Manchester City vs Leeds United live: Score and latest updates from the Premier League

Man City vs Leeds - Getty

02:22 PM

Joel Robles back in the frame

If you're wondering where you've heard the name Joel Robles before then look no further. The former Atletico Madrid product, a peer of David De Gea, played under Allardyce at Everton. Most notably however was his short loan at Wigan, which saw him lifting the FA Cup in 2013, after beating guess who...Manchester City.

2013 FA Cup Final - Reuters

02:16 PM

He's here

02:14 PM

Four changes for Big Sam

We've seen an immediate impact from the new manager with Big Sam announcing a team lineup with five changes from the team that got thumped 4-1 by Bournemouth.

Meslier, Koch, Nissen, Cooper and Summerville have been removed, with Robles, Firpo, Kristensen, Wober and Forshaw coming back in.

02:10 PM

Team News: Big Sam drops Meslier for Robles

The rumours have proven to be correct and Sam Allardyce has dropped Illan Meslier for veteran Joel Robles.

Man City XI: Ederson; Lewis, Akanji, Laporte, Ake; Gundogan (c), De Bruyne; Mahrez, Alvarez, Foden, Haaland.

Subs: Ortega Moreno, Walker, Dias, Phillips, Stones, Grealish, Rodrigo, Bernardo, Gomez.

Leeds: Robles; Ayling (c), Firpo, Kristensen, Wober; Roca, Forshaw, McKennie; Gnonto, Harrison, Bamford.

Subs: Meslier, Struijk, Koch, Georginio, Summerville, Gray, Aaronson, Greenwood, Rodrigo.

02:06 PM

The Leeds lineup is in

02:03 PM

Man City team news

🔵 TEAM NEWS 🔵



XI | Ederson, Lewis, Akanji, Laporte, Ake, Gundogan (C), De Bruyne, Mahrez, Alvarez, Foden, Haaland



SUBS | Ortega Moreno, Walker, Dias, Phillips, Stones, Grealish, Rodrigo, Bernardo, Gomez#ManCity | @HaysWorldwide pic.twitter.com/nf6H84u77U — Manchester City (@ManCity) May 6, 2023

01:27 PM

Walking with dinosaurs at the Etihad

Big Sam is back! There’s a theme here. The return of the dinosaurs. 🦕. Hodgson Warnock Allardyce. You can’t buy experience. Welcome back big man. What an incentive for him - keep Leeds up and relegate Everton. — Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) May 2, 2023

01:25 PM

Return of the big man

Today we see a truly historical event. No, not the Coronation of King Charles and no, not the incredibly rare sight of a Premier League game televised at 3pm on a Saturday, but the return of 'Big' Sam Allardyce to the English game.

Story continues

It speaks volumes to the power of the man, and the strong beliefs of both his admirers and detractors, that the narrative about the return of man last season at West Bromwich Albion in 2021 has overtaken what is a hugely important game for both teams.

For Leeds the importance is obvious. This is a club who entered the weekend outside of the relegation zone on goal difference alone and who look to be hurtling to the Championship at a rate of knots.

Then there is Manchester City. Still fighting on three fronts, with the FA Cup and Champions League up for grabs alongside the Premier League. With a one-point lead over Arsenal and a game in hand, this feels like their trophy to lose. We've seen late twists in Premier League run-ins before but Pep Guardiola's machine feels unstoppable. A robotic, ever-passing, strangulation by possession monster, who nobody can see dropping points in the remainder of the season.

That is perhaps why we can't help but focus on the return of Big Sam. The human meme who replaced Javi Gracia, who replaced Jesse Marsch. The aura around Big Sam being a manager who saves teams from relegation seems long gone, but he has a chance with Leeds, not least because those clubs around them have been diabolical at times.

For Big Sam's detractors he is yesterday's man, a wine-by-the-pint, long-ball merchant, who represents outdated thinking. To his admirers, of which there's many, he's unfairly maligned, a talented motivator, who's defence first approach wins points, even if it doesn't win hearts.

As for Big Sam himself, it seems there is a chip on shoulder, and he's licking his lips at the opportunity for vengeance. He's previously stated that he'd be more respected if he had a continental surname, and just this week he claimed "there's nobody ahead of me in football terms. Not Pep, not Klopp, not Arteta."

The truth, as always, is somewhere in the middle. His playing style is perhaps slightly too agricultural and out of step with the tactical innovations of the current Premier League, but at the same time he was a genuine trailblazer. His use of analytics was well ahead of the curve and he's a far ore intelligent man than he gets credit for.

Pep Guardiola represents the antithesis of Allardyce, who prior to his Premier League return was hosting his own 'No Tippy Tappy Fooball' podcast. This is more than a battle between top and (nearly) bottom, it's a battle of footballing ideologies.