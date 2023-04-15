Man City vs Leicester: Prediction, kick-off time, team news, TV, live stream, h2h results, odds today

Manchester City resume their Premier League title challenge today at home to Leicester.

A dramatic weekend of action last time out saw Pep Guardiola’s side cut the gap to Arsenal to just six points while also boasting a game in hand on the Gunners.

To make a good week even better, City thumped Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-finals too. Approaching the kind of ominous form we’ve become accustomed to over the years, City look dangerous for any opponent.

While Leicester have given Guardiola’s City problems before, the Foxes could not be approaching their trip to the Etihad Stadium in worse form. Their last six games have yielded only one win and new manager Dean Smith faces an almighty task to arrest the slide and keep his team in the division.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Manchester City vs Leicester is scheduled for a 5.30pm BST kick-off time today, April 15 2023.

The Etihad Stadium in Manchester will host.

Where to watch Man City vs Leicester

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR.

Live stream: The Sky Go App will provide a live stream for subscribers across laptops, mobile devices, games consoles and more.

Man City vs Leicester team news

Guardiola reported no fresh injury concerns at Friday’s pre-match press conference.

With a trip to Bayern up next, it will be fascinating to see if City mix things up. Bernardo Silva came into the side on Tuesday in place of Riyad Mahrez and the Algerian could return with rotation in mind.

Still, given how tight the title race is, not many other changes are expected, with Phil Foden still sidelined.

Strength in depth: Mahrez could return for City with rotation in mind (Manchester City FC via Getty Images)

Harvey Barnes will be absent for Leicester and is also a doubt for next week’s clash with Wolves, while Ricardo Pereira is set to be miss “a few weeks” with a hamstring injury.

Youri Tielemans is though available again in a big boost for the Foxes, as is Jonny Evans.

Story continues

Man City vs Leicester prediction

The champions are in their groove now and look far too difficult for anyone to stop.

Man City to win 3-0.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Manchester City wins: 65

Draws: 29

Leicester wins: 32

Man City vs Leicester latest odds

Man City to win: 1/7

Draw: 17/2

Leicester to win: 15/1

Odds via Betfair and subject to change.