Manchester City vs Newcastle LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more as Phil Foden starts

Manchester City hope to cut the gap on Premier League leaders Arsenal to just two points when they host Newcastle United this afternoon.

Pep Guardiola’s men trail by five points after a run of three consecutive victories for the Gunners has left them in charge of the title race. During that run, City dropped two points in a 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest but responded with a 4-1 hammering of Bournemouth. A further victory over Bristol City in the FA Cup has rebuilt confidence in the team and with Phil Foden firing once again the champions will be tough to deal today.

Newcastle may also be there for the taking. After an impressive start to the season Eddie Howe’s men are stumbling. They have won just one league game in seven and have fallen out of the top four. To add insult to injury Newcastle where also beaten by Manchester United in the Carabao Cup final and now must bounce back at the Etihad. Nick Pope will return after being suspended for that match and should provide some stability for the backline. Can Newcastle shock Guardiola’s men?

Follow all the action as Man City host Newcastle in the early Premier League kick off:

Manchester City vs Newcastle

Man City host Newcastle in the Premier League with kick off at 12.30pm

City are five points behind league leaders Arsenal but will close the gap with victory

Newcastle have one win in seven league games and must respond after Carabao Cup final loss

Man City XI: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Akanji, Ake; Rodri, Gundogan; Foden, De Bruyne, Grealish; Haaland

Newcastle XI: Pope; Trippier, Lascelles, Botman, Burn; Guimaraes, Joelinton, Longstaff; Almiron, Wilson, Gordon

Manchester City FC - Newcastle United FC

Man City vs Newcastle

11:51 , Michael Jones

Manchester City have won 24 of their 28 home matches since last March, drawing three and losing one in all competitions but City have kept just four clean sheets at the Etihad in 12 Premier League games this season.

Guardiola wary of Saint-Maximin threat

11:46 , Michael Jones

Pep Guardiola addressed Man City’s previous result with Newcastle which saw the teams play out a 3-3 draw at St. James’ Park and explained that Allan Saint-Maximin caused a lot of problems that day.

“We didn’t find the space,” said Guardiola. “Saint-Maximin dropped us back. He has that ability to take the ball to use the counterattack to drive the ball.

“If you cannot win that duel you have to defend 40 metres further back. We are not a team that concedes too many counterattacks. We try to play with proper strikers like Erling [Haaland] or Julian [Alvarez] before sometimes it would be Gabriel who would drop.

“This game was Saint-Maximin or Almiron or Joelinton - they have players who can run 40 metres with the ball. When that happens, you have to defend. We saw it in the first 10 minutes against Bristol City on our right side.

“We normally concede because we lose easy balls and in that aspect we have to improve.”

With Saint-Maximin starting on the bench for Newcastle today is Eddie Howe saving him for a second half onslaught perhaps?

Eddie Howe on Carabao Cup final defeat

11:41 , Michael Jones

Losing the Carabao Cup final was a blow to Newcastle but manager Eddie Howe says the defeat has only made him more motivated to succeed.

“We were bruised on Sunday and Monday but, very quickly for me, it turned to Manchester City and return to work on Monday afternoon.” he said,

“The passion and the motivation, I didn’t feel, could increase within me but I think it has. We experienced a great occasion to see the Newcastle supporters. The colours, visions and memories that I’ll have and take from that.

“The passion and love they showed to the team in all moments will stay with me and I think we want to return that and give them future successes, which burn deep inside of me.”

Man City vs Newcastle team changes

11:36 , Michael Jones

Pep Guardiola makes two changes to the Manchester City team that defeated Bournemouth last time out in the Premier League. Kyle Walker comes in to replace Rico Lewis and Julian Alvarez drops out to make way for Kevin De Bruyne.

There are three changes to the Newcastle side that lost in the Carabao Cup final to Manchester United. Nick Pope returns in goal after serving his one game suspension. Jamaal Lascelles replaces Fabian Schar in defence and Anthony Gordon starts on the left side of attack ahead of Allan Saint-Maximin.

Man City vs Newcastle line-ups

11:32 , Michael Jones

Man City XI: Ederson, Walker, Akanji, Dias, Ake, Rodrigo, De Bruyne, Gundogan, Foden, Grealish, Haaland

🔵 TEAM NEWS 🔵



XI | Ederson, Walker, Akanji, Dias, Ake, Rodrigo, De Bruyne, Gundogan (C), Foden, Grealish, Haaland



SUBS | Ortega Moreno, Phillips, Stones, Laporte, Alvarez, Bernardo, Mahrez, Palmer, Lewis#ManCity | @HaysWorldwide pic.twitter.com/DVUylaQqd1 — Manchester City (@ManCity) March 4, 2023

Newcastle XI: Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Botman, Burn, Guimaraes, Longstaff, Joelinton, Almiron, Gordon, Wilson

Howe on taking on City

11:25 , Michael Jones

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe says he has been pleased with his team’s recent performances despite the results not going their way.

He knows that today’s clash will be a difficult one and says that Newcastle need to be at their best to compete with Pep Guardiola’s side.

“You do (have to be at your best against Man City). It’s a difficult run of games for us when you go against Liverpool, Manchester United and Manchester City but I think in the first two games, although we we haven’t got the results we wanted, the performances have been strong.” said Howe in the pre-match press conference.

“There’s loads of different ways you can approach a game like Manchester City. We went one way and it was a really brave approach. It was very front foot and it made for a brilliant game between two top teams.

“I don’t think our principles ever change. We’re going to need to be very good defensively and very good with the ball. We’re going to need to pose a threat in the game and I believe we can do that. Certainly, we’ll need to get our foundations strong.”

Grealish on improving at City

11:20 , Michael Jones

Manchester City’s £100m man, Jack Grealish, had a tough start to life under Pep Guardiola. He was in and out of the team and not able to replicate the form that earned him such a price tag in the first place.

However, Grealish has slowly found his feet at the Etihad Stadium and has excelled since the World Cup break. He has six goals and assists since Qatar compared to one before the tournament.

“I feel like my form has improved and I feel like I am playing with confidence now.” said Grealish, “The goals and the assists are coming and I am doing it in the big games.

“I think it is important that I am getting goals and assists in important situations.

“It is always nice to get goals and assists but to do it in games that mean a lot, like when you are drawing and it puts your team 2-1 up is different to when you are winning 4-0 and you score to make it 5-0.

“I feel like I am contributing in these big games so hopefully it can continue.”

Man City vs Newcastle

11:10 , Michael Jones

Newcastle’s only away win in 22 Premier League matches against Manchester City was a 1-0 triumph at Maine Road in September 2000, with Alan Shearer scoring the winner.

City have scored in 28 consecutive Premier League games against Newcastle since a 0-0 draw in November 2006.

Man City vs Newcastle

11:05 , Michael Jones

Manchester City have won 13 consecutive home league games against Newcastle while the Magpies have been victorious in only one of their last 30 top-flight meetings with City, drawing five and losing 24.

The last meeting

11:00 , Michael Jones

Manchester City and Newcastle have already had a barnstorming encounter this season when they faced each other in the reverse fixture at St. James’ Park.

Ilkay Gundogan put the visitors in front five minutes into the match before Newcastle responded three times to take a comfortable lead thanks to goals from Miguel Almiron, Callum Wilson and Kieran Trippier.

Erling Haaland netted just after the hour mark before Bernardo Silva equalised and the game ended 3-3.

Will there be more fireworks today?

Man City are treated harshly by referees, believes Pep Guardiola

10:55 , Michael Jones

Pep Guardiola feels his Manchester City side are being dealt with more harshly by referees than other teams.

Yet the City manager will not complain to the Premier League having been angered by the recent charges imposed on the club by the competition for alleged breaches of financial rules.

Guardiola revealed his frustration about officials as he prepared his side for the visit of Newcastle on Saturday.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag branded Newcastle as an “annoying” side with a tendency for time-wasting in the build-up to the Carabao Cup final last week.

Man City are treated harshly by referees, believes Guardiola

Man City vs Newcastle prediction

10:50 , Michael Jones

Newcastle have gone off the boil and are missing the spark that almost stunned Manchester City earlier this season.

That’s not to say that Eddie Howe’s side can’t frustrate Pep Guardiola’s team off the ball, but City should be able to find a way through following a confidence-boosting two wins this week.

Manchester City 2-0 Newcastle.

Man City vs Newcastle predicted line-ups

10:45 , Michael Jones

Man City: Ederson; Lewis, Dias, Akanji, Ake; Rodri, Gundogan; Foden, De Bruyne, Mahrez; Haaland

Newcastle: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Guimaraes, Willock, Longstaff; Almiron, Isak, Saint-Maximin

What is the early team news?

10:40 , Michael Jones

Manchester City are still set to be without John Stones and Aymeric Laporte, but Erling Haaland and Rodri should return after being rested in midweek. Phil Foden will hope to have done enough to keep his place after three goals in two games.

Nick Pope will return for Newcastle after missing the Carabao Cup final due to suspension. Eddie Howe looks to have a fully fit squad elsewhere.

How to watch Man City vs Newcastle

10:35 , Michael Jones

The fixture will kick off at 12:30pm GMT on Saturday 4th March.

It will be shown live on BT Sport 1, with coverage starting at 11:30am. BT Sport customers can also stream the match live on the BT Sport website and mobile app.

Man City vs Newcastle

10:30 , Michael Jones

Hello and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of today’s early Premier League kick off which sees Newcastle travel to Manchester City.

A month ago this would have been a fascinating encounter with a solid Newcastle team taking on Pep Guardiola’s underperforming champions. However, City are slowly building back to their best form - Phil Foden is back in the goals - and Newcastle are in a bit of a slump.

One win in seven league games - capped off with defeat in the Carabao Cup final - has seen Eddie Howe’s side slip out of the top four. They need to finish the season off well in order to have a chance at Champions League football next year and a win over Man City will put them back on track.

Nick Pope will return in goal which should boost their chances but Guardiola’s team have their sights set on another league title so expect them to come out firing this afternoon.

We’ll have all the build-up and updates from the match so stick with us.