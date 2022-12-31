Manchester City vs Everton LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Giuseppe Muro
·7 min read
Manchester City vs Everton LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Manchester City vs Everton - LIVE!

Manchester City look to end 2022 on a high as they welcome Everton to the Etihad this afternoon. Pep Guardiola’s side are strong favourites to do just that, but whatever happens they will enter the New Year with ground to make up on Arsenal.

As ever much of the attention will be on Erling Haaland, who marked City’s return to Premier League action with a brace against Leeds. That made him the fastest player ever to 20 Premier League goals, with plenty more records set to follow after his remarkable start to life in England.

Things are much less positive for Everton and Frank Lampard, after they conceded in the final few seconds to lose to Wolves last time out. They sit 16th in the table and 2023 looks set to bring another relegation battle. Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog below!

Man City vs Everton latest news

  • Kick-off: 3pm GMT, Etihad Stadium

  • Team news: Calvert-Lewin starts for Everton

  • How to watch: Not on TV in UK

  • Evening Standard prediction

Manchester City FC - Everton FC

14:06 , Giuseppe Muro

Manchester City make one change from their win over Leeds, as Bernardo Silva returns in place of Ilkay Gundogan.

Kyle Walker, Kalvin Phillips, Phil Foden and Joao Cancelo remain on the bench, while Julian Alvarez returns to the City squad for the first time since winning the World Cup with Argentina.

14:04 , Giuseppe Muro

So the big team news for Everton is that Dominic Calvert-Lewin is back in the starting line-up and makes his first appearance since November 5.

Today is only his fifth start of the season so his return is a major boost for Frank Lampard, who switches to a back three with Conor Coady returning to the team.

Ben Godfrey makes his first start since the opening day of the season after recovering from a fractured fibula.

Team news: Calvert-Lewin starts for Everton

14:02 , Giuseppe Muro

Man City XI: Ederson, Lewis, Stones, Akanji, Ake, Rodri, Silva, De Bruyne, Mahrez, Haaland, Grealish

Subs: Ortega, Walker, Phillips, Cancelo, Gundogan, Alvarez, Gomez, Foden, Palmer

Everton XI: Pickford, Patterson, Mykolenko, Godfrey, Coady, Tarkowski, Gueye, Onana, Iwobi, Gray, Calvert-Lewin

Subs: Begovic, Holgate, Keane, McNeil, Doucoure, Maupay, Coleman, Vinagre, Davies

13:47 , Giuseppe Muro

Team news is coming up from the Etihad in under 15 minutes...

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

13:45 , Giuseppe Muro

Ahead of today’s game, Frank Lampard said he tried to sign Erling Haaland when he was Chelsea manager.

Lampard made his approach for Haaland 2019, when the Norwegian was playing for RB Salzburg.

“He is an amazing player and the ultimate top level players generally can do what he does in a top level league,” said Lampard. “I coached against him in a pre-season game when he was playing for Salzburg. I tried to sign him for Chelsea and it was not to be.

“It was clear in our pre-match preparation what this boy was. Fair play to him. We are going against him and I respect those at the top of their game. I watched the World Cup final with [Kylian] Mbappe and [Lionel] Messi and Haaland has got himself in that bracket at a very young age.

“[Stopping him] is a task because of his qualities and power. We are all seeing it. There is nothing but respect there. When you go against him you have to try not to give him the space he wants. He can hurt you in a moment.”

13:37 , Giuseppe Muro

Pep Guardiola has said the desire Manchester City showed when beating Liverpool and Leeds was evidence of why he signed a new contract.

The two wins came in City’s first two matches since Guardiola agreed his fresh one-year deal – with the option of another 12 months until the summer of 2025 – during the World Cup.

And Guardiola has urged his side to continue performing as they did in those matches against Everton.

“It is the results [that matter] – if we are tired of each other then I will not finish this contract,” Guardiola said.

“The contract is just paper. If I extend it’s because I have the feeling that we can still play good – like the last two games. We did many good things [in those games] and still have the desire and hunger to do it.

“When you win a lot, it is easier to handle the situations but on the other side it is: ‘Oh, we have to do it again’. It’s complicated.”

This afternoon’s setting!

13:23 , Matt Verri

Haaland with 20th goal already

13:14 , Matt Verri

Erling Haaland scored twice at Elland Road, taking his Premier League tally for the season to 20. His side have played 15 matches.

He’s the fastest ever to 20 goals in the Premier League, with the Golden Boot looking an absolute certainty. The current record is 34... we can surely expect that to go before too long.

(REUTERS)
(REUTERS)

Guardiola on Phillips

13:05 , Matt Verri

Pep Guardiola joked that Kalvin Phillips has the “perfect body” after City’s win over Leeds.

Phillips was on the bench against his former club, having been left out of the squad completely in the Carabao Cup win over Liverpool as his manager revealed he had returned from the World Cup overweight.

Guardiola changed his tune somewhat in midweek: “He [Phillips] has the perfect body now - so sexy.”

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Prediction

12:58 , Matt Verri

Man City were beaten by Brentford in their last home match in the league, and only edged past Fulham in the one before that, but a more routine afternoon is expected here.

The problems continue to mount for Lampard and his Everton side - anything other than a heavy defeat at the Etihad would be a surprise.

Man City to win, 4-0.

Everton team news

12:52 , Matt Verri

Conor Coady should return for Everton after he was ineligible to face Wolves, while Dominic Calvert-Lewin could be fit after missing out on the squad completely in that defeat.

“We need to get Dominic fit and look who else we can bring in to help score goals and encourage competition,” said Lampard on Friday.

“We will look to see what we can do in the window, to start games and to change games from the bench. We are looking at lots of players.”

(AFP via Getty Images)
(AFP via Getty Images)

Man City team news

12:44 , Matt Verri

Kyle Walker, Joao Cancelo, Phil Foden and Bernardo Silva could all return to the Man City XI having been benched for the win at Leeds.

Julian Alvarez is unavailable following the World Cup final while Ruben Dias is out with a hamstring injury.

Guardiola confirmed the striker’s return, he said: “[Alvarez] will come back soon, yeah. After New Year’s Eve, he will be here.

“He is coming back fit. He is in condition to train at a high level and to play, and after we will decide.”

Predicted Manchester City XI: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Laporte, Cancelo; Silva, Phillips, De Bruyne; Foden, Haaland, Grealish.

(AFP via Getty Images)
(AFP via Getty Images)

How to watch Man City vs Everton

12:37 , Matt Verri

TV channel: The game will not be broadcast live in the UK.

Live blog: Good news though - you can follow all the action right here with us!

Good afternoon!

12:31 , Matt Verri

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Manchester City vs Everton!

Pep Guardiola’s side looking to close the gap to Arsenal going into the New Year, Everton hoping for a shock result to move away from the relegation zone.

We’ll have all the latest updates, build-up and team news ahead of kick-off, which comes at 3pm GMT. Stay tuned!

(The FA via Getty Images)
(The FA via Getty Images)

Latest Stories

  • Andy Cohen Says ‘The Late Late Show With James Corden’ Copied His ‘Watch What Happens Live’ Set

    Andy Cohen is calling out The Late Late Show with James Corden for ripping off his Watch What Happens Live set. The Bravo star went on the Table for Two with Bruce Bozzi podcast where he said his late-night show set a new standard. “I’m not a comedian [and] I think [WWHL is] a different […]

  • OPINION - Ethnic minorities are leading the way to build a better Britain

    The Office for National Statistics recently published figures which showed for the first time that White British people are the minority in London. The usual extremists used this as a way to try to divide our communities however the New Year Honours have highlighted again how ethnic minorities are leading the way to build a better Britain. Despite the rise of Anti-Semitism since his appointment as Chief Rabbi, Ephraim Mirvis has gone beyond any other faith leader to bridge meaningful relations with all our communities.

  • Watch: Death of Retired Pope Benedict XVI Announced

    Pope Benedict XVI, who led the Catholic Church from 2005 to 2013, died on Saturday at the age of 95. His body will lie in state in St. Peter’s Basilica from Monday, the Vatican said. Photo: Maurizio Brambatti/Shutterstock

  • Bengals win seventh straight but still seek consistency

    CINCINNATI (AP) — Joe Burrow succinctly summarized the wild inconsistency displayed by the Bengals offense on Saturday. “First half was about as good as it gets,” the Cincinnati quarterback said. “And then after that, we kind of shot ourselves in the foot over and over and over again.” Burrow couldn't seem to miss in the opening half against the New England Patriots, throwing for 284 yards and three touchdowns in running up a 22-0 halftime lead. Just as the Bengals radio broadcasters wondered ou

  • Splitting up Matthews and Marner has worked a treat for Maple Leafs

    Pairing Auston Matthews with William Nylander and putting them on a line with Michael Bunting has created an offensive juggernaut for the Leafs, something that would have been unimaginable when Matthews was producing magic alongside Mitch Marner.

  • Questions for Maple Leafs as Morgan Rielly returns to lineup

    Morgan Rielly is moving closer to returning to the ice for the first time since injuring his knee in a game against the New York Islanders on Nov. 21 but Sheldon Keefe must decide how to deploy his first choice defenceman on the power play and the penalty kill.

  • Tagovailoa's return still very unclear, even to his brother

    MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa remained away from Miami Dolphins meetings on Thursday, yet another indicator that his latest concussion will keep him sidelined for this weekend’s trip to face the New England Patriots and possibly even longer. Nobody knows when he’ll be back. Not even his brother. Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa — speaking Thursday in advance of Friday’s Duke’s Mayo Bowl in Charlotte, North Carolina — told The Associated Press that he has offered his

  • As he turns 38, LeBron is clear: He still wants title shots

    MIAMI (AP) — It was 2006. LeBron James wasn’t even midway through his first stint in Cleveland. He made the playoffs for the first time, was already a globally recognized star and well on his way to becoming the game’s best player. As a 21-year-old, he averaged 30.2 points. Fast forward 16 years. He’s left Cleveland, gone to Miami, won two championships, gotten married, became a father of three, gone back to Cleveland, won another championship, left for Los Angeles, won a fourth championship wit

  • Former Toronto FC midfielder Tsubasa Endoh undergoing treatment for leukemia

    Former Toronto FC midfielder Tsubasa Endoh is undergoing treatment in his native Japan for acute leukemia. In social media posts on his verified accounts, the 29-year-old from Tokyo said he was diagnosed Dec. 2. "I was honestly shocked at first and it was really hard to accept the whole situation," he wrote. Endoh said he has already started chemotherapy sessions. "It's gonna be a hell of a journey and it's surely the hardest moment in my life, but I'm determined to fight this and come back stro

  • St. Louis Blues defenseman Torey Krug out for 6 weeks

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis Blues defenseman Torey Krug was placed on injured reserve Tuesday with a lower-body injury and will be re-evaluated in six weeks. Krug, 31, has five goals and 12 assists in 31 games this season, his third with St. Louis. He will be a long-term IR exception to the salary cap. The Blues recalled 22-year-old defenseman Tyler Tucker from the team’s AHL affiliate in Springfield, where he has one goal and 12 assists this season. He has played in four games with the Blues thi

  • Despite back-to-back blunders, Patriots playoff hopes alive

    That the New England Patriots are still alive in the AFC playoff race is not a credit to them as much as the good fortune of chasing some teams that have bumbled their way into Christmas even worse. Miami has lost four consecutive games. The Jets have lost four in a row. The Titans have lost five straight. What it all adds up to is that New England (7-8) will earn a wild-card berth if it wins its last two games. Here’s the problem: This week’s opponent may be the slumping Dolphins (8-7), but the

  • Czechia stuns Canada with big win in world juniors opener

    Tomas Suchanek made 37 saves as Czechia stunned host Canada 5-2 on the opening day of the 2022 World Junior Championship in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

  • Falcons' collapse not surprising but still painful for Smith

    ATLANTA (AP) — From 4-4 to 5-10, the Atlanta Falcons have collapsed in the second half of a season that was seen as a rebuilding year from the start. Even so, that doesn’t take away the sting of losing for coach Arthur Smith, who is 12-20 in nearly two years on the job. “Ultimately, it’s about winning, but you can look at a lot of progress being made,” Smith said after Saturday’s 17-9 loss at Baltimore. “Our guys are a resilient group. We need to win. I’m thankful we have another opportunity nex

  • Morant leads Grizzlies past Raptors 119-106 as Brooks dominant in return to Toronto

    TORONTO — All-star point guard Ja Morant had a double-double to lead the Memphis Grizzlies past the Toronto Raptors 119-106 on Thursday. Morant finished with 19 points, 17 assists and four rebounds. Dillon Brooks from nearby Mississauga, Ont., added 25 points, six assists and four rebounds for Memphis (21-13). Steven Adams scored 14 points and pulled down 17 rebounds. Pascal Siakam had 25 points, 10 rebounds and four assists for Toronto (15-20). Scottie Barnes had a double-double with 14 points

  • Oilers cash in on late power play to burn Flames 2-1

    CALGARY — Third time was the charm for Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers' lethal power play. McDavid's league-leading 31st goal to extend his point streak to 16 games was the winner on Tuesday as the Edmonton Oilers beat the Calgary Flames 2-1. Tied 1-1, Edmonton got its third man-advantage of the night at 7:15 of the third period when Andrew Mangiapane was whistled for holding when he reached around with his arm and grabbed Darnell Nurse from behind while trying to beat the defenceman to a

  • Rangers relegate No. 1 pick Alexis Lafrenière to the press box

    The Rangers are benching the first overall pick in 2020 for a crucial game against the Lightning as Lafrenière's NHL struggles trudge on.

  • Vassell, Johnson help Spurs hold on to beat Jazz, 126-122

    SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Devin Vassell had 24 points, Keldon Johnson added 21 points and the San Antonio Spurs fended off the Utah Jazz in the final minutes for a 126-122 victory Monday night. The Spurs led 121-110 with 2 1/2 minutes remaining. The Jazz scored seven points in 33 seconds, but they could not complete the rally. Lauri Markkanen had 32 points and Jordan Clarkson added 25 points for Utah, which had won two straight. Clarkson’s 3-pointer pulled Utah within 123-120 with 30.1 seconds remainin

  • 'Pretty unacceptable': Nurse questions Raptors' identity after loss to Grizzlies

    The Grizzlies took a decisive win in Toronto, as the Raptors' playoff hopes continue to dwindle.

  • Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa in concussion protocol again

    MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has returned to the NFL's concussion protocol, Miami coach Mike McDaniel said Monday. Tagovailoa met with doctors a day after the Dolphins' 26-20 loss to Green Bay and was experiencing concussion symptoms. Teddy Bridgewater is expected to get most of the first-team reps in practice this week, but McDaniel said it is too early to name a starter for Miami's game at New England on Sunday. It is the second time this season that Tagovailo

  • Seahawks clinging to postseason hopes entering final 2 weeks

    RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Three full games have passed since the most recent time the Seattle Seahawks found themselves in the lead. That’s 180 minutes of game time spent playing opposite the formula that worked so well for Seattle just a couple of months ago when it looked like a sure playoff team. Seattle’s third straight loss and fifth in the past six games came last Saturday in a 24-10 setback at Kansas City where the Seahawks stumbled with clear chances to put a scare into one of the best teams