Manchester City vs Fulham LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Manchester City vs Fulham – LIVE!

Manchester City could reclaim top spot in the Premier League and put the pressure back on Arsenal with a win against Fulham today. Pep Guardiola’s side have recovered from their loss to Liverpool and were afforded the luxury of resting a number of players during their midweek win over Sevilla, so head into this one in good shape.

There’s also the added boost of having a certain Erling Haaland available. Having missed the last two games, the star striker has been back in training and will likely play in at least some capacity. Fulham, meanwhile, have exceeded expectations since their return to the Premier League.

Largely written off before the season, Marco Silva’s side look much harder to beat than previous Fulham teams, although face a mighty challenge to overcome the champions at the Etihad Stadium. Follow all of the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!

Man City vs Fulham latest news

Confirmed Man City lineup

Confirmed Fulham lineup

Kick-off time and venue: 3pm GMT, Etihad Stadium

TV channel and live stream: No UK coverage

Prediction: Man City to win

Manchester City FC - Fulham FC

In stunning form

14:39 , Jonathan Gorrie

No Haaland? No problem.



No Mitrovic for Fulham

14:18 , Jonathan Gorrie

Marco Silva has confirmed Aleksandar Mitrovic is suffering with an ankle injury, albeit not a serious one.

Pep Guardiola’s pre match message

14:10 , Jonathan Gorrie

“It’s always great to play at our home with our people behind us. I love being here and I know the players do too.”

Confirmed Fulham lineup

14:01 , Jonathan Gorrie

Confirmed Man City lineup

14:00 , Jonathan Gorrie

🔵 TEAM NEWS 🔵



XI | Ederson, Akanji, Stones, Ake, Cancelo, Rodrigo, De Bruyne, Gundogan (C), Bernardo, Alvarez, Grealish



Who Man City could face in the Champions League last-16 draw

13:54 , Jonathan Gorrie

Who can Manchester City face in the Champions League last-16?

Teams from the same country and group are ruled out for this stage of the competition - but not for the quarter-finals onwards.

So Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool will not be handed to Guardiola and Co.

However, plenty of decent teams finished as runners-up in the group stage...

Man City’s possible last-16 opponents: Eintracht Frankfurt, PSG, Inter Milan, AC Milan, RB Leipzig, Club Brugge.

Silva hails ‘outstanding’ Pereira and makes Fulham transfer admission

13:43 , Jonathan Gorrie

Marco Silva hailed Andreas Pereira for silencing the doubters with his superb Fulham form and revealed he explored signing the midfielder last season.

Pereira set up goals for Aleksandar Mitrovic and Bobby Decordova-Reid as the Cottagers climbed to seventh with a 3-2 victory over struggling Leeds on Sunday.

Eyebrows were raised when Silva paid an initial £10million to sign Pereira from Manchester United in the summer, where he had made just 45 Premier League appearances across an eight-year spell that included four stints out on loan.

However, the 26-year-old appears to have found a happy, permanent home in west London, with four assists and a goal so far this term to help Silva’s men make a flying start to their top-flight return.

“He has been outstanding this season,” Silva said. “I know a lot of people had doubts when I decided to sign him but I knew his qualities and his character.

“Even last season we had a conversation about his future but it wasn’t the right moment for him to join us. He’s a key player on and off the ball and with set-pieces. Two assists this afternoon. A top professional who is enjoying himself at the moment in a white shirt. The three midfielders all played an amazing game today.”

Guardiola responds to Zlatan Ibrahimovic

13:38 , Jonathan Gorrie

The two certainly have history...

Silva proving critics wrong at Fulham and finally living up to promise

13:23 , Jonathan Gorrie

Sporting CP coach Ruben Amorim was in London last night to preview his side’s game against Tottenham when he was asked about his interest in one day managing in England.

In the past fortnight, Amorim has been a candidate for the Wolves and Aston Villa jobs, and it feels inevitable a Premier League club will eventually make the promising 37-year-old an offer he cannot refuse.

The growing clamour around Amorim is reminiscent of the hype around another young Portuguese coach, Marco Silva, who pitched up in English football in 2017.

Fresh-faced, not yet 40 and already in the orbit of Jorge Mendes, Silva arrived at Hull, having impressed at Sporting and Olympiacos, and with much the same kind of reputation that Amorim enjoys today: billed as the next great young coach to emerge from Portugal.

Read our full story here!

Guardiola provides promising double injury update ahead of World Cup

13:09 , Jonathan Gorrie

Kyle Walker and Kalvin Phillips are in line to be fit for England’s World Cup campaign, Pep Guardiola has revealed.

The Manchester City boss described it as “likely” the duo can shake off respective groin and shoulder injuries in time to make the plan to Qatar.

Gareth Southgate names his final squad on November 10 ahead of facing Iran in their opener in under three weeks.

Guardiola told reporters on Tuesday: “I don’t know the intentions for Gareth. He speaks with the players and doctors regularly.

Read the full story here!

Exclusive: Chelsea risk losing top young stars as Man City open talks

12:55 , Jonathan Gorrie

Manchester City have opened talks with Chelsea academy striker Jude Soonsup-Bell.

The promising 18-year-old has made one senior appearance for Chelsea but his contract expires at the end of the season and he could leave Stamford Bridge.

Manchester City are arguably Chelsea’s biggest rival at academy level and they are keen to poach Soonsup-Bell.

Read Standard Sport’s exclusive story here!

Pep Guardiola warns Manchester City players of ‘clinical’ Aleksandar Mitrovic

12:42 , Jonathan Gorrie

Pep Guardiola insists allowing Fulham to play long balls up to Aleksandar Mitrovic will see Manchester City lose their Premier League clash on Saturday.

While City star Erling Haaland is naturally taking much of the goalscoring plaudits after a record-breaking start to his first season in England, his opposite number at the Etihad Stadium has been impressive in his own right.

After so much debate as to whether or not the Serbian international could convince in the Premier League, Mitrovic has bagged nine goals in 12 appearances, already on course to better his most prolific top-flight tally of 11.

Read the full story here!

Prediction: Manchester City to win 3-1

12:34 , Jonathan Gorrie

This will almost certainly not be as straightforward for City as in years gone by, though Haaland’s return obviously gives them a huge boost.

Man City to win 3-1.

Fulham team news: Kebano injured

12:33 , Jonathan Gorrie

For Fulham, Neeskens Kabano faces a long spell on the sidelines after rupturing his Achilles in training and Bobby Decordova-Reid is suspended.

Harry Wilson is building up his fitness and there’s an outside chance Layvin Kurzawa could feature.

Manchester City team news: Erling Haaland available

12:32 , Jonathan Gorrie

Guardiola has confirmed Erling Haaland will likely be fit to feature in at least some capacity after missing the last two games with a foot injury.

The City boss confirmed his star striker was “much better”, though stopped short of suggesting he will start and instead talked up Julian Alvarez’s chances to.

Elsewhere, Manuel Akanji is fit after a dead leg and the likes of Kevin De Bruyne, Rodri and Bernardo Silva are expected to come back into the starting lineup.

Where to watch Manchester City vs Fulham

12:31 , Jonathan Gorrie

TV channel and live stream: The game will not be broadcast on TV in the UK due to the 3pm blackout imposed across English football.

Highlights: Match of the Day, however, will show highlights when it airs at 10.30pm on Saturday.

LIVE coverage: Follow all of the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog.

Welcome

12:15 , Jonathan Gorrie

Good afternoon and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Manchester City’s clash with Fulham today.

Kick-off inside the Etihad Stadium is at 3pm GMT.