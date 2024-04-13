Man City vs Luton: Prediction, kick-off time, team news, TV, live stream, h2h results, odds today

Manchester City host Luton this afternoon as they bid to keep pressure on title rivals Arsenal and Liverpool.

Just one point separates the three sides and although Pep Guardiola’s men sit in third, they could end the day at the Premier League summit with the top two both playing on Sunday.

The Hatters are in 18th and could move out of the relegation zone if they avoid defeat. Rob Edwards’ side are level on points with Nottingham Forest, and just two behind Everton.

The reigning champions are unbeaten at home this season, although they needed second-half strikes from Bernardo Silva and Jack Grealish to secure the win at Kenilworth Road in December.

City are aiming for an unprecedented fourth consecutive Premier League title, but with Real Madrid visiting the Etihad just five days later, Guardiola may opt to rest key players.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Manchester City vs Luton is scheduled for a 3pm BST kick-off today, Saturday, April 13, 2024.

The match will take place at the Etihad Stadium

Where to watch Manchester City vs Luton

TV channel: In the UK, the game will not be televised live due to Saturday 3pm kick-off blackout restrictions

Highlights: The Sky Sports app and YouTube channel will show highlights from 5.15pm with Match of the Day broadcasting on BBC One at 10:30pm. The show will be repeated on BBC One at 7:30am on Sunday morning.

Manchester City vs Luton team news

Defenders Kyle Walker and Nathan Ake remain absent with no return dates confirmed for either.

Ederson could return for City. The Brazilian goalkeeper is fit again after damaging his thigh during a collision with Darwin Nunez at Anfield last month.

Phil Foden limped off with a dead leg towards the end of Tuesday’s clash with Real Madrid. However Guardiola confirmed it was not serious, though is he a doubt at this stage.

“It’s a knock,” he said. “He was grumpy with me, asking why I made the substitution so that means he’s okay.”

Kevin De Bruyne should also be ready to start after missing the first leg against the Spanish giants to illness. Guardiola revealed “he started to vomit” on arrival at the Bernabeu.

Story continues

City have no other injury concerns in midfield or attack.

Meanwhile, Luton are injury-ravaged as they target safety in their maiden Premier League campaign.

They have six long-term defensive absentees in Gabriel Osho, Amari'i Bell, Issa Kaboré, Tom Lockyer, Mads Juel Andersen, and Dan Potts.

Marvelous Nakamba and Arsenal loanee Albert Sambi Lokonga are the midfielders missing, while forwards Elijah Adebayo, Chiedozie Ogbene, and Jacob Brown are also injured.

Manchester City vs Luton prediction

Manchester City need to win and Luton shouldn’t pose too difficult a challenge, even with expected rotation.

City to win comfortably, 4-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Manchester City wins: 22

Draws: 15

Luton wins: 14

Manchester City vs Luton match odds

Manchester City win 1/10

Draw 11/1

Luton win 22/1

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).