Manchester City vs Liverpool LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction

It does not get bigger than this.

Premier League champions Manchester City host title-chasing Liverpool later today in what surely goes down as one of the biggest games in the division’s history.

For the first time since their January 2018 classic at the Etihad Stadium, both teams are in top form, making this a mouth-watering affair.

A victory for either would surely put one hand on the title at this late stage of the campaign, with a draw only delaying the titanic tussle for a few weeks.

City, usually so strong at home, welcome a Liverpool side to have won their last eight away games, a new club record.

Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp have had some fascinating battles over the years but this one feels different. Glory could well await.

Venue and kick-off time: 4.30pm BST, Etihad Stadium

TV channel: Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event

Man City team news: Dias still out, Walker should return after European ban

Liverpool team news: Jordan Henderson pushing to start

Prediction: Manchester City to win

Manchester City FC - Liverpool FC

Jake Paul (of all people) predicts:

14:59 , Jonathan Gorrie

Man City Vs Liverpool is a toss up. City has home field…but Liverpool on fire at the moment.



I’m putting my bet on The Reds and @mosalah — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) April 10, 2022

Will Mo Salah sign a new contract?

14:56 , Jonathan Gorrie

Mohamed Salah has offered a cryptic fresh update on his Liverpool future.

The Premier League’s top scorer has only 16 months left on his contract and talks look to have hit an impasse in recent months.

Jurgen Klopp has repeatedly claimed there was no update on how talks were progressing over a potential extension for the 29-year-old amid reports linking the player with a move away.

Equally, there have been suggestions the Egyptian forward is close to extending his stay at Anfield for a number of years but, for as long as nothing is signed, the worry that a player to have propelled Liverpool back to the top of English football could leave will only increase.

In 241 games for the club since moving from AS Roma in 2017, Salah has scored 153 goals and remains one of the game’s leading marksmen.

But ahead of Sunday’s clash with rivals Manchester City which could go a long way to deciding this season’s champions, Salah sought to play down the potential distraction.

Manchester City vs Liverpool: The first of three to come this season?

14:46 , Jonathan Gorrie

It is testament to the brilliance of the Premier League’s tearaway two that Sunday’s meeting is being branded, with such justified conviction, a title-decider.

There are still eight matches to play in this league season, almost a quarter of the campaign, a period in which some of the most iconic Premier League title races have produced their most dramatic twists and turns.

But this feels different, the latest instalment of a rivalry that has raised the bar, between two teams so good they really ought to be peerless. Instead, they have each other.

For Liverpool in particular, defeat would surely be terminal, the gap widening to four points and meaning Manchester City would have to slip up twice even if Jurgen Klopp’s side are flawless.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

14:39 , Jonathan Gorrie

Liverpool have not won a league game at the Etihad since 2015, with one victory in their last eight meetings overall.

Man City wins: 58

Draws: 55

Liverpool wins: 105

Prediction: Manchester City to win

14:31 , Jonathan Gorrie

This one is just so difficult to call. In City’s favour, they have a great record against Liverpool, are at home, and just have that funny knack of pulling through in these games even when not on top form.

In Liverpool’s favour, their goalscoring form is tremendous, they too are on a great run, and Jurgen Klopp’s side appear extra motivated to reclaim the title. But - City are the favourites.

A 2-1 Man City win.

Liverpool team news: Jordan Henderson pushing to start

14:23 , Jonathan Gorrie

Trent Alexander-Arnold shook off his injury to feature for Liverpool against Benfica in midweek while Jordan Henderson is pushing for a start.

Man City team news: Dias still out, Walker should return

14:17 , Jonathan Gorrie

Ruben Dias is the headline absentee for both sides as the managers prepare to pick from largely full-fit squads.

A hamstring issue continues to keep the City defender out of action, although Kyle Walker should return to the line-up after his European ban.

