Manchester City vs Liverpool LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Matt Verri
·5 min read
Manchester City vs Liverpool LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Manchester City
    Manchester City
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Jordan Henderson
    Jordan Henderson
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Manchester City vs Liverpool - LIVE!

It does not get bigger than this.

Premier League champions Manchester City host title-chasing Liverpool later today in what surely goes down as one of the biggest games in the division’s history.

For the first time since their January 2018 classic at the Etihad Stadium, both teams are in top form, making this a mouth-watering affair.

A victory for either would surely put one hand on the title at this late stage of the campaign, with a draw only delaying the titanic tussle for a few weeks.

City, usually so strong at home, welcome a Liverpool side to have won their last eight away games, a new club record.

Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp have had some fascinating battles over the years but this one feels different. Glory could well await.

Follow all of the action LIVE as Standard Sport brings you coverage of what is sure to be a thriller!

Man City vs Liverpool latest news

  • Venue and kick-off time: 4.30pm BST, Etihad Stadium

  • TV channel: Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event

  • Man City team news: Dias still out, Walker should return after European ban

  • Liverpool team news: Jordan Henderson pushing to start

  • Prediction: Manchester City to win

Manchester City FC - Liverpool FC

Jake Paul (of all people) predicts:

14:59 , Jonathan Gorrie

Will Mo Salah sign a new contract?

14:56 , Jonathan Gorrie

Mohamed Salah has offered a cryptic fresh update on his Liverpool future.

The Premier League’s top scorer has only 16 months left on his contract and talks look to have hit an impasse in recent months.

Jurgen Klopp has repeatedly claimed there was no update on how talks were progressing over a potential extension for the 29-year-old amid reports linking the player with a move away.

Equally, there have been suggestions the Egyptian forward is close to extending his stay at Anfield for a number of years but, for as long as nothing is signed, the worry that a player to have propelled Liverpool back to the top of English football could leave will only increase.

In 241 games for the club since moving from AS Roma in 2017, Salah has scored 153 goals and remains one of the game’s leading marksmen.

But ahead of Sunday’s clash with rivals Manchester City which could go a long way to deciding this season’s champions, Salah sought to play down the potential distraction.

You can read Salah’s full comments here.

(Liverpool FC via Getty Images)
(Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Manchester City vs Liverpool: The first of three to come this season?

14:46 , Jonathan Gorrie

It is testament to the brilliance of the Premier League’s tearaway two that Sunday’s meeting is being branded, with such justified conviction, a title-decider.

There are still eight matches to play in this league season, almost a quarter of the campaign, a period in which some of the most iconic Premier League title races have produced their most dramatic twists and turns.

But this feels different, the latest instalment of a rivalry that has raised the bar, between two teams so good they really ought to be peerless. Instead, they have each other.

For Liverpool in particular, defeat would surely be terminal, the gap widening to four points and meaning Manchester City would have to slip up twice even if Jurgen Klopp’s side are flawless.

You can read Malik Ouzia’s full feature here.

(Liverpool FC via Getty Images)
(Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Head to head (h2h) history and results

14:39 , Jonathan Gorrie

Liverpool have not won a league game at the Etihad since 2015, with one victory in their last eight meetings overall.

Man City wins: 58

Draws: 55

Liverpool wins: 105

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Prediction: Manchester City to win

14:31 , Jonathan Gorrie

This one is just so difficult to call. In City’s favour, they have a great record against Liverpool, are at home, and just have that funny knack of pulling through in these games even when not on top form.

In Liverpool’s favour, their goalscoring form is tremendous, they too are on a great run, and Jurgen Klopp’s side appear extra motivated to reclaim the title. But - City are the favourites.

A 2-1 Man City win.

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Liverpool team news: Jordan Henderson pushing to start

14:23 , Jonathan Gorrie

Trent Alexander-Arnold shook off his injury to feature for Liverpool against Benfica in midweek while Jordan Henderson is pushing for a start.

(Manchester City FC via Getty Ima)
(Manchester City FC via Getty Ima)

Man City team news: Dias still out, Walker should return

14:17 , Jonathan Gorrie

Ruben Dias is the headline absentee for both sides as the managers prepare to pick from largely full-fit squads.

A hamstring issue continues to keep the City defender out of action, although Kyle Walker should return to the line-up after his European ban.

(Manchester City FC via Getty Images)
(Manchester City FC via Getty Images)

How to follow

14:09 , Jonathan Gorrie

TV channel: The match will be televised on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event, with coverage beginning at 4pm.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers will be able to watch the match online via the Sky Go app.

Live blog: You can follow all the action via Standard Sport’s live blog.

(Liverpool FC via Getty Images)
(Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Welcome

11:11 , Jonathan Gorrie

Good afternoon and welcome to Standard Sport’s dedicated match coverage of Liverpool’s trip to Manchester City.

Likely to be a title-decider, kick-off from the Eithad is at 4.30pm BST. You don’t want to miss it.

(Action Images via Reuters)
(Action Images via Reuters)
Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • The 10 best Blue Jays teams in franchise history

    These are the 10 best squads the Blue Jays have ever fielded entering their 45th year of existence.

  • How does the NBA play-in tournament work? Rules, schedule, matchups

    The 2022 NBA play-in tournament tips off on April 12.

  • Avalanche win sixth game straight with 2-1 shootout win over Oilers

    EDMONTON — It was one of those games that was a shame to see decided by a shootout, as both the Colorado Avalanche and Edmonton Oilers seemed to already be playing playoff-level hockey. Nathan MacKinnon scored the shootout winner and had his team’s lone goal in regulation as the Avalanche won their sixth straight, getting past the Oilers 2-1 on Saturday. Darcy Kuemper made 49 saves for the Avalanche (52-14-6) who are 11-1-1 in their last 13 games and tied a franchise record with their 52nd win o

  • President of Belarus bloodied after taking stick to face in hockey game

    The incident involving Alexander Lukashenko was deemed to be accidental and the opposing player will not face any off-ice consequences.

  • Canadian swim team adjusting to life without longtime head coach Ben Titley

    Ryan Mallette is undoubtedly the busiest person at the pool in Victoria this week as the national trials continue. He's trying to get up to speed with all the tasks that come with now being the interim head coach of Canada's swimming team. In what can only be described as an abrupt and unexpected end to Ben Titley's tenure as head coach for a decade after his contract wasn't renewed at the beginning of March, Mallette is getting acquainted with the top role. "I feel like I've adjusted well. It w

  • Nico Hischier helps New Jersey Devils beat Dallas Stars 3-1

    DALLAS (AP) — Nico Hischier and Pavel Zacha scored 10 seconds apart in the third period, and the New Jersey Devils beat the Dallas Stars 3-1 on Saturday. Ty Smith also scored in the third for New Jersey, which had dropped five in a row. Fabian Zetterlund had two assists, and Nico Daws made 27 saves. Dallas defenseman Ryan Suter scored his 100th career goal 13:31 into the second. Jake Oettinger made 20 stops, but the Stars (40-27-4) missed out on a chance to strengthen their playoff positioning i

  • CBC to remain Canada's home for Olympic coverage through 2032

    The Olympics are set to travel from France to Australia over the next decade. In between, there might even be a stop in Canada. And throughout it all, CBC and Radio-Canada will remain Canada's home for Olympic coverage. CBC/Radio-Canada announced a new partnership with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Wednesday that features exclusive Olympic broadcast rights for the network through the 2032 Brisbane Games. The current deal had been set to expire at the conclusion of Paris 2024. Chri

  • Avalanche win sixth game straight with 2-1 shootout win over Oilers

    EDMONTON — It was one of those games that was a shame to see decided by a shootout, as both the Colorado Avalanche and Edmonton Oilers seemed to already be playing playoff-level hockey. Nathan MacKinnon scored the shootout winner and had his team’s lone goal in regulation as the Avalanche won their sixth straight, getting past the Oilers 2-1 on Saturday. Darcy Kuemper made 49 saves for the Avalanche (52-14-6) who are 11-1-1 in their last 13 games and tied a franchise record with their 52nd win o

  • Pettersson scores twice, Canucks rout Golden Knights 5-1

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Elias Pettersson scored twice and had two assists to lead the Vancouver Canucks to a 5-1 victory over Vegas on Wednesday night, snapping a five-game winning streak for the Golden Knights. The victory gave the Canucks' slim playoff hopes a boost as they chase a Western Conference wild card. Both the Golden Knights and Canucks are on the outside looking in, with Vancouver in desperation mode. Vegas (82 points) is one point behind eighth-place Dallas, while the Canucks (76) are sev

  • Bruins move ahead of Lighting in Atlantic with 2-1 OT win

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Charlie Coyle scored 3:37 into overtime to give the Boston Bruins a 2-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Friday night. Coyle picked up a loose puck to the right of Tampa Bay goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy, came out in front and scored on a quick wrist shot. Jake DeBrusk scored the other goal for Boston, which got 28 saves from Linus Ullmark. The Bruins improved to 8-3 in their last 11 games. Pierre-Édouard Bellemare had the only goal for Tampa Bay, which is 0-2-2 in its past

  • Why the Raptors have the potential to be more than a feel-good story

    The increased physicality of the playoffs should work in the Raptors' favour.

  • Braves unveil bonkers $25,000 burger that comes with real World Series ring

    For a cool 25 grand you can enjoy a ballpark burger topped with foie gras, lobster tail, eggs, truffle aioli and a scrumptious World Series ring.

  • 3-time Olympic bronze medallist Meaghan Benfeito retires from diving

    Three-time Olympic bronze medallist Meaghan Benfeito is retiring from diving. The 33-year-old from Laval, Que., competed at four consecutive Olympic Games from Beijing 2008 through Tokyo 2020. Two of Benfeito's podium appearances came alongside partner Roseline Filion in the synchronized 10-metre platform event at London 2012 and Rio 2016. Benfeito also added an individual bronze in the distance at the latter Games. "After several months of reflection, it is now time for me to hang up my Speedo.

  • Vegas stays in playoff hunt with 6-1 win over Arizona

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Brayden McNabb scored a goal and assisted on two others and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Arizona Coyotes 6-1 on Saturday night. With the win, the Knights moved within two points of third-place Los Angeles in the Pacific Division. Both Vegas and LA have nine games remaining. The Knights, who have won six of their last seven, moved into an eighth-place tie with Dallas in the Western Conference, each with 84 points. Dallas, however, has two games in hand. Zach Whitecloud, Max

  • Florida Panthers win 7th straight, beating Predators 4-1

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Anton Lundell scored the game-winning goal in the second period, and the Florida Panthers beat the Nashville Predators 4-1 Saturday night for their seventh straight victory. Jonathan Huberdeau and Gustav Forsling scored empty-net goals 17 seconds apart, and Carter Verhaeghe also had a goal, and Forsling had an assist as Florida split the season series with Nashville. Rookie goalie Spencer Knight made 24 saves for a victory in his fourth straight appearance. Knight made a

  • Canadian man has $100K Wayne Gretzky memorabilia collection stolen

    The collection included 19 signed Gretzky jerseys, several autographed photos and over 2,000 Gretzky trading cards.

  • Will Pascal Siakam or Jimmy Butler make an All-NBA team?

    Pascal Siakam and Jimmy Butler have both had exceptional seasons and it's quite possible only one of them will make an All-NBA team. Imman and Giancarlo Navas analyze who has the better case. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Roller-coaster win a sign of things to come for 'human' Blue Jays

    The Blue Jays walked away with a win on Opening Day, but it sure didn't come easily.

  • Vancouver Canucks sign goaltender Spencer Martin to one-way, two-year deal

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Canucks have signed goaltender Spencer Martin to a two-year, one-way contract. The one-way deal suggests Martin is a strong candidate to back up starter Thatcher Demko next season. The 26-year-old Martin played three games with Vancouver earlier this season, posting a 1-0-2 record with a 1.59 goals-against average and .958 save percentage. He made 33 saves in a 4-1 victory over Winnipeg on Jan. 27 to earn his first career NHL win. The six-foot-three, 191-pound goaltende

  • NCAA appears to be ignoring blueprint for success its athletes drew this season

    This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. Technically, South Carolina and Kansas won the NCAA's two basketball championships this week. On Sunday, Aliyah Boston and the Gamecocks outclassed the UConn Huskies 64-49 to win the women's title, and the following night the Jayhawks reeled in the fast-starting North Carolina Tar Heels for a 72-69 win in the men's title game. Figuratively, we can say the