Is Manchester City vs Liverpool on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Sport Staff
·2 min read
In this article:
The Premier League title could be on the line this afternoon as Liverpool and Manchester City go head to head at the Etihad Stadium.

Liverpool have won 10 games in a row in the Premier League to close the gap to leaders City to just one point and the standard of both teams means the outcome of today’s match could be pivitol by the end of the season.

Even though there were still be seven games to go after Sunday’s showdown, title races between Liverpool and Manchester City are usually decided by the finest of margins - as it was in the 2018-19 season.

City held Liverpool to a 2-2 draw at Anfield in the reverse fixture earlier this season after the Reds took the lead twice, and the teams will also meet in the semi-finals of the FA Cup next Saturday at Wembely.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Manchester City vs Liverpool?

The match will kick off at 4:30pm BST on Sunday 10 April.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League, with coverage of the game starting from 4pm. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

Confirmed line-ups

Manchester City: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Laporte, Cancelo; Rodri, De Bruyne, Bernardo; Jesus, Foden, Sterling

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago; Salah, Jota, Mane

Odds

Manchester City: Evens

Draw: 11/4

Liverpool: 5/2

Prediction

Manchester City have such a good record when scoring first and it feels like an opening goal for the hosts could be decisive, unlike when Liverpool took the lead twice at Anfield earlier this season. Kevin De Bruyne is the in-form City player but for Liverpool the return of Trent Alexander-Arnold, who missed the reverse fixture, could be key. We could be set for a thriller decided by attacking brilliance. Manchester City 2-2 Liverpool

