Erling Haaland’s pre-match secret: Do nothing

Erling Haaland of Manchester City warms up prior to the Premier League match with Leicester City - Getty Images/Lexy Ilsley

By Mike McGrath at the Etihad Stadium

After trotting onto the Etihad Stadium less than an hour before kick-off, Erling Haaland spent a good five minutes barely moving from the same spot in Manchester City's half of the pitch for the warm-up.

Some managers, notably Jurgen Klopp, watch their opponents warm-up to gauge intensity. Jose Mourinho took the temperature of his team from these final moments of preparation. To watch Haaland prepare, little points to the utter devastation of defences that is about to happen.

Haaland stood in his place in the middle of City's half, aiming at Jack Grealish who would take the ball and pretend to dance around an imaginary defender. Other City players were a whirl of activity but City's top scorer passed, volleyed and sometimes chipped at Grealish like a golfer practising his lob wedge.

This is all in keeping with Pep Guardiola's careful treatment of Haaland, who he needs fresh for the Premier League title run-in and City's tilt at the Champions League and FA Cup.

"Nutrition, rest, sleep, food," is how he describes Haaland's training schedule. He can be with masseurs and physios while his team-mates are on the pitches of the Etihad Campus. Last week he put his form down to drinking milk, his "magic potion".

In his final session before facing Leicester on Saturday, he looked like any other striker in the football pyramid or further down, the difference coming when the match started, the switch flicks and he becomes the most predatory striker currently playing. It has brought him 47 goals this season, with 32 in the Premier League to match Mohamed Salah's record for a 38-match campaign.

His shooting drill to end the warm-up explains that Haaland is a big-game player, saving himself for when the real action starts. City set up on the edge of the penalty area and players exchange passes with a coach before getting a shot away at a reserve keeper.

Haaland takes six shots and scores half of them. It seems meaningless unless there are 50,000 fans cheering him on at the highest stage. He goes off-target with one finish, hits the post and has another saved. He does not practise the chipped finish that earns him a second goal against Leicester later that day. Nor does he take a penalty, which he tucked away perfectly into the side-netting.

After the win, it was pointed out to Guardiola by a Norwegian journalist that Haaland's recent record is 16 goals from 21 shots. "All the statistics, I don't know them," said Guardiola. All he knows is that he has a striker who explodes into action, sometimes on the periphery of matches, but always ready to get on the end of passes from his team-mates.

The only exertion in his pre-match routine is a little sprint to the dressing room past the "Tunnel Club" fans on the touchline who have paid for a close-up view of the warm-up. There are light stretches in a huddle with his team-mates, then a 'rondo' drill where players try to keep possession away from their team-mates.

It looked more of an effort doing a lap of honour after the final whistle when Haaland had scored his two goals before being taken off at half-time with Wednesday's Champions League trip to Bayern Munich in mind.

"The decisions on the substitutions would be completely different, but after 3-0, especially with the control and Erling playing 90 minutes in the last game which was so demanding, and having 10 days injured, that is why we always think of the quality of players and what we have to do," said Guardiola.

Erling Haaland on track for 60 goals as City close in on leaders ahead of 'cup final' with Arsenal

By Mike McGrath at the Etihad Stadium

With Erling Haaland taken off at half-time within sight of another goalscoring record, there was a feeling at the Etihad Stadium that more important games are on the horizon. Another win chalked off to apply pressure on Arsenal and when they face the Premier League leaders in 10 days' time, it is regarded by Pep Guardiola as a cup final for the title.

Manchester City are recording victory after victory, 10 of them consecutively now to put one foot in the Champions League semi-final and both of them in the last four of the FA Cup. Yet the defence of their title, Guardiola expects, will boil down to one match against his old pupil Mikel Arteta, whose team will offer a sterner test than Leicester City.

"It is a final because if you lose this game, it will be almost over," said Guardiola. "We spoke a month ago so hopefully we can arrive having the chance to be there. It is win, win and win. They have done an incredible run and I don't think they are going to drop many points so it is important to be in there and arrive in the final in the next Premier League game against them."

Haaland's ruthless efficiency has got City to this position, scoring a 32nd goal in the Premier League season to match Mohamed Salah's record for a 38-game campaign. The measure of Haaland is not that records are being broken, but that they are being matched and surpassed so early. There are six weeks of the season left.

The City striker scored a penalty and a delicate chipped finish and soon he will pass Alan Shearer and Andrew Cole's records set when they were given more matches to reach 34 goals.

Guardiola could not have asked for a better week, negotiating the Champions League first leg with Bayern Munich without impacting their efforts on Saturday. They cruised past Leicester after John Stones had given them an early lead.

Haaland's goal average could take him to 60 goals in all competitions this season, with only injury being his biggest opponent. Or being taken off early, as Guardiola did at half-time here. But the goals mean little without a Premier League winners' medal and his form means they have momentum that will test everything Arsenal have.

There was a little laugh and joke with Jamie Vardy on the pitch after he scored his second goal. Vardy could not help but admire the best No 9 in the Premier League but the Leicester striker has the one thing Haaland wants – a title-winners' medal. Both were taken off at half-time.

"His [Haaland's] reaction was excellent as always," said Guardiola. "You see his body language during the game. John Stones and him come from injuries and he plays 90 minutes against Bayern, it was good for him to rest."

It was at the Etihad where Leicester famously beat City in 2016 and made their mark on the title race on their way to their improbable triumph. Seven years later and this result showed that their Premier League status is under severe threat. With Dean Smith in charge for his first game, they failed to lay a glove on City until Kelechi Iheanacho pulled one back late on.

By this time, City were resting players for their trip to Munich in three days. One can only imagine the message being fed to John Terry, Smith's assistant, via his earpiece on the touchline. They need to find a winning formula quickly.

Those watching City forensically recently may argue over what Stones' position should be classified as, given his freedom to move into the centre of the pitch as a midfielder after starting at centre-back.

City were barely into their stride when Stones scored from a classic midfielder's position on the edge of the penalty area. After Leicester failed to get distance on their clearances from a corner, Jack Grealish headed back to the danger area. There was a mismatch in Rodri versus Vardy and the Spaniard nodded in the direction of Stones, who volleyed powerfully into the top corner.

The game appeared over before the quarter-of-an-hour mark after City earned a penalty. Again it was Grealish who created trouble, his cross getting blocked by Wilfred Ndidi and the video assistant referee at Stockley Park sent Darren England over to the monitor for the inevitable final look at the incident.

Manchester City's Erling Braut Haaland celebrates scoring their third goal - Man City survive late scare against Leicester to turn up heat on Arsenal – latest reaction - Reuters/Lee Smith

Bernardo Silva, City's smallest player, stood on the penalty spot and pushed away Leicester's six-footers trying to scuff the area where Haaland would shoot from. Team-mate's celebrated with the diminutive Portuguese midfielder, and it would take more than that to put off Haaland in any regard.

Kevin De Bruyne's name was sung by the fans after the third. City's captain for the match won the ball from Ndidi in central midfield and seconds later was sending through his team-mate on goal. Haaland lifted the ball over Daniel Iversen with such minimal fuss that it could have been on the training pitches of the Etihad Campus.

Kelechi's goal was a simple tap-in after City did not deal with a corner. But it came too late to make a significant impression on the game, which had long been sealed by City. James Maddison went through and could have made it an interesting finale, but Ederson saved his finish. Kelechi also struck a post in stoppage-time.

City take foot of the gas but too strong for Leicester – as it happened

Dean Smith speaking after the match to Sky

I've seen teams come and have a go at Manchester City and get beat 3-0 like Bayern Munich did. What we needed to do was stay in the game. We had those incidents that led to goals. I thought our defence was aggressive in the second-half, we put a lot more pressure on them. There's lots we can take. I'm obviously disappointed but a two-goal deficit to the best team in the world isn't the end of the world. Our season won't be defined here, we have a run of games where we have to win matches.

How things stand for Leicester at the bottom

Kalvin Phillips honest about his performance when speaking to the BBC

First half we played really well and second half our standards sipped a little Towards the end there were a few mistakes and we had a couple of substitutions. I had a bit of a stinker to be honest, as Ederson saved it onto me and that resulted in their goal. Overall we are happy with the first 60 minutes or so.

Pass master

Kevin De Bruyne became just the second player in Premier League history to provide 100 or more assists for one club after Ryan Giggs for Manchester United (162).

Sadly for Leicester, these chances were created once the game was gone

Leicester City are the first team to have an xG higher than Manchester City at the Etihad this season 👀 pic.twitter.com/aFTN2tkzUh — Football Daily (@footballdaily) April 15, 2023

How the top of the table looks

Full time!

Job done for Manchester City who were completely dominant in the first 45 minutes. City are now just three points behind Arsenal who play West Ham tomorrow afternoon.

Guardiola's second-half subs were logical but did disrupt City's rhythm, and after Iheanacho pulled one back Maddison saw a one-on-one saved and Iheancho struck the post.

A funny game, but City always had enough in hand to see off the fightback.

Leicester hit the post! Just as three minutes are added

It was a brilliant pass across the face of the City defence by Maddison to Iheanacho who was free, and he was so unlucky to see his first time shot bounce off the woodwork.

Just after that, Maddison nutmegged a City defender and saw an appeal for a penalty turned down.

89 minutes: Man City 3 Leicester 1

City have re-established some control of possession, and the game is broken up by a Soyuncu foul on halfway. The Leicester defender is shown a yellow card.

86 minutes: Man City 3 Leicester 1

Another scary moment from the corner as Soyuncu's header struck the arm of Gomez, but his arm was by his side. Var checks for a penalty but nothing given. Were those Leicester's two chances to make this interesting?

85 minutes: Man City 3 Leicester 1

Smith is at least taking something of a gamble - Patson Daka is about to come on. Given the quality of his movement and acceleration, it's a surprise things have not worked out better in the Premier League.

Huge save from Ederson! What a chance for Maddison, he was clean through in the right channel, but his shot lacked conviction and an outstretched leg from the goalkeeper turned it behind for a corner.

Leicester's head coach Dean Smith reacts during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Leicester City - AP/Dave Thompson

82 minutes: Man City 3 Leicester 1

City have kept the ball reasonably well in the last few minutes, but Leicester do have a throw on halfway. If they could just get one more, things could get nervy for the City fans who are still in the ground.

79 minutes: Man City 3 Leicester 1

Half a chance once again for Leicester with Iheanacho in space 25 yards out, but his strike with his left foot flies over the bar. City will want to reassert themselves in the closing stages.

77 minutes: Man City 3 Leicester 1

I don't think there is any serious jeopardy for Man City here, but Guardiola is out of his seat after Ederson slices a kick out for a throw. Another Leicester goal could make things nervous, though. City have weakened their team with the substitutions.

GOOOAAALL! Leicester have one back

From a corner, Souttar rose highest from the corner and his effort was too powerful for Ederson to hold. The ball bounced to Iheanacho two yards out who will not score an easier goal for the rest of his career.

Kelechi Iheanacho of Leicester City scores the team's first goal during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Leicester City - Getty Images/Michael Regan

74 minutes: Man City 3 Leicester 0

Another change for Guardiola who has had the luxury of rotating half of his team - Gomez comes on for Grealish.

72 minutes: Man City 3 Leicester 0

Very good chance for Leicester after Castagne broke clear down the right, but Praet's shot from his pull-back was tame and easy for Ederson. That was Leicester's first shot on target of the match.

70 minutes: Man City 3 Leicester 0

City have swept up near enough all of Leicester's attacks with ease, Ruben Dias is another player who seems to be rounding into form at the right time. City's fans are now doing the Poznan to keep themselves warm and entertained.

67 minutes: Man City 3 Leicester 0

City enjoying a keep-ball session in the Leicester half now, working the ball from side to side. The moves comes to an end after Walker wins a corner with a blocked cross. Leicester are at least halfway to a second-half clean sheet.

Clean strike from Grealish from distance, but Souttar makes the block.

64 minutes: Man City 3 Leicester 0

Leicester have now made a couple of changes themselves Mendy and Praet coming on in midfield. The game is in a real lull now. Would not be surprised if we saw fans throwing paper airplanes the way this game is going.

61 minutes: Man City 3 Leicester 0

Cracking effort from Mahrez after a short corner, but Iversen did well to pluck his curling shot with his trusty left peg wide of the post.

Guardiola is now giving De Bruyne the chance to put his feet up: Cole Palmer is going to take his place.

59 minutes: Man City 3 Leicester 0

Bernardo Silva tries to swing a cross to the back post for Dias to attack, but the delivery is too heavy. City fans serenade Leicester supporters with "you're going down". Dewsbury-Hall's touch is loose and he slides in late on Walker.

56 minutes: Man City 3 Leicester 0

De Bruyne tries to slip a through ball inside Luke Thomas for the overlapping run of Walker, but the Leicester man slides in to put it out for a corner. City try to tee up Grealish for a spectacular volley at the edge of the box but he sliced it horribly high and wide.

53 minutes: Man City 3 Leicester 0

Rodri departs to a standing ovation from the City fans, who recognise that he is having a magnificent season. For both teams, this is now a training exercise. City will not play in the Premier League after this game until Arsenal's visit on Wednesday April 26.

Manchester City's Kalvin Phillips comes on as a substitute to replace Rodri - Reuters/Molly Darlington

51 minutes: Man City 3 Leicester 0

Guardiola is making another change, perhaps to to inject some tempo and urgency into the game, with Phillips about to replace Rodri. Leicester now seeing a bit of the ball after a couple of moments of City carelessness, without really carrying a threat.

49 minutes: Man City 3 Leicester 0

Iheanacho, the former Man City man who missed a huge chance to equalise against them in that Vincent Kompany 2019 game, had a decent opening behind the City backline but his touch let him down.

47 minutes: Man City 3 Leicester 0

The atmosphere at the Etihad has gone completely flat, with some fans maybe a bit deflated that Haaland has come off before completing his hat-trick. And others already planning where they are drinking after the game has finished.

We're back under way for the second half

Can Leicester at least produce a performance to take into their next game, which is a key home game against Wolves.

06:34 PM

Both teams making double subs

Iheanacho and Thomas coming on for Vardy and Kristiansen.

Akanji and Alvarez replace Stones and Haaland for City. That gives you some insight into who Guardiola believes he can least afford to lose for the run-in.

Haaland three goals away from a Premier League record

HT: Man City 3 Leicester 0

Leicester's defence has resembled wet tissue paper all season, and they never looked like keeping City out in a one-sided half that surely ends the game as a contest.

In fairness to Dean Smith and his team, there is not much you can do about John Stones scoring a screamer and Ndidi raising his hand in the penalty area. City's third, Haaland's second, was a lovely team move.

Just the two minutes of added time for Leicester to endure

Just before the board goes up, Bernardo Silva is booked for pulling James Maddison's shirt as he tried to break away.

41 minutes: Man City 3 Leicester 0

De Bruyne goes for the spectacular after Walker's header across the Leicester box was cleared, but he never got over his first-time shot from 25 yards. It sat up so nicely for him, De Bruyne found it impossible to turn the shot down.

39 minutes: Man City 3 Leicester 0

Leicester trying to show some pluck and carry a menace on the break, and from a free-kick won by Dewsbury-Hall their defender Faes blasts a bouncing ball over the bar. Lacking the technique showed by Stones earlier in the game.

36 minutes: Man City 3 Leicester 0

Grealish carrying the fight for City again with Leicester defenders backing off him, but his cross is easily claimed by Iversen. City then reset with another sustained period of possession, they are finding it so easy to take the ball off Leicester. Smothering any counter-attacks well.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola reacts - Reuters/Molly Darlington

33 minutes: Man City 3 Leicester 0

Haaland is starting to improve with his back to goal, City are using him to set play.

A moment of promise from Leicester as Maddison carries the ball forward and feeds Vardy, before the ball was returned to Maddison whose curling shot was blocked.

30 minutes: Man City 3 Leicester 0

Lots of talk in the first two-thirds of the season about Guardiola chopping and changing his team, but he has settled on a system that is really motoring now. Building with a back three, a midfield box and Grealish, Haaland and Mahrez stretched across the forward line. He will already be thinking about changes off the bench.

27 minutes: Man City 3 Leicester 0

If City stay switched on and professional, this could be any score. Leicester have more important matches than this coming up, but the table could look very grim for them this evening. Especially with Bournemouth, Wolves and Palace recording wins this afternoon.

GOOOAAALL! City have three, Haaland has two

And Leicester have no conceivable hope from here. 3-0 after 25 minutes.

It was good work from Haaland in the build-up, showing a deft touch to find De Bruyne.

The striker continued his run, and De Bruyne returned the favour with his 100th Premier League assist, with Haaland dinking the ball over Inversen. A great goal.

20 minutes: Man City 2 Leicester 0

Leicester with their first venture into the attack third, and the ball dropped for Dewsbury-Hall in the box but his shot was blocked. Then Vardy rounds Ederson, and blasts into the side-netting but he was a yard or more offside. At least some encouragement for Dean Smith and Leicester's travelling fans.

18 minutes: Man City 2 Leicester 0

City keeping the ball with ease, sometimes shifting between systems in their build up play. At times Walker is deep with Stones in midfield, in other phases Stones drops back into a back four with Walker going high.

15 minutes: Man City 2 Leicester 0

Leicester have dropped off right from kick off. Do they try and chase for the goal that could make a contest of it, or try to limit the damage? I'm not sure Dean Smith or any coach can legislate for those two goals: a piece of individual brilliance and a brain fade by Ndidi to gift City a penalty.

Haaland scores!

I think he dragged that to the right a little more than intended, but Haaland's penalty was low and hard and went in off the post. Near enough game over inside 12 minutes.

Man City penalty!

Ndidi gave the officials no option. Erling Haaland had the ball in his hand a couple of minutes ago. A chance for goal number 46 in all competitions this seasons.

This is surely going to be a penalty for Man City...

They key the pressure on after that corner, and Ndidi blocked Grealish's cross with his left arm which was extended into the air. The referee is going to look at it, but this is surely a stonewall pen. Ndidi's arm was above his head.

8 minutes: Man City 1 Leicester 0

Appeals for a penalty for City after Grealish turned Faes at the corner of the area, but the referee gives a corner. Var checks it, no penalty.

Then the goalkeeper Iversen flaps at the deliver, and City see a couple of shots blocked. This is getting messy for Leicester.

GOOOOAALL! John Stones scores a screamer

City won a corner after Mahrez's shot was blocked, and after some head tennis around the edge of the box, the ball sat up for Stones to hit with his left foot and his shot from 20 yards out arced over the goalkeeper and into the corner. A moment of brilliance from Stones.

WHAT A HIT!!! 😲



3 minutes: Man City 0 Leicester 0

The game is being played entirely in Leicester's defensive third in the early minutes. A couple of good clearances from Faes at the back from Leicester, who are sitting in deep and trying to roll with the punches.

KICK OFF!

Man City get the game started, attacking from left to right.

The players are in the tunnel now

Leicester need their most rigorous defensive performance of the season, a lot of luck and to take their opportunities to have a chance.

05:26 PM

How the top half of the table looks

Guardiola's pre-match thoughts

Try to avoid their transitions and to win the game. We talked about the Leicester line-up and decided the few changes we had to do. From my experience when you rotate in this period with more than four or five it never works well. The game is 90 minutes and we will see how it goes.

City purring at the right time

Manchester City have won seven of their last eight Premier League games, including the last five in a row.

Erling Haaland has scored 45 goals in 39 appearances in all competitions. This is a record for most competitive goals by a player for a Premier League club in a single season.

Kevin De Bruyne has assisted seven goals for Haaland in the Premier League this season, the most by one City player for another in a single campaign.

Erling Haaland of Manchester City arrives at the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Manchester City and Leicester City - Getty Images/Lexy Ilsley

Bad omens for Leicester

Leicester have taken only one point from their last eight Premier League fixtures, a 1-1 draw at Brentford on 18 March. It is the lowest tally of any side during this run.

They have lost 19 of their 30 Premier League games this season. The Foxes have only lost more in 1994-95 (25) and 2001-02 (20) - they were relegated in both campaigns.

Leicester will be hoping for a moment of Maddison magic

James Maddison of Leicester City at Etihad Stadium ahead of the Premier League match between Manchester City and Leicester City - Getty Images/Plumb Images

Guardiola speaking on Friday about the importance of this game

Consistency and the fact that we are winning games and we could not do it earlier in the season. Our good games were really, really good as well but we were not consistent. Everyone knows if we lose those games we will not win the title that is why our intentions and details are higher. It is the same tomorrow, if we lose the game we will not be champions. If we win we could still be there because we cannot forget we are six points behind Arsenal, a team that has dropped few points throughout the season and play one game a week with a lot of time to recover, analyse. It will be difficult to win and drop points, that is why we have to be there as much as possible.

Leicester's managerial gamble

By Dylan Taylor and Ella Bebbington

Leicester City appointed Dean Smith as their manager until the end of the 2022/23 season on Monday, eight days after the departure of Brendan Rogers.

The final eight games of the season will see Rogers try to retain Leicester’s Premier League status as they currently sit in the relegation zone in 18.

Dean Smith said: “I’m really happy to have the opportunity to lead the team during these final weeks of the season. The challenge in front of us is clear, but it’s one myself and my coaching team have experienced before and, with the quality in this squad and the number of games remaining, it’s very much achievable.”

Leicester City manager Dean Smith during the Leicester City training session - Getty Images/Plumb Images

Leicester team news

It looks like Dean Smith has switched to a back five today. Maddison and Vardy up top in a 5-3-2, though perhaps it will be more of a 5-4-1. Do they have enough outlets?

Man City team news: Walker and Laporte in for Akanji and Ake

Will Guardiola stick with the same shape of Stones playing at centre-back but stepping into midfield when City have the ball? Would leave Walker, Dias and Laporte as the back three.

Is this game a question of how man City win by?

By Dylan Taylor and Ella Bebbington

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Manchester City vs Leicester City.

Man City will host Leicester City at the Etihad Stadium tonight as both teams fight their own respective battles. The Premier League clash will see Man City endeavour to claim their 10th successive victory in all competitions whilst Leicester fight for freedom from the relegation dogfight at the bottom of the table.

Here are the key talking points:

City’s success

City have increased their chances of winning the treble this season following a successful week in both the Premier League and Champions League, with back-to-back victories over Southampton and Bayern Munich.

City have the most impressive home form in the 2022-23 Premier League so far, only dropping four points in their last 14 games at the Etihad Stadium. As well as this, the team who are currently 2 in the Premier League, have won ten of their last twelve games, making them a force to be reckoned with on home soil and away.

There is no doubt that the Premier League’s top scorer Ering Haaland will give the team a push towards victory, a man who is well on his way to making history with 50 goals in a Premier League season.

Another victory for Man City will help maintain their impressive momentum heading into next week’s Champions League second-leg clash with Bayern in Germany, followed by a trip to Wembley Stadium for an FA Cup semi-final contest with Sheffield United.

Manager mix-ups

Eight days after the departure of Brendan Rodgers, Leicester announced on Tuesday the appointment of Dean Smith as the club's interim manager on a short-term deal until the end of the season.

The former Norwich City boss has eight games to steer Leicester City away from the relegation zone, where they currently sit 19, just two points away from the safety zone.

Smith comes in at a tough time for the 2015-16 Premier League champions as they go into tonight's game off the back of seven defeats and one draw in their last eight games, including a 1-0 loss to relegation rival Bournemouth.

While City are expected to register a routine win against Leicester, Guardiola’s side ought to be wary of complacency as a new manager bounce could see Leicester rise to the occasion.

Stay with us for team news and full coverage.