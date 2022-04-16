Manchester City vs Liverpool LIVE! FA Cup match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

(The FA via Getty Images)

Manchester City vs Liverpool LIVE!

Less than a week on from their Premier League showdown, the two best teams in the country meet again in an FA Cup semi-final clash at Wembley.

It finished 2-2 at the Etihad, a result that kept Man City one point clear at the top of the table, and this is the latest instalment in what both sides hope will be a historic conclusion to the season.

For Liverpool, a quadruple is still on the table. With the Carabao Cup secured on their last visit to Wembley, Jurgen Klopp’s side are into the Champions League last-four and their focus now turns to the FA Cup.

A treble is still a real possibility for City though, as they have the edge in the league and have also booked their place in the latter stages of Europe.

One of those dreams will come to an end this afternoon though. Both matches between the teams so far this season have ended 2-2 - there will have to be a winner this time.

With kick-off at 3:30pm BST, follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog below...

Man City vs Liverpool latest news

Kick-off: 3:30pm BST, Wembley Stadium

How to watch: BBC One

Man City team news: De Bruyne and Walker set to miss out

Liverpool team news: Salah starts, Jota on bench

Prediction: Man City 1-2 Liverpool

Manchester City FC - Liverpool FC

14:24 , Matt Verri

No Wembley heroics from Kelleher today then, as Alisson starts in goal for Liverpool. Konate is preferred to Matip alongside Van Dijk, while Keita starts in midfield instead of Henderson.

Up front, Salah is indeed fit to start as expected. Jota recovers from his knock to make the bench, with Diaz starting.

Liverpool team

14:16 , Matt Verri

Starting XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Keita, Thiago; Salah, Mane, Diaz

Subs: Kelleher, Milner, Firmino, Gomez, Henderson, Jones, Jota, Tsimikas, Matip

14:11 , Matt Verri

Man City are unbeaten in their last five matches against Liverpool - three of those have been draws.

In fact it’s just one win in the last nine games between the sides for the Reds, a 3-1 victory at Anfield in 2019.

Story continues

One thing we do know for sure... it won’t be a draw this afternoon!

Less than 90 minutes to go...

14:05 , Matt Verri

On to Wembley...⏳



𝗨𝗣 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗥𝗘𝗗𝗦. pic.twitter.com/RkTkmnMRbD — Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 16, 2022

Guardiola: We are incredibly happy

13:55 , Matt Verri

Pep Guardiola is delighted with the shape his team are in heading into the final few weeks of the season.

Top of the Premier League table, Champions League and FA Cup semi-finals - could it be a treble-winning campaign?

“We are incredibly happy to be here,” Guardiola said.

“We are going to try and perform well against Liverpool which is not easy. We will try to do our game.

“Always I have the feeling we arrive one and half months to the end of the season and we are in two semi-finals in the FA Cup and Champions League.

“We are top of the Premier League and in two semis. It is so great.”

(Action Images via Reuters)

Klopp: I want to see us at our best

13:46 , Matt Verri

Jurgen Klopp wants Liverpool to produce their best against Man City this afternoon.

It was a thrilling 2-2 when the sides met at the Etihad last Sunday, though the Liverpool boss believes his side have plenty of room for improvement.

Klopp said: “City was really strong last week and we were not at our best, so I would like to see a game where we are at our best as well. That would be interesting.

“The boys did a lot of good stuff in the game, but I really think in a couple of positions we are able to perform on a completely different level and I think we should give that a try.

“And it’s a Cup game, a one-off. If it’s 2-2 again, it’s 120 minutes and if it stays like that it’s penalties and that would be really crazy if it goes all the way.”

(Getty Images)

Glorious day for it!

13:39 , Matt Verri

The scene is set for our #EmiratesFACup semi-final ☀ pic.twitter.com/6T8XjQcCeY — Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 16, 2022

Prediction

13:31 , Matt Verri

Both games between the two star-studded title rivals this season have been close affairs, although City’s fiery battle with Atletico could weaken them.

Should they be without the in-form De Bruyne, that would be a huge blow for Guardiola’s side.

Liverpool to win 2-1.

Liverpool team news

13:23 , Matt Verri

For Liverpool, Diogo Jota should be fine after picking up a knock against Benfica in the Champions League, with Mohamed Salah also expected to be fit.

Jurgen Klopp confirmed in his pre-match press conference that Jota was the only slight doubt ahead of the City clash.

He said: “Diogo has a good chance he will be all right but we need to have a look tomorrow. That’s it.”

Predicted Liverpool XI (4-3-3): Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago; Salah, Jota, Mane.

(Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Manchester City team news

13:16 , Matt Verri

Kevin De Bruyne and Kyle Walker both look set to miss out for City, having failed to train on Friday in the aftermath of injuries picked up in Wednesday’s ill-tempered goalless draw against Atletico Madrid.

However, Ruben Dias completed a third session without issue after returning to the squad for the first time since early March as an unused substitute in midweek.

Predicted Man City XI (4-3-3): Steffen; Cancelo, Stones, Laporte, Ake; Silva, Rodri, Gundogan; Mahrez, Sterling, Grealish.

(Getty Images)

How to watch Manchester City vs Liverpool

13:08 , Matt Verri

TV channel: Saturday’s game will be broadcast live on BBC One, with coverage beginning at 3pm.

Live stream: Both the BBC Sport website and BBC iPlayer will offer live streams of the action.

LIVE coverage: Follow the game with our blog right here!

Good afternoon!

13:00 , Matt Verri

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Manchester City vs Liverpool in the FA Cup semi-final!

The last time Liverpool were at Wembley they won the Carabao Cup, and they are still on the hunt for an historic quadruple.

Man City will be looking to put an end to that this afternoon though, with Pep Guardiola’s side eyeing up a treble of their own.

We’ll have all the latest updates and team news ahead of kick-off, which comes at 3:30pm BST. Stay tuned!