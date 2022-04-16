Manchester City vs Liverpool live stream: How can I watch FA Cup semi-final on TV for FREE in UK today?

Liverpool and Manchester City head to Wembley for today’s FA Cup semi-final, with English football’s two best teams locking horns for the second weekend in a row.

It was honours even when the pair met in the Premier League last Sunday, Liverpool twice pegging City back to earn a 2-2 draw that means the gap between them in the title race remains just a single point.

Both teams progressed to the semi-finals of the Champions League in midweek and are on opposite sides of the draw, meaning they could yet meet in the final in Paris in May.

But this afternoon is all about trying to secure a return to Wembley to meet either Crystal Palace or Chelsea in the FA Cup Final next month.

Here’s all you need to know about how to follow the game...

Where to watch Man City vs Liverpool

TV channel: Today’s semi-final will be broadcast live for free on BBC One and BBC One HD, with coverage beginning at 3pm BST for a 3:30pm kick-off.

Live stream: TV licence fee-payers will also be able to watch the game online via the BBC iPlayer or BBC Sport website.

