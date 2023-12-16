Manchester City vs Crystal Palace predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture

Erling Haaland missed Manchester City’s trip to Luton last weekend (REUTERS)

Manchester City will hope to build on a win at Luton as they welcome Crystal Palace to the Etihad Stadium.

Pep Guardiola’s side ended a run of four games without a Premier League win as they secured victory at Kenilworth Road last Sunday, even with Erling Haaland absent.

Crystal Palace impressed in their last league fixture, but conceded twice late on to Liverpool to let victory slip.

Defeat nonetheless kept the pressure on Roy Hodgson with the club having slipped to 15th in the table.

When is Manchester City vs Crystal Palace?

Manchester City vs Crystal Palace is due to kick off at 3pm GMT on Saturday 16 December at the Etihad Stadium.

Is it on TV?

The match will not be shown live in the United Kingdom. Extended highlights will be shown on Match of the Day, which starts on BBC One and the BBC iPlayer at 10.25pm GMT.

Team news

Erling Haaland is set to again be absent for Manchester City as the striker battles a foot injury, while Jeremy Doku is also a a major doubt. Kevin de Bruyne continues to recover from a hamstring issue.

Roy Hodgson is facing something of an availability crisis after four issues cropped up in the defeat to Liverpool. Jordan Ayew will serve a suspension after being sent off last weekend, while Sam Johnstone, Jefferson Lerma and Odsonne Edouard all appeared to suffer injuries in that game. With Johnstone joining Dean Henderson on the sidelines, Remi Matthews is set for a first start in goal.

Predicted line-ups

Manchester City XI: Ederson; Walker, Dias Ake; Stones, Rodri; Foden, Silva, Kovacic, Grealish; Alvarez.

Crystal Palace XI: Matthews; Ward, Guehi, Andersen, Clyne; Olise, Richards, Ahamada, Hughes, Schlupp; Mateta.

Prediction

A comfortable victory for Manchester City. Manchester City 3-1 Crystal Palace.