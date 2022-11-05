Manchester City vs Fulham LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Jonathan Gorrie
·7 min read
Manchester City vs Fulham LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Manchester City vs Fulham – LIVE!

Manchester City could reclaim top spot in the Premier League and put the pressure back on Arsenal with a win against Fulham today. Pep Guardiola’s side have recovered from their loss to Liverpool and were afforded the luxury of resting a number of players during their midweek win over Sevilla, so head into this one in good shape.

There’s also the added boost of having a certain Erling Haaland available. Having missed the last two games, the star striker has been back in training and will likely play in at least some capacity. Fulham, meanwhile, have exceeded expectations since their return to the Premier League.

Largely written off before the season, Marco Silva’s side look much harder to beat than previous Fulham teams, although face a mighty challenge to overcome the champions at the Etihad Stadium. Follow all of the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!

Man City vs Fulham latest news

  • Confirmed Man City lineup

  • Confirmed Fulham lineup

  • Kick-off time and venue: 3pm GMT, Etihad Stadium

  • TV channel and live stream: No UK coverage

  • Prediction: Man City to win

Manchester City FC - Fulham FC

In stunning form

14:39 , Jonathan Gorrie

Latest odds

14:31 , Jonathan Gorrie

Betfair - Man City v Fulham

Man City to win 1/8

The draw 17/2

Fulham to win 19/1

No Mitrovic for Fulham

14:18 , Jonathan Gorrie

Marco Silva has confirmed Aleksandar Mitrovic is suffering with an ankle injury, albeit not a serious one.

(PA)
(PA)

Pep Guardiola’s pre match message

14:10 , Jonathan Gorrie

“It’s always great to play at our home with our people behind us. I love being here and I know the players do too.”

(Manchester City FC via Getty Ima)
(Manchester City FC via Getty Ima)

Confirmed Fulham lineup

14:01 , Jonathan Gorrie

Confirmed Man City lineup

14:00 , Jonathan Gorrie

Who Man City could face in the Champions League last-16 draw

13:54 , Jonathan Gorrie

Who can Manchester City face in the Champions League last-16?

Teams from the same country and group are ruled out for this stage of the competition - but not for the quarter-finals onwards.

So Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool will not be handed to Guardiola and Co.

However, plenty of decent teams finished as runners-up in the group stage...

Man City’s possible last-16 opponents: Eintracht Frankfurt, PSG, Inter Milan, AC Milan, RB Leipzig, Club Brugge.

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Silva hails ‘outstanding’ Pereira and makes Fulham transfer admission

13:43 , Jonathan Gorrie

Marco Silva hailed Andreas Pereira for silencing the doubters with his superb Fulham form and revealed he explored signing the midfielder last season.

Pereira set up goals for Aleksandar Mitrovic and Bobby Decordova-Reid as the Cottagers climbed to seventh with a 3-2 victory over struggling Leeds on Sunday.

Eyebrows were raised when Silva paid an initial £10million to sign Pereira from Manchester United in the summer, where he had made just 45 Premier League appearances across an eight-year spell that included four stints out on loan.

However, the 26-year-old appears to have found a happy, permanent home in west London, with four assists and a goal so far this term to help Silva’s men make a flying start to their top-flight return.

“He has been outstanding this season,” Silva said. “I know a lot of people had doubts when I decided to sign him but I knew his qualities and his character.

“Even last season we had a conversation about his future but it wasn’t the right moment for him to join us. He’s a key player on and off the ball and with set-pieces. Two assists this afternoon. A top professional who is enjoying himself at the moment in a white shirt. The three midfielders all played an amazing game today.”

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Guardiola responds to Zlatan Ibrahimovic

13:38 , Jonathan Gorrie

The two certainly have history...

Silva proving critics wrong at Fulham and finally living up to promise

13:23 , Jonathan Gorrie

Sporting CP coach Ruben Amorim was in London last night to preview his side’s game against Tottenham when he was asked about his interest in one day managing in England.

In the past fortnight, Amorim has been a candidate for the Wolves and Aston Villa jobs, and it feels inevitable a Premier League club will eventually make the promising 37-year-old an offer he cannot refuse.

The growing clamour around Amorim is reminiscent of the hype around another young Portuguese coach, Marco Silva, who pitched up in English football in 2017.

Fresh-faced, not yet 40 and already in the orbit of Jorge Mendes, Silva arrived at Hull, having impressed at Sporting and Olympiacos, and with much the same kind of reputation that Amorim enjoys today: billed as the next great young coach to emerge from Portugal.

Read our full story here!

(REUTERS)
(REUTERS)

Guardiola provides promising double injury update ahead of World Cup

13:09 , Jonathan Gorrie

Kyle Walker and Kalvin Phillips are in line to be fit for England’s World Cup campaign, Pep Guardiola has revealed.

The Manchester City boss described it as “likely” the duo can shake off respective groin and shoulder injuries in time to make the plan to Qatar.

Gareth Southgate names his final squad on November 10 ahead of facing Iran in their opener in under three weeks.

Guardiola told reporters on Tuesday: “I don’t know the intentions for Gareth. He speaks with the players and doctors regularly.

Read the full story here!

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Exclusive: Chelsea risk losing top young stars as Man City open talks

12:55 , Jonathan Gorrie

Manchester City have opened talks with Chelsea academy striker Jude Soonsup-Bell.

The promising 18-year-old has made one senior appearance for Chelsea but his contract expires at the end of the season and he could leave Stamford Bridge.

Manchester City are arguably Chelsea’s biggest rival at academy level and they are keen to poach Soonsup-Bell.

Read Standard Sport’s exclusive story here!

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)
(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Pep Guardiola warns Manchester City players of ‘clinical’ Aleksandar Mitrovic

12:42 , Jonathan Gorrie

Pep Guardiola insists allowing Fulham to play long balls up to Aleksandar Mitrovic will see Manchester City lose their Premier League clash on Saturday.

While City star Erling Haaland is naturally taking much of the goalscoring plaudits after a record-breaking start to his first season in England, his opposite number at the Etihad Stadium has been impressive in his own right.

After so much debate as to whether or not the Serbian international could convince in the Premier League, Mitrovic has bagged nine goals in 12 appearances, already on course to better his most prolific top-flight tally of 11.

Read the full story here!

(Action Images via Reuters)
(Action Images via Reuters)

Prediction: Manchester City to win 3-1

12:34 , Jonathan Gorrie

This will almost certainly not be as straightforward for City as in years gone by, though Haaland’s return obviously gives them a huge boost.

Man City to win 3-1.

(Manchester City FC via Getty Ima)
(Manchester City FC via Getty Ima)

Fulham team news: Kebano injured

12:33 , Jonathan Gorrie

For Fulham, Neeskens Kabano faces a long spell on the sidelines after rupturing his Achilles in training and Bobby Decordova-Reid is suspended.

Harry Wilson is building up his fitness and there’s an outside chance Layvin Kurzawa could feature.

(Action Images via Reuters)
(Action Images via Reuters)

Manchester City team news: Erling Haaland available

12:32 , Jonathan Gorrie

Guardiola has confirmed Erling Haaland will likely be fit to feature in at least some capacity after missing the last two games with a foot injury.

The City boss confirmed his star striker was “much better”, though stopped short of suggesting he will start and instead talked up Julian Alvarez’s chances to.

Elsewhere, Manuel Akanji is fit after a dead leg and the likes of Kevin De Bruyne, Rodri and Bernardo Silva are expected to come back into the starting lineup.

(REUTERS)
(REUTERS)

Where to watch Manchester City vs Fulham

12:31 , Jonathan Gorrie

TV channel and live stream: The game will not be broadcast on TV in the UK due to the 3pm blackout imposed across English football.

Highlights: Match of the Day, however, will show highlights when it airs at 10.30pm on Saturday.

LIVE coverage: Follow all of the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog.

(Action Images via Reuters)
(Action Images via Reuters)

Welcome

12:15 , Jonathan Gorrie

Good afternoon and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Manchester City’s clash with Fulham today.

Kick-off inside the Etihad Stadium is at 3pm GMT.

(REUTERS)
(REUTERS)

Latest Stories

  • Pep Guardiola warns Manchester City players of ‘clinical’ Aleksandar Mitrovic

    Pep Guardiola insists allowing Fulham to play long balls up to Aleksandar Mitrovic will see Manchester City lose their Premier League clash on Saturday. While City star Erling Haaland is naturally taking much of the goalscoring plaudits after a record-breaking start to his first season in England, his opposite number at the Etihad Stadium has been impressive in his own right. After so much debate as to whether or not the Serbian international could convince in the Premier League, Mitrovic has bagged nine goals in 12 appearances, already on course to better his most prolific top-flight tally of 11.

  • Ottawa's Dabroswki, Mexico's Olmos stay alive in WTA Finals doubles tournament

    FORT WORTH, Texas — Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski and Mexican partner Giuliana Olmos stayed alive in the WTA Finals doubles tournament with a 7-6 (5), 2-6, 12-10 win over Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko and Ukraine's Lyudmyla Kichenok on Thursday. Dabrowski and Olmos saved match point in the tiebreak and evened their record in the group of the year-end tournament at 1-1. The pair rebounded after losing 7-5, 6-0 to Beatriz Haddad Maia and Anna Danilina in their opening match on Tuesday. Ostapenko and Kic

  • Raptors' Pascal Siakam suffers groin strain vs. Mavericks

    With Fred VanVleet already on the shelf, the Raptors lost Pascal Siakam to a groin strain on Friday.

  • Status of women committee passes motion for study on safety in sport

    The standing committee on the status of women unanimously passed a motion Monday to undertake a study on the safety of women and girls in sport. "There needs to be an in-depth study on the causes as to why there is still so many issues in changing the culture in sports," said Andréanne Larouche, a Bloc Québécois MP of Shefford, Que., and vice-chair of the committee. "I witnessed discussions with Hockey Canada. And Hockey Canada is one thing, but we've seen in the past weeks that it goes beyond H

  • Theodore scores in OT, Golden Knights beat Capitals 3-2

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Shea Theodore scored at 1:35 of overtime to lead the Vegas Golden Knights to a 3-2 win over the Washington Capitals on Tuesday night. William Carrier and Jack Eichel also scored for the Golden Knights, who extended their winning streak to five games. Eichel added an assist, and Alex Pietrangelo helped set up all three Vegas goals, raising his assist total this season to nine. Logan Thompson made 19 saves. Marcus Johansson and Trevor van Riemsdyk scored for Washington. Charlie L

  • Einarson dumps Kazakhstan, Hong Kong at Pan Continental Curling Championships

    CALGARY — Canada's Kerri Einarson rolled to a 12-1 rout of Kazakhstan's Angelina Ebauyer on Tuesday at the Pan Continental Curling Championships. Then later in the evening she rocked the Hong Kong team skipped by Ling-Yue Hung 8-1. In the early game, Einarson scored two in the first end and stole three points in the second en route to the six-end victory at the WinSport Event Centre. In other morning round-robin games, South Korea’s Seungyoun Ha defeated Australia's Jennifer Westhagen 13-1, Japa

  • Seattle Kraken come from behind to douse Calgary Flames 5-4

    CALGARY — A three-goal burst in the third period spurred the visiting Seattle Kraken to a 5-4 win Tuesday over the Calgary Flames, who squandered a third-period lead for a second straight game. Yanni Gourde scored short-handed with Carson Soucy, Morgan Geekie, Daniel Sprong and Matt Beniers each contributing a goal to the Kraken's first ever win over the Flames. Oliver Bjorkstrand had a pair of assists for Seattle (5-4-2) starting its second NHL season after going 27-49-6 in its expansion year.

  • CBC asked other sports organizations if they have funds like Hockey Canada's. Here's what they said

    As Hockey Canada faces widespread criticism over three funds it used to settle several sexual abuse complaints out of court, governance experts say it's actually a "good business" decision for an organization to protect itself against non-insurable claims — though most can't afford to do so. In one case, Hockey Canada used these funds to settle a multimillion-dollar lawsuit after a complainant alleged she was the victim of a group sexual assault involving World Junior players in 2018. CBC News i

  • Auger-Aliassime beats French veteran Simon, advances to Paris quarterfinals

    PARIS — Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime advanced to the quarterfinals of the Paris Masters tennis tournament and increased his winning streak to 15 matches with a 6-1, 6-3 win over French wild-card Gilles Simon on Thursday. Auger-Aliassime, seeking his fourth straight tournament win, took control of the match early. He had seven aces and broke Simon twice on five chances while not facing break point himself in a dominant first set. After the eight-seeded Auger-Aliassime and Simon traded holds e

  • Canadian women look to defy the odds and upset England at Rugby World Cup

    While the bookies and most everyone else expect top-ranked England to cruise to the Rugby World Cup title, Canada coach Kevin Rouet says his team has something to say about that. The third-ranked Canadian women look to derail England's championship run when the two teams face off Friday night at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand. The top-ranked Red Roses, essentially a fully professional side, have won 29 straight since a 28-13 loss to New Zealand in July 2019 at the Women's Super Series in Chu

  • Flames handed third consecutive loss as Predators cruise to 4-1 victory

    CALGARY — Filip Forsberg's value is not lost on the Nashville Predators as he continues to prove why he was worth the long-term deal he received in the off-season. Forsberg and Matt Duchene each recorded a goal and an assist on Thursday night to lead Nashville to a 4-1 win over the Calgary Flames who have now lost three in a row. Forsberg, who inked an eight-year, US$68-million deal extension in July, now has nine points (two goals, seven assists) in the last five games. “Filip’s a great player.

  • NFL playoff picture: NFC will be a wild race to the finish

    The NFC is surprisingly more competitive than the AFC this year, in particular the East division, which could potentially see all four teams qualify for the NFL playoffs.

  • Leafs' Mitch Marner on outside noise: 'I don’t need to read anything out there'

    Mitch Marner spoke to reporters on Tuesday following the Toronto Maple Leafs' disastrous West Coast road trip, during which they went 0-2-2.

  • Mitchell Miller signing proves hockey has learned nothing

    It has again been made clear that hockey has learned nothing, and that the insidious and toxic culture of the game persists.

  • Kaprizov scores two, Minnesota beats Montreal 4-1

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov had two goals and Mason Shaw scored his second career goal in as many games, leading the Minnesota Wild to a 4-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night. Marc-Andre Fleury made 34 saves for Minnesota, which has earned points in six of its last seven games. The Wild have five wins in that stretch after losing the first three games of the season. Matt Boldy added an empty-net goal. Kaprizov’s second multi-goal game of the season gives him eight for t

  • Shapovalov advances at Paris Masters with win over Cerundolo

    PARIS — Canada's Denis Shapovalov advanced to the second round of the Paris Masters tennis tournament on Tuesday with a 6-7 (2), 6-3, 6-4 win over Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo. Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., had nine aces and converted three of 10 break point chances in the victory. Cerundolo had just two chances to break Shapovalov, converting one. Shapovalov entered the final Masters 1,000-level tournament ranked 16th in the world, moving up three spots after a run to the final of th

  • Erik Karlsson finally has his swagger back

    One of the most electrifying blueliners in NHL history is healthy and thriving as Karlsson looks poised to put up a revenge season for the ages.

  • 'He should be in that question': Scottie Barnes on Siakam getting MVP chants

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes discusses his improved shooting, why Pascal Siakam belongs in the MVP conversation and more.

  • Ducks D Jamie Drysdale out 4-6 months with shoulder injury

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Anaheim Ducks defenseman Jamie Drysdale has a torn labrum in his left shoulder, possibly sidelining him for the rest of the season. Drysdale injured the shoulder during the Ducks' loss at Vegas last Friday, and he will have surgery soon, the team announced Monday. He is expected to be out for four to six months. The 20-year-old Drysdale is a promising playmaker chosen sixth overall by Anaheim in the 2020 draft. He has no points with a minus-3 rating in eight games this sea

  • Quebec CEGEP probes 'unacceptable' incident involving men's hockey team

    A junior college in Quebec is investigating after members of the school's men's hockey squad allegedly engaged in "unacceptable'' behaviour during a private event. Cégep de Saint-Hyacinthe, located in the municipality that bears the same name about 65 kilometres east of Montreal, says the unspecified incident contravened rules put in place by the coach and the school. College spokesperson Annie Hulmann is declining to discuss the nature of the allegations, but she says they occurred at a private