Manchester City vs Manchester United LIVE: Women's Super League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

The Manchester derby is taking place at the Etihad Stadium, with Man City coming into the game fourth in the WSL table, three points behind rivals Man United. It’s Chelsea who lead the way in the table though - with Arsenal capable of joining them if they win their game in hand - making three points a must in the wider context of the league, as well as on a more local level.

Bunny Shaw has been starring this term for the hosts and England icon Chloe Kelly will be playing too, while United will have the likes of Nikita Parris and Alessia Russo in their lineup.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

Manchester City vs Manchester United LIVE: Women's Super League updates

Kick-off at 12:30pm at the Etihad Stadium

Two WSL games called off due to bad weather

Tottenham vs West Ham (2pm), Aston Villa vs Arsenal (4:15pm) and Chelsea vs Reading (6:45pm) to come

Manchester City WFC 0 - 1 Manchester United WFC

13:44 , admin

Foul by Khadija Shaw (Manchester City Women).

13:43 , admin

Corner, Manchester United Women. Conceded by Leila Ouahabi.

13:41 , admin

Corner, Manchester United Women. Conceded by Alex Greenwood.

13:39 , admin

Hand ball by Khadija Shaw (Manchester City Women).

13:37 , admin

Offside, Manchester United Women. Hannah Blundell tries a through ball, but Leah Galton is caught offside.

13:35 , admin

Second Half begins Manchester City Women 0, Manchester United Women 1.

13:19 , admin

First Half ends, Manchester City Women 0, Manchester United Women 1.

13:18 , admin

Attempt missed. Hayley Ladd (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Nikita Parris.

13:16 , admin

Foul by Katie Zelem (Manchester United Women).

13:15 , admin

Kerstin Casparij (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

13:14 , admin

Corner, Manchester United Women. Conceded by Kerstin Casparij.

13:12 , admin

Laia Aleixandri (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

13:13 , admin

Attempt saved. Deyna Castellanos (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved.

13:08 , admin

Attempt missed. Ella Toone (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from outside the box.

13:04 , admin

Attempt missed. Katie Zelem (Manchester United Women) left footed shot from the right side of the box.

13:03 , admin

Offside, Manchester City Women. Deyna Castellanos tries a through ball, but Kerstin Casparij is caught offside.

13:02 , admin

Hayley Ladd (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.

13:02 , admin

Attempt saved. Lauren Hemp (Manchester City Women) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Khadija Shaw.

12:59 , admin

Goal! Manchester City Women 0, Manchester United Women 1. Leah Galton (Manchester United Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ella Toone.

12:58 , admin

Attempt blocked. Nikita Parris (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ella Toone.

12:56 , admin

Offside, Manchester United Women. Hayley Ladd tries a through ball, but Alessia Russo is caught offside.

12:56 , admin

Attempt missed. Deyna Castellanos (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Lauren Hemp with a cross.

12:53 , admin

Corner, Manchester United Women. Conceded by Laura Coombs.

12:50 , admin

Foul by Kerstin Casparij (Manchester City Women).

12:43 , admin

Foul by Katie Zelem (Manchester United Women).

12:42 , admin

Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Ona Batlle.

12:42 , admin

Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Alessia Russo.

12:42 , admin

Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Alessia Russo.

12:42 , admin

Attempt blocked. Alex Greenwood (Manchester City Women) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

12:39 , admin

Khadija Shaw (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

12:37 , admin

Alessia Russo (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

12:33 , admin

Offside, Manchester United Women. Leah Galton tries a through ball, but Alessia Russo is caught offside.

12:32 , admin

First Half begins.

12:00 , admin

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

11:30 , admin

