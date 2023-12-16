Manchester City vs Crystal Palace LIVE: Premier League score and latest updates after Jack Grealish goal

(REUTERS)

Manchester City ended a run of four Premier League matches without a win when they beat Luton last time out and Pep Guardiola will want his team to continue that upwards trajectory.

The champions are currently fourth in the table and trail Liverpool by four points – though they can close that to one with a win this afternoon. City host Crystal Palace at the Etihad and despite an injury to Erling Haaland will be confident of securing a victory.

The Eagles have slipped to 15th having won none of their previous five games. Just one draw and four defeats has turned the pressure up on Roy Hodgson who could send down a statement by beating City on their own turf today.

24’ - GOAL! Grealish puts City ahead (MCI 1-0 CRY)

Man City XI: Ederson, Walker, Dias, Ake, Gvardiol, Rodrigo, Lewis, Bernardo, Foden, Grealish, Alvarez

Crystal Palace XI: Henderson, Clyne, Ward, Guehi, Andersen, Mitchell, Olise, Riedewald, Richards, Schlupp, Mateta

Manchester City FC 1 - 0 Crystal Palace FC

GOOD SAVE! The midfield is very compact, so when Dias can't pick out a short pass, he clips it over the top, where Gvardiol has gotten between two of the centre-backs. He drills his shot on goal, but Henderson gets behind it to smother the effort.

City quickly win it back from the restart and go back to their patient play until Riedewald steps in to win it back in midfield. He looks to set Mateta on his way, but the linesman's flag cuts it short.

GOAL! Manchester City 1-0 Crystal Palace (Jack Grealish 24’)

City finally break the deadlock and it’s been coming! Ruben Dias slides the ball to Phil Foden on the edge of the box, with his back to goal, and Foden turns, slips a ball into the path of Jack Grealish, who finishes first time with his right foot into the far corner beyond Dean Henderson.

Oooh, but could this be ruled out by VAR? Is Grealish offside when Foden plays the ball into him?

From one angle, Grealish looked to be standing in an offside position, but as VAR changes view, it looks a lot tighter than it originally did. It takes them a long time to draw the lines in, but when they do, it shows that he was just onside. The goal stands!

Assist Philip Walter Foden

Grealish leaves the ball behind in a turn, and Olise instantly sets off on the counter. He has support to his left and looks for Schlupp, but his first touch forces him wide, and City comfortably deal with the danger.

City have already had 75 per cent possession in the first 20 minutes, and they're continuing to patiently try and open up space. Palace's switch to a back five looks to be working perfectly so far.

City are upping the pressure and keeping Palace penned back deep in their own half. Silva is already getting a lot of joy down the right, spinning past Mitchell with some clever footwork, but his cross is cleared by Andersen.

BLOCK! Silva touches it into the byline for Lewis to pull back, and his low ball causes all sorts of confusion. It pinballs off Mateta to Foden, whose first-time shot hits Guehi, and his block just rolls wide of the far post.

It's a brilliant run from Grealish down the left as he just breezes down the wing before teeing up Foden. That's when Palace decide to get touch-tight, and he has no space to work in.

Since Guardiola was appointed City manager, only Manchester United (three) have won more away league games against the Citizens than Palace (two).

WIDE! Dias stops Schlupp in his tracks, and he sets Lewis on the counter. He takes it to the edge of the D before teeing up Rodri, but his first-time shot flies wide of the far post.

CHANCE! Walker's low, fizzed cross is blocked by Guehi, and it rebounds back out to Dias on the edge of the box. He catches the shot sweetly, but it's just too high as it sails over the bar.

City's first corner results in a quick second, and Alvarez curls this one deep to the far post. Ake nods it back into the crowd and Dias stretches to poke it back out to the Dutchman, but he was caught on his heels.

GOOD SAVE! Silva touches it back to Walker, who floats a lovely cross onto the edge of the six-yard box. Alvarez gets a glancing touch with his head, and Henderson stretches to tip it wide for a corner.

Andersen is too casual when Henderson plays it out to him and Grealish pounces onto it. He's the furthest forward so has to go back, and Palace can breathe a sigh of relief when Rodri plays it straight out of play.

City knock it neatly through Palace, but Grealish comes back from an offside position to pick out Foden. Henderson takes the resulting free-kick, sending it long, but he fouls Ake when he tries to hold him off.

Olise gets the game under way for Palace!

The teams are out on the pitch now, with kick-off just moments away!

Roy Hodgson makes five changes from their defeat to Liverpool last Saturday and they're all enforced. Sam Johnstone, Odsonne Edouard, Jefferson Lerma and Will Hughes are all injured, while Jordan Ayew is suspended, so they're all out. Henderson and Mitchell return from injury to start, with Olise, Riedewald and Mateta also being brought in.

After making wholesale changes for the Champions League game in midweek, Pep Guardiola goes back to the side that beat Luton last weekend with just one swap. Lewis comes into midfield in place of Kovacic, who drops to the bench. Grealish is the only one to have started both previous games, and he's shaken off a knock to retain his place. They're still without Erling Haaland and Jeremy Doku through injury though.

CRYSTAL PALACE SUBS: Naouirou Ahamada, Matheus Franca, James Tomkins, Eberechi Eze, David Ozoh, Tayo Adaramola, Malcolm Ebiowei, Remi Matthews, Ademola Ola-Adebomi.

CRYSTAL PALACE STARTING XI (5-4-1): Dean Henderson; Nathaniel Clyne, Joel Ward, Joachim Andersen, Marc Guehi, Tyrick Mitchell; Michael Olise, Jairo Riedewald, Chris Richards, Jeffrey Schlupp; Jean-Philippe Mateta.

MANCHESTER CITY SUBS: Kalvin Phillips, Manuel Akanji, Sergio Gomez, Matheus Nunes, Stefan Ortega, Mateo Kovacic, Oscar Bobb, John Stones, Mahamadou Susoho.

MANCHESTER CITY STARTING XI (4-2-3-1): Ederson; Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, Nathan Ake, Josko Gvardiol; Rodri, Rico Lewis; Bernardo Silva, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish; Julian Alvarez.

As for Palace, they sit at the other end of the table and are looking to end a winless run of their own. They haven't managed a victory in their last five outings (D1 L4), even dropping the lead to lose 2-1 to Liverpool last weekend. They've actually won just one of their previous nine matches (D2 L6), and have a poor record against City, winning just two of their last 16 games against the Citizens. Both of those victories did come at the Etihad though.

City are looking to close the gap to the table before they go off to play in the Club World Cup, and a win here would lift them into second, above Arsenal on goal difference. They were winless in four in the Premier League (D3 L1) but managed to turn things around with a comeback win against Luton Town last time out in the competition (2-1). They come into this game on the back of finishing a perfect Champions League campaign with their win over Red Star Belgrade and will be looking to follow that up with another three points here after drawing their last two league games at home against Liverpool and Tottenham.

Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Premier League meeting between Manchester City and Crystal Palace at the Etihad Stadium!

