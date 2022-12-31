Manchester City vs Everton LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Manchester City vs Everton - LIVE!

Manchester City look to end 2022 on a high as they welcome Everton to the Etihad this afternoon. Pep Guardiola’s side are strong favourites to do just that, but whatever happens they will enter the New Year with ground to make up on Arsenal.

As ever much of the attention will be on Erling Haaland, who marked City’s return to Premier League action with a brace against Leeds. That made him the fastest player ever to 20 Premier League goals, with plenty more records set to follow after his remarkable start to life in England.

Things are much less positive for Everton and Frank Lampard, after they conceded in the final few seconds to lose to Wolves last time out. They sit 16th in the table and 2023 looks set to bring another relegation battle. Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog below!

Manchester City make one change from their win over Leeds, as Bernardo Silva returns in place of Ilkay Gundogan.

Kyle Walker, Kalvin Phillips, Phil Foden and Joao Cancelo remain on the bench, while Julian Alvarez returns to the City squad for the first time since winning the World Cup with Argentina.

So the big team news for Everton is that Dominic Calvert-Lewin is back in the starting line-up and makes his first appearance since November 5.

Today is only his fifth start of the season so his return is a major boost for Frank Lampard, who switches to a back three with Conor Coady returning to the team.

Ben Godfrey makes his first start since the opening day of the season after recovering from a fractured fibula.

Team news: Calvert-Lewin starts for Everton

Man City XI: Ederson, Lewis, Stones, Akanji, Ake, Rodri, Silva, De Bruyne, Mahrez, Haaland, Grealish

Subs: Ortega, Walker, Phillips, Cancelo, Gundogan, Alvarez, Gomez, Foden, Palmer

Everton XI: Pickford, Patterson, Mykolenko, Godfrey, Coady, Tarkowski, Gueye, Onana, Iwobi, Gray, Calvert-Lewin

Subs: Begovic, Holgate, Keane, McNeil, Doucoure, Maupay, Coleman, Vinagre, Davies

Team news is coming up from the Etihad in under 15 minutes...

Ahead of today’s game, Frank Lampard said he tried to sign Erling Haaland when he was Chelsea manager.

Lampard made his approach for Haaland 2019, when the Norwegian was playing for RB Salzburg.

“He is an amazing player and the ultimate top level players generally can do what he does in a top level league,” said Lampard. “I coached against him in a pre-season game when he was playing for Salzburg. I tried to sign him for Chelsea and it was not to be.

“It was clear in our pre-match preparation what this boy was. Fair play to him. We are going against him and I respect those at the top of their game. I watched the World Cup final with [Kylian] Mbappe and [Lionel] Messi and Haaland has got himself in that bracket at a very young age.

“[Stopping him] is a task because of his qualities and power. We are all seeing it. There is nothing but respect there. When you go against him you have to try not to give him the space he wants. He can hurt you in a moment.”

Pep Guardiola has said the desire Manchester City showed when beating Liverpool and Leeds was evidence of why he signed a new contract.

The two wins came in City’s first two matches since Guardiola agreed his fresh one-year deal – with the option of another 12 months until the summer of 2025 – during the World Cup.

And Guardiola has urged his side to continue performing as they did in those matches against Everton.

“It is the results [that matter] – if we are tired of each other then I will not finish this contract,” Guardiola said.

“The contract is just paper. If I extend it’s because I have the feeling that we can still play good – like the last two games. We did many good things [in those games] and still have the desire and hunger to do it.

“When you win a lot, it is easier to handle the situations but on the other side it is: ‘Oh, we have to do it again’. It’s complicated.”

This afternoon’s setting!

13:23 , Matt Verri

Haaland with 20th goal already

13:14 , Matt Verri

Erling Haaland scored twice at Elland Road, taking his Premier League tally for the season to 20. His side have played 15 matches.

He’s the fastest ever to 20 goals in the Premier League, with the Golden Boot looking an absolute certainty. The current record is 34... we can surely expect that to go before too long.

Guardiola on Phillips

13:05 , Matt Verri

Pep Guardiola joked that Kalvin Phillips has the “perfect body” after City’s win over Leeds.

Phillips was on the bench against his former club, having been left out of the squad completely in the Carabao Cup win over Liverpool as his manager revealed he had returned from the World Cup overweight.

Guardiola changed his tune somewhat in midweek: “He [Phillips] has the perfect body now - so sexy.”

Prediction

12:58 , Matt Verri

Man City were beaten by Brentford in their last home match in the league, and only edged past Fulham in the one before that, but a more routine afternoon is expected here.

The problems continue to mount for Lampard and his Everton side - anything other than a heavy defeat at the Etihad would be a surprise.

Man City to win, 4-0.

Everton team news

12:52 , Matt Verri

Conor Coady should return for Everton after he was ineligible to face Wolves, while Dominic Calvert-Lewin could be fit after missing out on the squad completely in that defeat.

“We need to get Dominic fit and look who else we can bring in to help score goals and encourage competition,” said Lampard on Friday.

“We will look to see what we can do in the window, to start games and to change games from the bench. We are looking at lots of players.”

Man City team news

12:44 , Matt Verri

Kyle Walker, Joao Cancelo, Phil Foden and Bernardo Silva could all return to the Man City XI having been benched for the win at Leeds.

Julian Alvarez is unavailable following the World Cup final while Ruben Dias is out with a hamstring injury.

Guardiola confirmed the striker’s return, he said: “[Alvarez] will come back soon, yeah. After New Year’s Eve, he will be here.

“He is coming back fit. He is in condition to train at a high level and to play, and after we will decide.”

Predicted Manchester City XI: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Laporte, Cancelo; Silva, Phillips, De Bruyne; Foden, Haaland, Grealish.

How to watch Man City vs Everton

12:37 , Matt Verri

TV channel: The game will not be broadcast live in the UK.

Live blog: Good news though - you can follow all the action right here with us!

