Man City vs Newcastle live stream: How can I watch Premier League game on TV in UK today?

Manchester City will look to take advantage of Newcastle’s poor recent form as they host the Magpies in the lunchtime kick-off this afternoon.

Pep Guardiola’s side have the chance, potentially only briefly, to close the gap to Arsenal to two points, with the Gunners in action at home to Bournemouth later in the day. Having dispatched the Cherries themselves last week, City will not be expecting any slip-ups from the Premier League leaders.

Their focus will be firmly on matters at the Etihad, with Newcastle in action for the first time since their Carabao Cup final defeat to Manchester United. Eddie Howe’s side are on a four-match winless run, with their top-four hopes taking a hit as a result.

Where to watch Man City vs Newcastle

TV channel: In the UK, today’s game will be televised live on BT Sport 1, with coverage beginning at 11:30am GMT ahead of a 12:30pm kick-off.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the game live online via the BT Sport app and website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action this afternoon via Standard Sport’s live blog.