Manchester City vs Fulham live: Score and latest updates from Premier League

Sam Farley
·5 min read
Manchester City vs Fulham live: Score and latest updates from the Etihad - Tom Flathers/Getty Images
02:49 PM

Almost time

The fans are beginning to pack the stadium and we're now just 15 minutes from kick-off. Prediction? I've got to go 4-0 City.

Man City vs. Fulham - Reuters
02:46 PM

Pep Guardiola on Vinicius starting in place of Mitrovic

Carlos Vinícius is going to play a similar game. A player strong in air [with] physicality.

02:38 PM

Referee watch

Today's game will be officiated by Darren England. The 36-year old has taken charge of six Premier League games this season, handing out 18 yellows and one red.

England's one red card was against today's visitors, when he sent Nathaniel Chalobah off after just eight minutes against Newcastle at the start of October.

02:31 PM

Key stats to consider

  • Man City have won their past ten home games in the Premier League.

  • Fulham have conceded at least two goals in their past five Premier League away games.

  • Man City have been winning at halftime in their past four Premier League home games and gone on to win.

  • Man City have won all 12 of their most recent 12 matches against Fulham.

  • Man City have scored two or more goals in each of their last 13 games against Fulham in all comps.

  • Julian Alvarez's two Premier League goals have both come in one of his two starts.

Man City vs. Fulham - Getty
02:19 PM

An update on Mitrovic

It's not clear how long the plan has been to leave Mitrovic out of the squad but it might be a case of brilliant misdirection from Marco Silva, who no doubt has ruined Man City's planning.

Thankfully, it looks like the injury for the to the Serbian isn't too serious and it won't impact his World Cup.

02:15 PM

Bad news for Fantasy Football managers

That noise you can hear is millions of fantasy football players sighing as both Erling Haaland and Alexsandar Mitrovic aren't starting for their respective teams.

Throughout the week there had been increased hope that Haaland would be back in the starting XI but he's having to make do with a spot on the bench instead.

A bigger shock has been that of Mitrovic's absence. There was no indication that Fulham would be without their star striker today, yet he's failed to even get a place in the squad. Is he injured or could there be more to this than meets the eye?

Man City vs. Fulham - Getty
02:10 PM

Team news: Fulham's starting XI

Fulham: Leno, Tete, Diop, Ream (C), Robinson, Reed, Palhinha, Wilson, Andreas, Willian, Vinicius.

Subs: Rodak, Kurzawa, Tosin, Duffy, Mbabu, Cairney, James, Onomah, Harris.

02:08 PM

Team news: Man City's starting XI

Man City: Ederson, Akanji, Stones, Ake, Cancelo, Rodrigo, De Bruyne, Gundogan (C), Bernardo, Alvarez, Grealish.

Subs: Ortega Moreno, Dias, Haaland, Laporte, Gomez, Mahrez, Foden, Palmer, Lewis.

02:05 PM

Man City vs Fulham preview

Ahead of Saturday afternoon's Premier League clash between Manchester City and Fulham the main topic of conversation has been around Erling Haaland, with the Norwegian's fitness still an issue.

The 22-year old has already scored 17 Premier League goals in just 11 games since arriving at the Etihad this summer from Dortmund but he's been absent from the field since coming off at halftime against his former team last month. Since then his foot injury has kept him out of games against Leicester and Sevilla, and some worry, today's game too.

“Himself, his opinion, the doctor’s opinion. If it’s 90 minutes or less we will see after training.”

That was Pep Guardiola's view of who will make the final call on Haaland's availability in yesterday's press conference, as well as admitting that he was "much better."

Since the Abu Dhabi takeover of Manchester City they've had plenty of brilliant players and despite the likes of Sergio Aguero, Vincent Kompany and Kevin De Bruyne all being world class, they've not yet had a true global star of Haaland's stature, one that could replicate the likes of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in years to come.

If Haaland starts then he's could be flanked by England duo Jack Grealish and Phil Foden, with both players in great form. Foden has six goals to his name in the Premier League already and is only three goals of last year's tally, while Grealish has arguably become a more complete player under Guardiola's tutorage.

Another pair of England stars, Kyle Walker and Kalvin Phillips are "still not fit" but Manuel Akanji is expected to be back in the squad.

Fulham's hopes will, as always, be spearheaded by Alexsandar Mitrovic with the Serbian enjoying his best ever start to a Premier League campaign with nine goals in his first 12 matches.

Mitrovic's physicality has already caused issues for the likes of Liverpool and most recently Leeds and he'll be hoping that it is him, not Haaland, that people will be discussing come Saturday evening.

