08 PM BST

5 mins: Man City 0-0 Newcastle

Newcastle haven’t scored in their past four visits to the Etihad - that run has to change soon, will tonight be the night? As I type the ever-busy Trippier is played in on the right, but the full-back is offside.

08:07 PM BST

3 mins: Man City 0-0 Newcastle

City with plenty of the ball at the moment - it’s all very pretty but everything is in front of the visitors.

08:05 PM BST

2 mins: Man City 0-0 Newcastle

The early action sees Schar go up for a header with Haaland and fall awkwardly. It looks as though his right shoulder took the brunt of the trip back to terra firma.

He gingerly walks off and Newcastle will play with 10 men while he’s seen to properly.

08:02 PM BST

1 min: Man City 0-0 Newcastle

They’re under way at the Etihad, both teams in their traditional, and famous, colours.

07:59 PM BST

The teams are out on the pitch

Thanks to fireworks and a HUGE banner on the pitch emblazoned ‘TREBLE WINNERS’, Newcastle are well aware of the task lying in front of them this evening.

07:55 PM BST

Not a bad haul...

City show off their trophies. And why not..? Life throws enough curveballs at you, so when you have success, enjoy it...

Trophies

07:52 PM BST

Pep speaks to TNT Sports - 'It's a huge game'

On the quick turnaround from the Uefa Super Cup...

“I hope the team is ready. Happy to be back at home and to start the season here. [Josko Gvardiol] needs time; after Newcastle we have a long week, then after Sheffield United we’ll know each other better. Nathan Ake played in the final and we didn’t want to take a risk with him.”

On the change up front...

“Julian [Alvarez] was not fit for the final but was outstanding in pre-season. He is fresh, we need Cole [Palmer] to change the game second half.”

On Newcastle’s 5-1 thrashing of Aston Villa last week...

“It is a huge game, we saw how good Newcastle are against Aston Villa. In a short time they’ve put the club in the position they want to be and they’ll stay there. The quality is there and it’ll be a challenge.”

On the challenge his side faces...

“We start at zero. We have to win it again.”

07:26 PM BST

From our friends at Opta . . .

Newcastle have never won in 18 Premier League visits to the Etihad Stadium to face Manchester City – can they end that dreadful run tonight?

07:23 PM BST

Fancy a flutter on the match?

07:23 PM BST

The visitors have arrived

The Etihad Stadium. 📍



Let's go, lads! 💪 pic.twitter.com/Bi30sXhZRx — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) August 19, 2023

07:19 PM BST

Here are the sides in old fashioned black and white

Manchester City have made two changes from the side that beat Sevilla on penalties in the Uefa Super Cup. Ruben Dias replaces Nathan Ake in the centre of defence, while Julian Alvarez is preferred to Cole Palmer in attack.

Manchester City XI: Ederson, Walker, Dias, Akanji, Gvardiol, Rodri, Kovacic, Foden, Alvarez, Haaland, Grealish

Subs: Ortega, Phillips, Ake, Gomez, Perrone, Bobb, Palmer, Lewis McAtee

Eddie Howe’s names the same starting XI that thrashed Aston Villa 5-1 on the opening weekend. Summer signings Valentino Livramento and Harvey Barnes will have to wait for their first start for the visitors.

Newcastle United XI: Pope, Trippier. Schar, Botman, Burn, Tonali, Guimaraes, Joelinton, Almiron, Isak, Gordon.

Subs: Dubravaka, Lascelles, Wilson, Ritchie, Targett, Barnes, Livramento, Anderson, Longstaff.

07:14 PM BST

Here's Newcastle United's starting XI

07:13 PM BST

Here's the Manchester City XI

Tonight's squad to face Newcastle United 🙌



XI | Ederson, Walker (C), Akanji, Dias, Gvardiol, Rodrigo, Kovacic, Foden, Grealish, Alvarez, Haaland



SUBS | Ortega Moreno, Phillips, Ake, Gomez, Perrone, Bobb, Palmer, Lewis, McAtee#ManCity | @etihad pic.twitter.com/hf83q9GPi0 — Manchester City (@ManCity) August 19, 2023

04:49 PM BST

Newcastle confident heading into City test

These are heady days at Newcastle United. A 5-1 thrashing of Aston Villa on the opening weekend sent them to the top of the table and, albeit only from a small portion of the internet, produced talk of a title charge.

Such was the performance, and fervent passion of the fans, that such talk, though only partly, is fair game and excusable. They were brilliant against Villa - another side with high hopes this campaign - and powered by summer signing Sandro Tonali and last year’s big-money buy Alexander Isak put on a performance to both thrill the fans and send expectation soaring.

This evening such aspirations may well be given a reality check, or maybe not...

An away trip to the Treble winners Manchester City is as hard as they come but this may well not be a bad time to face the defending champions. They were taken to penalties as they triumphed in the Uefa Super Cup against Sevilla on Wednesday prompting Pep Guardiola to complain this fixture isn’t being played on Sunday or Monday.

But having got his moaning out the way the Catalan coach said he was looking forward to the challenge Newcastle will pose.

“We need these difficulties for many, many reasons right now,” Guardiola said. “This is the challenge, to prove ourselves again, if we are able to do a step forward in every season in sports. And when you’ve won what we’ve won, we need that.”

For opposite number Eddie Howe, the key for his side will be go go out and treat the match in the same way they did the Villa win.

“We want our players to go there with all the positive emotions that our season last year and our first game of this season should bring,” Howe said of Saturday’s match. “We have to be ourselves. We can’t change. We want to become a top team consistently in the Premier League and to do that we have to have a clear identity and try to implement that on other teams.”

Stay here for all the team news and action.



