Manchester City vs Liverpool LIVE! FA Cup match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
George Flood
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Manchester City
    Manchester City
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Pep Guardiola
    Pep Guardiola
    Spanish association football manager and former player
(The FA via Getty Images)
(The FA via Getty Images)

Manchester City vs Liverpool LIVE!

Less than a week on from their Premier League showdown, the two best teams in the country meet again in an FA Cup semi-final clash at Wembley.

It finished 2-2 at the Etihad, a result that kept Man City one point clear at the top of the table, and this is the latest instalment in what both sides hope will be a historic conclusion to the season.

For Liverpool, a quadruple is still on the table. With the Carabao Cup secured on their last visit to Wembley, Jurgen Klopp’s side are into the Champions League last-four and their focus now turns to the FA Cup.

A treble is still a real possibility for City though, as they have the edge in the league and have also booked their place in the latter stages of Europe.

One of those dreams will come to an end this afternoon though. Both matches between the teams so far this season have ended 2-2 - there will have to be a winner this time.

With kick-off at 3:30pm BST, follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog below...

Man City vs Liverpool latest news

  • Kick-off: 3:30pm BST, Wembley Stadium

  • How to watch: BBC One

  • Man City team news: De Bruyne and Walker set to miss out

  • Liverpool team news: Salah starts, Jota on bench

  • Prediction: Man City 1-2 Liverpool

Manchester City FC - Liverpool FC

14:24 , Matt Verri

No Wembley heroics from Kelleher today then, as Alisson starts in goal for Liverpool. Konate is preferred to Matip alongside Van Dijk, while Keita starts in midfield instead of Henderson.

Up front, Salah is indeed fit to start as expected. Jota recovers from his knock to make the bench, with Diaz starting.

Liverpool team

14:16 , Matt Verri

Starting XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Keita, Thiago; Salah, Mane, Diaz

Subs: Kelleher, Milner, Firmino, Gomez, Henderson, Jones, Jota, Tsimikas, Matip

14:11 , Matt Verri

Man City are unbeaten in their last five matches against Liverpool - three of those have been draws.

In fact it’s just one win in the last nine games between the sides for the Reds, a 3-1 victory at Anfield in 2019.

One thing we do know for sure... it won’t be a draw this afternoon!

Less than 90 minutes to go...

14:05 , Matt Verri

Guardiola: We are incredibly happy

13:55 , Matt Verri

Pep Guardiola is delighted with the shape his team are in heading into the final few weeks of the season.

Top of the Premier League table, Champions League and FA Cup semi-finals - could it be a treble-winning campaign?

“We are incredibly happy to be here,” Guardiola said.

“We are going to try and perform well against Liverpool which is not easy. We will try to do our game.

“Always I have the feeling we arrive one and half months to the end of the season and we are in two semi-finals in the FA Cup and Champions League.

“We are top of the Premier League and in two semis. It is so great.”

(Action Images via Reuters)
(Action Images via Reuters)

Klopp: I want to see us at our best

13:46 , Matt Verri

Jurgen Klopp wants Liverpool to produce their best against Man City this afternoon.

It was a thrilling 2-2 when the sides met at the Etihad last Sunday, though the Liverpool boss believes his side have plenty of room for improvement.

Klopp said: “City was really strong last week and we were not at our best, so I would like to see a game where we are at our best as well. That would be interesting.

“The boys did a lot of good stuff in the game, but I really think in a couple of positions we are able to perform on a completely different level and I think we should give that a try.

“And it’s a Cup game, a one-off. If it’s 2-2 again, it’s 120 minutes and if it stays like that it’s penalties and that would be really crazy if it goes all the way.”

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Glorious day for it!

13:39 , Matt Verri

Prediction

13:31 , Matt Verri

Both games between the two star-studded title rivals this season have been close affairs, although City’s fiery battle with Atletico could weaken them.

Should they be without the in-form De Bruyne, that would be a huge blow for Guardiola’s side.

Liverpool to win 2-1.

Liverpool team news

13:23 , Matt Verri

For Liverpool, Diogo Jota should be fine after picking up a knock against Benfica in the Champions League, with Mohamed Salah also expected to be fit.

Jurgen Klopp confirmed in his pre-match press conference that Jota was the only slight doubt ahead of the City clash.

He said: “Diogo has a good chance he will be all right but we need to have a look tomorrow. That’s it.”

Predicted Liverpool XI (4-3-3): Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago; Salah, Jota, Mane.

(Liverpool FC via Getty Images)
(Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Manchester City team news

13:16 , Matt Verri

Kevin De Bruyne and Kyle Walker both look set to miss out for City, having failed to train on Friday in the aftermath of injuries picked up in Wednesday’s ill-tempered goalless draw against Atletico Madrid.

However, Ruben Dias completed a third session without issue after returning to the squad for the first time since early March as an unused substitute in midweek.

Predicted Man City XI (4-3-3): Steffen; Cancelo, Stones, Laporte, Ake; Silva, Rodri, Gundogan; Mahrez, Sterling, Grealish.

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

How to watch Manchester City vs Liverpool

13:08 , Matt Verri

TV channel: Saturday’s game will be broadcast live on BBC One, with coverage beginning at 3pm.

Live stream: Both the BBC Sport website and BBC iPlayer will offer live streams of the action.

LIVE coverage: Follow the game with our blog right here!

Good afternoon!

13:00 , Matt Verri

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Manchester City vs Liverpool in the FA Cup semi-final!

The last time Liverpool were at Wembley they won the Carabao Cup, and they are still on the hunt for an historic quadruple.

Man City will be looking to put an end to that this afternoon though, with Pep Guardiola’s side eyeing up a treble of their own.

We’ll have all the latest updates and team news ahead of kick-off, which comes at 3:30pm BST. Stay tuned!

(The FA via Getty Images)
(The FA via Getty Images)
Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • ‘I don’t want any excuses’ – Pep Guardiola says Man City ready for Liverpool test

    City face their title rivals in the FA Cup semi-final on Saturday just three days after a draining Champions League tie at Atletico Madrid

  • Trulieve Opening Medical Marijuana Dispensary in Zephyrhills, Florida

    Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) "Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States, today announced the opening of a new medical cannabis dispensary in Zephyrhills, Florida. Located at 6601 Gall Blvd. Suite #1, the doors will open at 9 a.m. on Saturday, April 16, 2022.

  • Maple Leafs tell their side of why young Canadiens fan left game

    MLSE is trying to clear the air regarding Hockey Twitter's favourite controversy.

  • From Ed Jeske to the NCAA: Yellowknife hockey player wins national championship

    Jack Works, the Yellowknife hockey player responsible for scoring the first goal in the Ed Jeske arena at nine-years-old, has added another first to his list of accomplishments — winning a national college championship. The 20-year-old Works is a forward for the University of Denver Pioneers who defeated the Minnesota State Mavericks 5-1 for the Frozen Four NCAA championship on April 9. "That was one of the coolest things ever, being on the ice after just taking it all. It's like, Yeah, it's sti

  • Palmieri scores in shootout, Islanders beat Penguins 5-4

    NEW YORK (AP) — Zach Parise and Josh Bailey each scored twice, and Kyle Palmier had the lone goal in the shootout as the New York Islanders beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-4 on Tuesday night. Ilya Sorokin stopped Jake Guentzel, Sidney Crosby and Kris Letang in the shootout and finished with a career-high 43 saves for New York. Jake Guentzel had two goals and an assist, Crosby had two assists and Casey DeSmith made 33 saves for the Penguins, who lost for the fourth time in five games. Danton Heine

  • IceDogs scandal the tip of the iceberg in problems with hockey culture

    Whether it is racism, homophobia, or misogyny, toxic hockey culture has been on full display this season.

  • Raptors vs. 76ers: What we can learn from their last playoff matchup

    The Raptors and 76ers look much different than they did in 2019, but there's still information to be gleaned from that epic series.

  • Hurricanes beat Rangers 4-2 in Metropolitan Division matchup

    NEW YORK (AP) — Seth Jarvis and Jordan Staal scored third-period goals and Frederik Andersen made 28 saves as the Carolina Hurricanes beat the New York Rangers 4-2 on Tuesday night in a showdown for first place in the Metropolitan Division. Sebastian Aho had a goal and two assists and Andrei Svechnikov also scored for the Hurricanes, who moved four points ahead of second-place New York with eight games remaining in the regular season. K’Andre Miller scored and Chris Kreider added a late goal for

  • Vancouver officially in the running to host men's FIFA 2026 World Cup games

    After a change of heart by the province, FIFA has now named Vancouver as an official candidate to hold games during the men's 2026 World Cup tournament co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada. In a release, the organization that governs international soccer said both the province and City of Vancouver have submitted documents to join the candidate host city process, with B.C. Place as the proposed stadium. "...as well as recent inspection visit by a FIFA delegation, world football's go

  • Anna Kane joins fans in helping Ryan Hartman pay his middle-finger fine

    Ryan Hartman was fined for flipping the bird at Evander Kane following their tilt on Tuesday, but Evander's ex-wife and fans alike were happy to help.

  • Hockey player returns to team after allegations of racism

    Anthony Allain-Samaké, who denounced racist and discriminatory remarks of which he was the target, will join his team, L'Intrépide de Gatineau, and participate in the Dodge Cup, set to start Wednesday in Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean. The U15 AAA player left his team earlier in April, but made the decision Tuesday to play again following discussions with his family and team officials. On Friday, the team announced six of its players involved had been suspended for the remainder of the season, followin

  • Shaq walks back prediction that 76ers will sweep Raptors

    Shaquille O'Neal is going to feel the wrath of Toronto Raptors fans.

  • Blackhawks, F Reese Johnson agree to 2-year extension

    CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks have agreed to a two-year contract extension with forward Reese Johnson. The team announced the deal on Wednesday. It runs through the 2023-24 season with an $800,000 salary-cap hit. The 23-year-old Johnson has one goal and five assists in 28 games this season. He made his NHL debut for Chicago last year. “Reese’s work ethic and competitiveness are characteristics we’re always looking for in players we have in our system,” general manager Kyle Davidson said

  • Guelph, Ont., track and field club brings fitness, friendship to LGBTQ community

    Decked out in purple shorts and zebra-print running shoes, Jacob Maxwell leads about a dozen people through a brisk workout at the University of Guelph field house. By day, the 22-year-old studies to be a veterinarian. But on Sunday nights, he coaches Telos Athletics: an amateur track and field club that aims to bring the joy of movement to the LGBTQ community in the Ontario city. "Telos is … really a space for any kind of physical activity, all based on the principle that queer people are welco

  • Matthew Knies: Will he or won’t he?

    Maple Leafs prospect Matthew Knies has a big decision to make. The 2021 second-round pick can sign with Toronto or return to college for one more year. Many Leafs fans are keen to see Knies play a role in the NHL playoffs but others can see the value of him waiting one more year before making the jump.

  • Raptors vs. 76ers in NBA playoffs: Schedule, how to watch, betting odds

    Here's what you need to know as the Toronto Raptors take on the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round of the playoffs.

  • Baumgartner to lead Canada at U18 worlds; Cheverie 1st woman to coach Canadian men

    CALGARY — Nolan Baumgartner has been named head coach of Canada's team for the upcoming men's under-18 world hockey championship. Kori Cheverie, Todd Miller and David Struch will serve as assistants, joined by goaltending consultant Brad Kirkwood. Baumgartner was an assistant with Canada's men's Olympic team at the 2022 Beijing Games. He also spent parts of four seasons as an assistant with the Vancouver Canucks (2017-21), and held the same role in the American Hockey League with the Chicago Wol

  • What is the best bad NHL record?

    The Montreal Canadiens could set a franchise record this season for most goals allowed and Connor Hellebuyck is facing shots at an historically bad rate but what is the best negative NHL record we should be tracking?

  • Raptors vs. 76ers: OG Anunoby's versatility could be a real problem for Philly

    OG Anunoby has had success defending some of the 76ers top offensive threats.

  • 'I can attack anybody': Pascal Siakam on offensive game

    Raptors forward Pascal Siakam discusses his matchup with the 76ers, how transition becomes more difficult and the James Harden-Joel Embiid pick and roll.