Manchester City vs Newcastle LIVE: Premier League team news and line-ups as Sterling and Grealish start

Manchester City host Newcastle in the late game in the Premier League with the chance to regain top spot and take a three-point lead over rivals Liverpool.

Pep Guardiola’s side were left devastated after Real Madrid’s shocking late comeback at the Bernabeu to eliminate them from the Champions League in the semi-finals midweek, but the Cityzens have been gifted a boost by rivals Liverpool, who slipped up at home to Tottenham, droping two precious points in the 1-1 draw to hand them the initiative in the title race. Newcastle will look to cause an upset and another twist in the title race though, with Eddie Howe’s side long-since safe from relegation, but pushing to end the season strongly and carry momentum into next season, when expectations and ambitions will rocket, meaning the current squad are playing for their places next season ahead of another big window in the market for the Magpies.

“Always I am starving,” Guardiola said after suffering a bitte defeat midweek to Real Madrid. “I know people outside of here demand Champions League, Champions League, Champions League. We know it. The moment we win the Champions League it will be because of the money we spend. It is difficult to win it. I tell you this is good for us. I would love to be in the final in Paris, live it and be better in the future.”

Follow all the build-up to the big game at the Etihad, live minute-by-minute updates, analysis and reaction from the Emirates as Arsenal host Leeds in the early kick-off in Premier League.

Manchester City vs Newcastle

16:30 BST kick-off at the Etihad

Manchester City XI: Ederson; Cancelo, Dias, Laporte, Zinchenko; Gundogan, Rodri, De Bruyne; Grealish, Jesus, Sterling

Newcastle XI: Dubravka; Krafth, Lascelles, Burn, Targett; Longstaff, Joelinton, Guimaraes; Almiron, Wood, Saint-Maximin

Kieran Tripper and Callum Wilson return to Newcastle bench

Manchester City FC - Newcastle United FC

Arsenal 2-1 Leeds

15:49 , Jack Rathborn

Ramsdale coming out to relieve pressure on arsenal.

Story continues

We’re two minutes from stoppage time, this is far closer than we expected after Ayling’s red card.

Lacazette set to come on and waste some time for the Gunners.

Arsenal 2-1 Leeds

15:38 , Jack Rathborn

Arsenal appeal for a penalty as the ball deflects up on to Pascal Struijk’s arm.

Arsenal looking threatening again.

Smith Rowe is on for the Gunners, Martinelli to make way.

Arsenal 2-1 Leeds

15:36 , Jack Rathborn

Big chance for Arsenal to finish off Leeds.

Nice touch from Odegaard to jink his way out of trouble on the edge of the area.

He then lashes it towards the bottom corner, but it’s just wide.

15 minutes remaining, can Leeds carve out one more chance?

Manchester City vs Newcastle: Team news

15:29 , Jamie Braidwood

Manchester City XI: Ederson; Cancelo, Dias, Laporte, Zinchenko; Gundogan, Rodri, De Bruyne; Grealish, Jesus, Sterling

📋 TEAM NEWS IS IN! 📋



XI | Ederson, Cancelo, Dias, Laporte, Zinchenko, Rodrigo, De Bruyne, Gundogan (C), Grealish, Sterling, Jesus



📋 TEAM NEWS IS IN! 📋

XI | Ederson, Cancelo, Dias, Laporte, Zinchenko, Rodrigo, De Bruyne, Gundogan (C), Grealish, Sterling, Jesus

SUBS | Steffen, Ake, Bernardo, Fernandinho, Mahrez, Foden, Egan-Riley, Mbete, Palmer

Newcastle XI: Dubravka; Krafth, Lascelles, Burn, Targett; Longstaff, Joelinton, Guimaraes; Almiron, Wood, Saint-Maximin

GOAL! Arsenal 2-1 Leeds: Llorente hammers home at back post

15:27 , Jack Rathborn

GOAL! Llorente hammers Leeds back into the game, hope for the 10 men at the Emirates, 2-1

It was Firpo at the front post flicking it on and Arsenal didn’t bother to mark Llorente at the back post.

He controls it beautifully on the volley and fire past Ramsdale, and the Leeds fans go wild, they couldn’t, could they?

15:22 , Jack Rathborn

Big chance for Martinelli, the ball flicks up and he's suddenly in on goal, but he can't control it and the shot is too high.

Llorente rushed out and couldn’t clear with Nketiah sniffing around the ball.

Arsenal 2-0 Leeds

15:16 , Jack Rathborn

Martinelli brilliant there and almost makes it three.

He turns Raphinha inside out and then hammers one towards goal. Meslier does well to put it out for a corner.

The tempo is still high for Arsenal, which will please Arteta.

Arsenal 2-0 Leeds: Jamie Carragher labels Luke Ayling an idiot

15:01 , Jack Rathborn

Jamie Carragher has not held back discussing Luke Ayling’s red card against Arsenal.

“I love Luke Ayling as a player,” said the Sky Sports pundit. “But what an idiot, a lack of professionalism for his teammates and what it could mean for them moving forward.

“It's a disgusting tackle. It's obviously a red card. To do that, putting your team down to 10 men and missing three games, that might be the last game he plays in the Premier League.”

Premier League scores update

14:52 , Jack Rathborn

More misery for Norwich, Benrahma gets another and the Hammers go into the break 3-0 up after his powerful finish.

Everton also 2-1 up at the break at Leicester, Lampard’s men currently out of the relegation zone!

Arsenal 2-0 Leeds

14:49 , Jack Rathborn

Delightful from Odegaard, a quick turn and he flicks the ball towards the back post.

Koch under pressure and puts it out for a corner.

Arsenal 2-0 Leeds

14:46 , Jack Rathborn

Firpo driving down the left, he combines well with Harrison.

A rare opening for Leeds, but Arsenal are quick to close out the danger.

Arsenal 2-0 Leeds

14:45 , Jack Rathborn

Cedric finding more joy down the right, his delivery is poor but Leeds can’t stem the flow.

Arsenal still pressing high up the pitch to their credit, even though this game is largely done.

Now into four minutes of added time.

Premier League score update

14:41 , Jack Rathborn

Away from the Emirates...

Norwich 0-2 West Ham (12’ Benrahma, 30’ Antonio)

Leicester 1-2 Everton (6' Mykolenko, 11' Daka, 30' Holgate)

Arsenal 2-0 Leeds

14:39 , Jack Rathborn

Arsenal 2-0 Leeds: Ayling sent off!

14:26 , Jack Rathborn

It’s a horror tackle from Ayling!

Only a yellow, he dives in studs up, Martinelli wiped out.

VAR asks Chris Kavanagh to check, that means one thing!

Yes, it’s a red for Ayling, Raphinha treading a fine line too. He's furious with the referee and has to be dragged away by his teammates.

Arsenal 2-0 Leeds

14:21 , Jack Rathborn

It’s quietened down since the second, but Arsenal very much taking the fizz out of this and playing patiently out of the back.

This game could be done by half-time, but a maturity to this Arsenal side now creeping in perhaps.

Martinelli happy to drag his man back into his own half to keep possession.

But suddenly Arsenal in again! Cedric chips it over the top to Saka, he cuts it back to Odegaard, who executes a sensational piece of skill to open the space inside the box.

It comes back to Cedric on the edge of the area, he blazes over. Lovely football though.

Arsenal 2-0 Leeds: Nketiah finishes superb Martinelli run and assist

14:11 , Jack Rathborn

GOAL! Nketiah doubles Arsenal’s lead, 2-0!

This is some start from Arsenal, sensational wing play by Martinelli, he gets around his man and then has the vision to pick out Nketiah.

In his form, that’s an easy finish, crisp, leaning back and guided past Meslier. He’s on fire!

Arsenal 1-0 Leeds

14:10 , Jack Rathborn

Arsenal 1-0 Leeds: Nketiah hands hosts the lead!

14:06 , Jack Rathborn

GOAL! Nketiah strikes, it’s a howler for Meslier, 1-0 Arsenal!

Tremendous work from Nketiah, he closes down Meslier and the Leeds goalkeeper can’t sort his feet out in time as the ball comes across the goal mouth.

The Arsenal youngster is in like a flash and tackles it into the empty net. A great reward for Nketiah’s newfound industry leading the line for the Gunners.

Arsenal 0-0 Leeds

14:02 , Jack Rathborn

Junior Firpo straight into the back of Saka, a crude tackle, and a dangerous free-kick for the Gunners already after two minutes.

Whipped in by Odegaard but headed clear by Leeds.

It’s all down Arsenal’s right early on, Cedric and Saka combining neatly.

Arsenal 0-0 Leeds

14:01 , Jack Rathborn

A lively atmosphere at the Emirates, Leeds in all blue, the Gunners in their traditional colours.

The sun is out in north London too, perfect playing conditions as the hosts start out on top.

Arsenal vs Leeds: Team news

13:03 , Jack Rathborn

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale, Tomiyasu, Holding, Gabriel, Cedric, Elneny, Xhaka, Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli, Nketiah

Leeds XI: Meslier, Ayling, Koch, Llorente, Firpo, Klich, Phillips, Raphinha, Gelhardt, Harrison, James

David Seaman praises Aaron Ramsdale for grabbing Arsenal chance with both hands

12:38 , Jack Rathborn

David Seaman has praised Aaron Ramsdale for taking his chance at Arsenal with both hands as he continues to tutor the England goalkeeper.

Ramsdale has established himself as first choice between the posts at the Emirates Stadium but, despite Seaman being a big fan, he is not afraid to dish out the tough love.

Signed from Sheffield United last summer for a reported £24million, plenty of eyebrows were raised as the Gunners brought in a goalkeeper with consecutive Premier League relegations on his CV.

David Seaman praises Aaron Ramsdale for grabbing Arsenal chance with both hands

Arsenal vs Leeds prediction

12:05 , Jack Rathborn

Arsenal’s form has oscillated over the last few months, but as things stand they are on track for a Champions League place. Leeds, meanwhile, are still very much at risk of relegation. With lots on the line here, this could be a frantic affair. Indy Sport is backing Arsenal to come through – just about.

Arsenal vs Leeds odds

11:56 , Jack Rathborn

Arsenal – 2/5

Draw – 15/3

Leeds – 11/2

Arsenal vs Leeds predicted line-ups

11:48 , Jack Rathborn

Arsenal: Ramsdale; Tomiyasu, Holding, Gabriel, Tavares; Xhaka, Elneny; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Nketiah.

Leeds: Meslier; Ayling, Koch, Struijk, Firpo; Klich, Phillips; Raphinha, Rodrigo, Harrison; James.

Arsenal vs Leeds team news

11:42 , Jack Rathborn

Ben White was absent for Arsenal’s win at West Ham due to a hamstring issue, and there is a good chance that the centre back will miss out again here. Takehiro Tomiyasu went off with cramp in that game against the Hammers – his first start in four months – but should be okay to line up in the first XI today. Meanwhile, Kieran Tierney and Thomas Partey remain sidelined.

For Leeds, Stuart Dallas is out for the long term after sustaining a femoral fracture against Manchester City. Also absent from Marsch’s side will be Adam Forshaw, Crysencio Summerville and Liam Cooper, while Patrick Bamford is not expected to return just yet.