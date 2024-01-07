Manchester City vs Huddersfield Town LIVE: FA Cup latest score and updates with Kevin De Bruyne on the bench

Manchester City launch the defence of their FA Cup crown as they host Huddersfield Town in the third round.

Pep Guardiola’s side concluded a trophy-laden 2023 with a 2-0 Premier League victory against Sheffield United in their last outing, and will hope to progress smoothly past struggling second-tier oppposition.

Huddersfield are fourth from bottom in the Championship after a 4-1 defeat to Leicester, managed by Guardiola’s ex-assistant Enzo Maresca.

Darren Moore will hope, though, that his side can rise to the challenge against the English champions and cause a major cup shock.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on the BBC iPlayer, Red Button and BBC Sport website & app

Manchester City XI: Ortega, Akanji, Dias, Gvardiol, Gomez, Lewis, Kovacic, Bobb, Foden, Grealish, Alvarez

Huddersfield XI: Nicholls, Lees, Helik, Spencer, Matos, Rudoni, Edmonds-Green, Wiles, Jackson, Thomas, Koroma

Manchester City FC 0 - 0 Huddersfield Town FC

Manchester City vs Huddersfield Town

14:33

Attempt saved. Phil Foden (Manchester City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved.

Manchester City vs Huddersfield Town

14:31

Foul by Rúben Dias (Manchester City).

Manchester City vs Huddersfield Town

14:31

Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Jack Rudoni.

Manchester City vs Huddersfield Town

14:31

Attempt blocked. Phil Foden (Manchester City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Mateo Kovacic.

Manchester City vs Huddersfield Town

14:28

Attempt saved. Jack Grealish (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved.

Manchester City vs Huddersfield Town

14:21

Offside, Huddersfield Town. Sorba Thomas is caught offside.

Manchester City vs Huddersfield Town

14:21

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Manchester City vs Huddersfield Town

14:21

Substitution, Manchester City. Matheus Nunes replaces Manuel Akanji because of an injury.

Manchester City vs Huddersfield Town

14:20

Delay in match because of an injury Manuel Akanji (Manchester City).

Manchester City vs Huddersfield Town

14:18

Attempt blocked. Oscar Bobb (Manchester City) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

Manchester City vs Huddersfield Town

14:17

Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Brodie Spencer.

Manchester City vs Huddersfield Town

14:17

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Manchester City vs Huddersfield Town

14:16

Delay in match because of an injury Manuel Akanji (Manchester City).

Manchester City vs Huddersfield Town

14:16

Alex Matos (Huddersfield Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Manchester City vs Huddersfield Town

14:15

Manuel Akanji (Manchester City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Manchester City vs Huddersfield Town

14:14

Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Brodie Spencer.

Manchester City vs Huddersfield Town

14:12

Offside, Huddersfield Town. Sorba Thomas is caught offside.

Manchester City vs Huddersfield Town

14:11

Foul by Rúben Dias (Manchester City).

Manchester City vs Huddersfield Town

14:09

Attempt saved. Julián Álvarez (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Jack Grealish.

Manchester City vs Huddersfield Town

14:08

Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Brodie Spencer.

Manchester City vs Huddersfield Town

14:02

First Half begins.

13:46 , Luke Baker

When is Manchester City vs Huddersfield?

Manchester City vs Huddersfield is due to kick off at 2pm GMT on Sunday 7 January at the Etihad Stadium.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on the BBC iPlayer, Red Button and BBC Sport website & app.

Manchester City vs Huddersfield Town

13:30

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Manchester City vs Huddersfield Town

13:00

