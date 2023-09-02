Manchester City vs Fulham LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

(PA)

The 2023/24 Premier League season is under way and you can follow every game and every goal right here with The Independent.

This year sees Manchester City try to defend their crown and claim a historic fourth title in succession. Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering City, who also won the Champions League and FA Cup last season, will have to see off Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool and the rest to claim an unprecedented sixth league title in seven years.

Meanwhile Luton Town are making their first appearance in the Premier League, having risen from non-league in an incredible decade of progress. They followed Championship winners Burnley and second-placed Sheffield United in earning promotion to the top flight.

Follow the latest action from the Premier League below.

Manchester City FC 0 - 0 Fulham FC

Manchester City vs Fulham

15:11

Robinson steps in to cut out a sloppy pass from Akanji, and Fulham have the chance to play out from the back. They neatly work it out to the right side, but Cairney's run is blocked off by Kovacic.

Manchester City vs Fulham

15:08

Haaland drops deep to get on the ball and knocks it on to Kovacic so that he can make a run into the box. It's swept out to Ake so he can swing a cross in, but it's too deep for the Norweigan.

Manchester City vs Fulham

15:07

Walker decides to go for a more direct route this time, sending it long to Alvarez. It bounces off his shin out to Foden, but he's muscled off the ball by De Cordova-Reid, who looks to break.

Manchester City vs Fulham

15:05

City are dominating all of the early possession here as they knock it around in front of Fulham. The visitors are pressing high, but they can't get close to them at the moment.

Manchester City vs Fulham

15:02

Haaland gets the game underway for City!

Manchester City vs Fulham

15:00

The teams are out on the pitch now, with kick-off just moments away!

Manchester City vs Fulham

14:56

City have won their last 14 meetings with Fulham in all competitions – among Premier League/Football League clubs in competitive English football history, only the Citizens themselves have had a longer winning run against an opponent (15 against Watford).

Story continues

Manchester City vs Fulham

14:56

Marco Silva is back on the touchline after serving a ban, and he makes four changes from their EFL Cup game against Spurs in midweek. Leno is back in goal, with Pereira, Wilson and Jimenez also coming in. Rodak, Traore and Muniz start on the bench, as do Bassey and Willian as they return from respective suspension and injury. Joao Palhinha isn't in the squad after his proposed move to Bayern Munich fell through on deadline day.

Manchester City vs Fulham

14:52

Pep Guardiola makes three changes to the side that eventually got the better of Sheffield United last time out. Doku comes in to make his debut, with Akanji and Foden also being brought in. Gvardiol and Silva both drop to the bench, while Jack Grealish misses out due to a thigh problem. New signing, Nunes, is on the bench after joining the club yesterday.

Manchester City vs Fulham

14:48

FULHAM SUBS: Adama Traore, Timothy Castagne, Calvin Bassey, Willian, Rodrigo Muniz, Carlos Vinicius, Tyrese Francois, Luke Harris, Marek Rodak.

Manchester City vs Fulham

14:48

FULHAM STARTING XI (4-3-3): Bernd Leno; Kenny Tete, Issa Diop, Tim Ream, Antonee Robinson; Tom Cairney, Harrison Reed, Andreas Pereira; Harry Wilson, Raul Jimenez, Bobby De Cordova-Reid.

Manchester City vs Fulham

14:44

MANCHESTER CITY SUBS: Sergio Gomez, Scott Carson, Matheus Nunes, Rico Lewis, Stefan Ortega, Josko Gvardiol, Oscar Bobb, Kalvin Phillips, Bernardo Silva.

Manchester City vs Fulham

14:40

MANCHESTER CITY STARTING XI (4-2-3-1): Ederson; Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, Manuel Akanji, Nathan Ake; Rodrigo, Mateo Kovacic; Phil Foden, Julian Alvarez, Jeremy Doku; Erling Haaland.

Manchester City vs Fulham

14:36

City are looking to maintain their perfect start to the season and go back to the top of the table, with another win here today. They've already beaten Burnley, Newcastle United and Sheffield United in the league, as well as adding the UEFA Super Cup to their trophy cabinet since the season started. As for Fulham, they started their campaign with a victory, beating Everton 1-0 on the opening day before losing to Brentford and snatching a late draw at Arsenal last weekend. They come into this game on the back of a penalty shootout win against Tottenham which saw them through to the third round of the EFL Cup in midweek.

Manchester City vs Fulham

14:31

Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Premier League meeting between Manchester City and Fulham at the Etihad Stadium!

Manchester City vs Fulham

14:00

Follow all the goals and latest action from the Premier League here with The Independent. Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…