Manchester City vs Newcastle LIVE: Premier League team news and line-ups as Sterling and Grealish start

Dan Austin
·9 min read
(AFP via Getty Images)
(AFP via Getty Images)

Manchester City host Newcastle in the late game in the Premier League with the chance to regain top spot and take a three-point lead over rivals Liverpool.

Pep Guardiola’s side were left devastated after Real Madrid’s shocking late comeback at the Bernabeu to eliminate them from the Champions League in the semi-finals midweek, but the Cityzens have been gifted a boost by rivals Liverpool, who slipped up at home to Tottenham, droping two precious points in the 1-1 draw to hand them the initiative in the title race. Newcastle will look to cause an upset and another twist in the title race though, with Eddie Howe’s side long-since safe from relegation, but pushing to end the season strongly and carry momentum into next season, when expectations and ambitions will rocket, meaning the current squad are playing for their places next season ahead of another big window in the market for the Magpies.

“Always I am starving,” Guardiola said after suffering a bitte defeat midweek to Real Madrid. “I know people outside of here demand Champions League, Champions League, Champions League. We know it. The moment we win the Champions League it will be because of the money we spend. It is difficult to win it. I tell you this is good for us. I would love to be in the final in Paris, live it and be better in the future.”

Follow all the build-up to the big game at the Etihad, live minute-by-minute updates, analysis and reaction from the Emirates as Arsenal host Leeds in the early kick-off in Premier League.

Manchester City vs Newcastle

  • 16:30 BST kick-off at the Etihad

  • Manchester City XI: Ederson; Cancelo, Dias, Laporte, Zinchenko; Gundogan, Rodri, De Bruyne; Grealish, Jesus, Sterling

  • Newcastle XI: Dubravka; Krafth, Lascelles, Burn, Targett; Longstaff, Joelinton, Guimaraes; Almiron, Wood, Saint-Maximin

  • Kieran Tripper and Callum Wilson return to Newcastle bench

Manchester City FC - Newcastle United FC

Arsenal 2-1 Leeds

15:49 , Jack Rathborn

Ramsdale coming out to relieve pressure on arsenal.

We’re two minutes from stoppage time, this is far closer than we expected after Ayling’s red card.

Lacazette set to come on and waste some time for the Gunners.

Arsenal 2-1 Leeds

15:38 , Jack Rathborn

Arsenal appeal for a penalty as the ball deflects up on to Pascal Struijk’s arm.

Arsenal looking threatening again.

Smith Rowe is on for the Gunners, Martinelli to make way.

Arsenal 2-1 Leeds

15:36 , Jack Rathborn

Big chance for Arsenal to finish off Leeds.

Nice touch from Odegaard to jink his way out of trouble on the edge of the area.

He then lashes it towards the bottom corner, but it’s just wide.

15 minutes remaining, can Leeds carve out one more chance?

Manchester City vs Newcastle: Team news

15:29 , Jamie Braidwood

Manchester City XI: Ederson; Cancelo, Dias, Laporte, Zinchenko; Gundogan, Rodri, De Bruyne; Grealish, Jesus, Sterling

Newcastle XI: Dubravka; Krafth, Lascelles, Burn, Targett; Longstaff, Joelinton, Guimaraes; Almiron, Wood, Saint-Maximin

GOAL! Arsenal 2-1 Leeds: Llorente hammers home at back post

15:27 , Jack Rathborn

GOAL! Llorente hammers Leeds back into the game, hope for the 10 men at the Emirates, 2-1

It was Firpo at the front post flicking it on and Arsenal didn’t bother to mark Llorente at the back post.

He controls it beautifully on the volley and fire past Ramsdale, and the Leeds fans go wild, they couldn’t, could they?

15:22 , Jack Rathborn

Big chance for Martinelli, the ball flicks up and he's suddenly in on goal, but he can't control it and the shot is too high.

Llorente rushed out and couldn’t clear with Nketiah sniffing around the ball.

(AFP via Getty Images)
(AFP via Getty Images)

Arsenal 2-0 Leeds

15:16 , Jack Rathborn

Martinelli brilliant there and almost makes it three.

He turns Raphinha inside out and then hammers one towards goal. Meslier does well to put it out for a corner.

The tempo is still high for Arsenal, which will please Arteta.

Arsenal 2-0 Leeds: Jamie Carragher labels Luke Ayling an idiot

15:01 , Jack Rathborn

Jamie Carragher has not held back discussing Luke Ayling’s red card against Arsenal.

“I love Luke Ayling as a player,” said the Sky Sports pundit. “But what an idiot, a lack of professionalism for his teammates and what it could mean for them moving forward.

“It's a disgusting tackle. It's obviously a red card. To do that, putting your team down to 10 men and missing three games, that might be the last game he plays in the Premier League.”

(REUTERS)
(REUTERS)

Premier League scores update

14:52 , Jack Rathborn

More misery for Norwich, Benrahma gets another and the Hammers go into the break 3-0 up after his powerful finish.

Everton also 2-1 up at the break at Leicester, Lampard’s men currently out of the relegation zone!

(PA)
(PA)
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Arsenal 2-0 Leeds

14:49 , Jack Rathborn

Delightful from Odegaard, a quick turn and he flicks the ball towards the back post.

Koch under pressure and puts it out for a corner.

Arsenal 2-0 Leeds

14:46 , Jack Rathborn

Firpo driving down the left, he combines well with Harrison.

A rare opening for Leeds, but Arsenal are quick to close out the danger.

Arsenal 2-0 Leeds

14:45 , Jack Rathborn

Cedric finding more joy down the right, his delivery is poor but Leeds can’t stem the flow.

Arsenal still pressing high up the pitch to their credit, even though this game is largely done.

Now into four minutes of added time.

Premier League score update

14:41 , Jack Rathborn

Away from the Emirates...

Norwich 0-2 West Ham (12’ Benrahma, 30’ Antonio)

Leicester 1-2 Everton (6' Mykolenko, 11' Daka, 30' Holgate)

Arsenal 2-0 Leeds

14:39 , Jack Rathborn

(REUTERS)
(REUTERS)
Leeds United&#39;s Luke Ayling, leaves the pitch after receiving a red card (AP)
Leeds United's Luke Ayling, leaves the pitch after receiving a red card (AP)
(EPA)
(EPA)

Arsenal 2-0 Leeds: Ayling sent off!

14:26 , Jack Rathborn

It’s a horror tackle from Ayling!

Only a yellow, he dives in studs up, Martinelli wiped out.

VAR asks Chris Kavanagh to check, that means one thing!

Yes, it’s a red for Ayling, Raphinha treading a fine line too. He's furious with the referee and has to be dragged away by his teammates.

Arsenal 2-0 Leeds

14:21 , Jack Rathborn

It’s quietened down since the second, but Arsenal very much taking the fizz out of this and playing patiently out of the back.

This game could be done by half-time, but a maturity to this Arsenal side now creeping in perhaps.

Martinelli happy to drag his man back into his own half to keep possession.

But suddenly Arsenal in again! Cedric chips it over the top to Saka, he cuts it back to Odegaard, who executes a sensational piece of skill to open the space inside the box.

It comes back to Cedric on the edge of the area, he blazes over. Lovely football though.

Arsenal 2-0 Leeds: Nketiah finishes superb Martinelli run and assist

14:11 , Jack Rathborn

GOAL! Nketiah doubles Arsenal’s lead, 2-0!

This is some start from Arsenal, sensational wing play by Martinelli, he gets around his man and then has the vision to pick out Nketiah.

In his form, that’s an easy finish, crisp, leaning back and guided past Meslier. He’s on fire!

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Arsenal 1-0 Leeds

14:10 , Jack Rathborn

(AFP via Getty Images)
(AFP via Getty Images)
(Action Images via Reuters)
(Action Images via Reuters)
(PA)
(PA)

Arsenal 1-0 Leeds: Nketiah hands hosts the lead!

14:06 , Jack Rathborn

GOAL! Nketiah strikes, it’s a howler for Meslier, 1-0 Arsenal!

Tremendous work from Nketiah, he closes down Meslier and the Leeds goalkeeper can’t sort his feet out in time as the ball comes across the goal mouth.

The Arsenal youngster is in like a flash and tackles it into the empty net. A great reward for Nketiah’s newfound industry leading the line for the Gunners.

(REUTERS)
(REUTERS)

Arsenal 0-0 Leeds

14:02 , Jack Rathborn

Junior Firpo straight into the back of Saka, a crude tackle, and a dangerous free-kick for the Gunners already after two minutes.

Whipped in by Odegaard but headed clear by Leeds.

It’s all down Arsenal’s right early on, Cedric and Saka combining neatly.

Arsenal 0-0 Leeds

14:01 , Jack Rathborn

A lively atmosphere at the Emirates, Leeds in all blue, the Gunners in their traditional colours.

The sun is out in north London too, perfect playing conditions as the hosts start out on top.

Arsenal vs Leeds: Team news

13:03 , Jack Rathborn

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale, Tomiyasu, Holding, Gabriel, Cedric, Elneny, Xhaka, Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli, Nketiah

Leeds XI: Meslier, Ayling, Koch, Llorente, Firpo, Klich, Phillips, Raphinha, Gelhardt, Harrison, James

David Seaman praises Aaron Ramsdale for grabbing Arsenal chance with both hands

12:38 , Jack Rathborn

David Seaman has praised Aaron Ramsdale for taking his chance at Arsenal with both hands as he continues to tutor the England goalkeeper.

Ramsdale has established himself as first choice between the posts at the Emirates Stadium but, despite Seaman being a big fan, he is not afraid to dish out the tough love.

Signed from Sheffield United last summer for a reported £24million, plenty of eyebrows were raised as the Gunners brought in a goalkeeper with consecutive Premier League relegations on his CV.

David Seaman praises Aaron Ramsdale for grabbing Arsenal chance with both hands

Arsenal vs Leeds prediction

12:05 , Jack Rathborn

Arsenal’s form has oscillated over the last few months, but as things stand they are on track for a Champions League place. Leeds, meanwhile, are still very much at risk of relegation. With lots on the line here, this could be a frantic affair. Indy Sport is backing Arsenal to come through – just about.

Arsenal vs Leeds odds

11:56 , Jack Rathborn

Arsenal – 2/5

Draw – 15/3

Leeds – 11/2

Arsenal vs Leeds predicted line-ups

11:48 , Jack Rathborn

Arsenal: Ramsdale; Tomiyasu, Holding, Gabriel, Tavares; Xhaka, Elneny; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Nketiah.

Leeds: Meslier; Ayling, Koch, Struijk, Firpo; Klich, Phillips; Raphinha, Rodrigo, Harrison; James.

Arsenal vs Leeds team news

11:42 , Jack Rathborn

Ben White was absent for Arsenal’s win at West Ham due to a hamstring issue, and there is a good chance that the centre back will miss out again here. Takehiro Tomiyasu went off with cramp in that game against the Hammers – his first start in four months – but should be okay to line up in the first XI today. Meanwhile, Kieran Tierney and Thomas Partey remain sidelined.

For Leeds, Stuart Dallas is out for the long term after sustaining a femoral fracture against Manchester City. Also absent from Marsch’s side will be Adam Forshaw, Crysencio Summerville and Liam Cooper, while Patrick Bamford is not expected to return just yet.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Meet Pyotr Kochetkov, the Hurricanes' new goalie who loves to fight

    We have our first breakout star of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

  • Married coaches Priestman, Humphries balance hectic work-life schedule in pursuit of World Cup

    Coaching is a family affair for Emma Humphries and Bev Priestman, who are both trying to guide their respective Canadian women's teams to World Cups. After winning gold at the Tokyo Olympics, Priestman's senior team will compete in this summer's CONCACAF championship in Mexico, which serves as the qualifiers for next year's FIFA World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. Not to be outdone is her wife, Humphries, who coaches Canada's under-17 side, which is a victory away from qualifying for the 202

  • Campbell makes 32 saves, Maple Leafs beat Lightning 5-2 to take 2-1 series lead

    TAMPA, Fla. — Nikita Kucherov put the puck on a tee for Steven Stamkos in a spot where the Lightning captain has made a living throughout his banner 14-year career. Nearly everyone inside Amalie Arena thought the one-timer off the slick cross-ice pass would find the back of the net — including Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe — and tie the score with under seven minutes left in regulation. "There was a bit of a sense on the bench that it was going in," he said. "Stamkos doesn't miss those ve

  • Nurse, Subban headline nominees for NHL's King Clancy Memorial Trophy

    NEW YORK — Edmonton Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse and P.K. Subban of the New Jersey Devils are among the 32 NHL players up for this year's King Clancy Memorial Trophy. The award is handed out annually to the player who "best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community.” One player is nominated from each of the league's 32 teams. The winner will get a US$25,000 donation to the charity of his choice and two runners-up w

  • Toronto's Pan Am Sports Centre to host FINA Swimming World Cup in October

    Toronto will host the FINA Swimming World Cup for the first time in more than 20 years. The Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre will welcome the world's top swimmer in the second of the three-stop short-course swimming series Oct. 28-30. "After the challenges of the past two years, to bring some of the best swimmers from around the world to Canada will no doubt be a fantastic opportunity for our community, and for new fans to experience the excitement of world-class racing as well," said Swimming Canad

  • Embiid rips Raptors fans for cheering injury: 'It kind of changed my mind about them'

    Joel Embiid put Raptors fans on blast.

  • Maple Leafs forward Kyle Clifford suspended one game for boarding Tampa's Ross Colton

    TORONTO — Maple Leafs forward Kyle Clifford has been suspended one game for boarding following an incident in Toronto's playoff-opening win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday. Clifford was assessed a major penalty for boarding and a game misconduct just seven minutes into Game 1 for a hit on Ross Colton. The Tampa forward was sent face-first into the glass, but escaped serious injury on the play. The NHL's department of player safety, which issued the suspension following a hearing with Clif

  • Calgary Flames' Blake Coleman relishes post-season homecoming

    DALLAS — Add suiting up for NHL playoff games in his home state for the first time in his career to an eventful few years for Calgary Flames forward Blake Coleman. The 30-year-old winger from Plano, Texas may wear enemy colours at American Airlines Center in Dallas during the Flames' first-round series against the Stars, but the moment was nonetheless special for him. After winning back-to-back Stanley Cup rings with the Tampa Bay Lightning, Coleman signed a six-year contract with Calgary last s

  • What Raptors, Chris Boucher said during exit interview

    Chris Boucher reveals what conversations took place during his exit interview with Toronto Raptors management following the season.&nbsp; Listen to the full episode on the 'Hustle Play' podcast feed or watch on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Aaron Brown sprints to 200-metre victory ahead of Diamond League season opener

    Aaron Brown's wide grin after sprinting across the finish line said it all for the three-time Canadian Olympian. He turned a lightning-quick start in the men's 200 metres into a wind-assisted winning time of 20.05 seconds on Saturday in Nairobi, Kenya, Brown's fastest-ever season-opening finish in the outdoor event. The Toronto native clocked 20.19 to open his 2014 outdoor campaign at the Gainesville Florida Relay and five years later went 20.20 at the Diamond League season opener in Doha, Qatar

  • Blue Jays edge Yankees 2-1 to end New York's 11-game win streak

    TORONTO — Matt Chapman homered and starter Yusei Kikuchi threw a season-high six innings as the Toronto Blue Jays defeated New York 2-1 on Wednesday night to end the Yankees' 11-game winning streak. Jordan Romano worked the ninth for his 12th save to help Toronto salvage the finale of the three-game series. The Blue Jays (16-10) have won 10 of their last 15 games. Joey Gallo hit a solo shot for New York's lone run. It was the Yankees' second loss in their last 15 games. New York, which leads the

  • Canadian senior lacrosse leagues ask American pro league to relax player contracts

    Canada's two senior lacrosse leagues are asking a professional league based in the United States to loosen restrictions on its player contracts. A new provision in the Premier Lacrosse League's standard player contract states that a player competing in the American field lacrosse circuit may not engage in "non-PLL sponsored lacrosse, whether it's professional, semi-professional or recreational, indoor, or outdoor," during the season. The clause, obtained by The Canadian Press, states that this r

  • Reconciliation through sport inspires Indigenous-led bid to bring the 2030 Olympics, Paralympics to B.C.

    The Squamish word Chen Chen Stway means to hold each other and lift each other up. Tewanee Joseph said it also represents "the whole thrust" of Canada's Indigenous-led bid to bring the 2030 Olympics and Paralympics to B.C. Joseph, a member of the Squamish Nation, first heard the idea last summer at the ceremony where Marnie McBean, Canada's chef de mission for Tokyo 2020, was gifted the drum she carried everywhere at those Games. He was approached by Canadian Olympic Committee president Tricia S

  • Grizzlies Brooks suspended one game for flagrant on Payton

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Memphis Grizzlies star Dillon Brooks has been suspended for one game without pay by the NBA for making “unnecessary and excessive contact” that resulted in a fractured elbow for Golden State's Gary Payton II in Game 2 of the the Western Conference semifinals. The league announced the penalty Thursday, so Brooks must sit out Saturday's Game 3 with the series shifting to Chase Center in San Francisco tied at one game apiece. Payton was injured with 9:08 left in the first quart

  • 'They don't watch us': Chris Boucher on Barkley, O'Neal's Raptors comments

    Chris Boucher wasn't a fan of Charles Barkley and Shaquille O'Neal's take that the Toronto Raptors are in 'no man's land' after losing their playoff series to the Philadelphia 76ers. Listen to the full episode on the 'Hustle Play' podcast feed or watch on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Calgary turns to intimidating Flames winger Milan Lucic for traffic safety

    CALGARY — Milan Lucic is fine with his broad shoulders employed as a public safety message. As the Flames kicked off their first-round playoff series with the Dallas Stars this week, traffic signs popped up on Calgary's main thoroughfares reading "If you shoulder check, so will Lucic! Go Flames." Lucic, an intimidating six-foot-three, 230-pound winger who crunches opposing players into the boards, was tickled when he saw the signs posted on social media. "I actually didn't see it in person," Luc

  • Mitton's Canadian-record throw in shot put is second best in the world this season

    HAMILTON — Sarah Mitton shattered the Canadian record in the women's shot put at the Golden Horseshoe Prep Meet on Saturday. The 25-year-old from Brooklyn, N.S., threw 19.58 metres with her sixth and final throw, topping Brittany Crew's Canadian record of 19.28 set in 2019. Mitton's mark is the second farthest in the world this season. She had thrown a personal best 19.12 metres on her fifth throw on Saturday before unleashing her national-record throw. Mitton, who claimed the Canadian indoor re

  • North Carolina Courage claim NWSL Challenge Cup with close win over Washington Spirit

    The North Carolina Courage completed their undefeated run through pre-season competition with a 2-1 victory over the Washington Spirit to win the NWSL Challenge Cup on Saturday in Cary, N.C. In what was a back-and-forth match, with both sides missing their share of scoring opportunities, it was the Courage who benefitted from a Spirit own goal in the 70th minute to take the lead and eventually emerge victorious. Just a minute after Washington's Ashley Hatch missed a chance to open the scoring, C

  • Kraken hope to build after disappointing inaugural campaign

    SEATTLE (AP) — For all the excitement and anticipation leading up to the first puck drop, the inaugural season for the Seattle Kraken ended up looking like nearly every other NHL expansion season from the past 30 years. The comparisons with the last expansion team, the Golden Knights, were inevitable and the high bar set by Vegas by winning the Western Conference in its first season almost ensured Seattle's first outing was going be disappointing at some level. Perhaps not this disappointing. Th

  • The Raptors still believe in Malachi Flynn

    Amit Mann & Katie Heindl discuss how Masai Ujri and Nick Nurse showed they still have faith in Malachi Flynn during their end-of-season media availabilities. Also, why Toronto is putting an emphasis on internal growth to fix roster issues. Listen to the full episode on takeaways from Ujiri and Nurse's media availabilities on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.