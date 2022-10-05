Manchester City vs Copenhagen live: Score and latest updates from the Champions League

Manchester City vs Copenhagen live Champions League score latest - PA

09:21 PM

63 mins: Man City 4-0 FC Copenhagen

A foul of Jack Grealish gives City a freekick 25 yards out on the left side of the box. Gundogan hammers it straight into the wall.

09:20 PM

61 mins: Man City 4-0 FC Copenhagen

Copenhagen finally get the ball back, but they've lost it again within 10 second. This Man City possession is relentless, it's starting to get the feel of a training game.

09:16 PM

59 mins: Man City 4-0 FC Copenhagen

City are camped outside of FC Copenhagen's box and are just passing it around and looking for any space in which to move.

09:14 PM

56 mins: Man City 4-0 FC Copenhagen

Rico Lewis comes on for Manchester City with Cancelo making way.

09:13 PM

55 mins: Man City 4-0 FC Copenhagen

Mahrez plays in Palmer who opts to pass across the goal rather than shoot. FC Copenhagen clear it.

09:12 PM

GOAL!! Mahrez!!

The Copenhagen goalkeeper points to his left in a bid to put off Mahrez, but it doesn't work, with Mahrez slotting it to that side. 4-0.

09:11 PM

Penalty!

Laporte is hauled down from the resulting penalty. It doesn't take much for him to hit the deck but it's a penalty. Who will take it with Haaland off the field?

09:10 PM

52 mins: Man City 3-0 FC Copenhagen

Grealish and Silva passing it between themselves in the box, they've been linked it up so well. It goes out for a corner.

09:09 PM

51 mins: Man City 3-0 FC Copenhagen

Almost a goal for the guests! They square the ball across goal and City almost get caught daydreaming but they just about manage to get it clear.

09:08 PM

49 mins: Man City 3-0 FC Copenhagen

Cole Palmer looks to have started where Haaland left off. He hits a beautiful shot with his left foot but the Copenhagen keeper keeps it out again. He's started his cameo very well.

09:03 PM

We're back underway: Man City 3-0 FC Copenhagen

The second half begins.

09:02 PM

Halftime changes

The headline news is that Haaland has been replaced by Cole Palmer for City, meanwhile it's Lund for Karamoko for the visitors.

08:51 PM

HT: Man City 3-0 FC Copenhagen

Man City have walked this game so far. They're strangled the Danish team with possession and taken delight in getting into goalscoring positions. Haaland is, as always, ruthlessly clinical and has a brace but the team should probably be up by more than three.

Such has been their dominance that it almost feels boring and without jeopardy, but you can't help but admire their brilliance. An impressive performance that underlines why they're favourites to win this competition.

Man City vs. FC Copenhagen - PA

08:45 PM

43 mins: Man City 3-0 FC Copenhagen

Cancelo pings in a cross from the right hand side, which a leaping Haaland can't quite reach. It falls at the feet of Silva who hits it over the bar from five yards out. He probably should have done better with that chance.

08:43 PM

38 mins: Man City 3-0 FC Copenhagen

The first real attack for FC Copenhagen amounts to nothing, with City capturing the ball and going on the attack again.

08:42 PM

GOAL!! Own Goal!!

Unfortunate for FC Copenhagen. Grealish scurries into the box, passes back to Gomez who shoots only for Khocholava to make contact and put it into his own team's net, before a hungry Haaland could strike. Even the threat of the Norwegian is causing goals now.

08:36 PM

34 mins: Man City 2-0 FC Copenhagen

Alvarez plays in Grealish but the shot is blocked. City continue to pile on the pressure.

08:36 PM

GOAL!! Haaland!!

He's unstoppable. The corner gets cleared to Gomez who takes a shot from distance, it's parried into the feet of Haaland who knocks it in for his second.

The Norwegian wheels off holding two fingers aloft, while Pep Guardiola grins like a kid on Christmas morning.

Man City vs. FC Copenhagen - Reuters

08:33 PM

31 mins: Man City 1-0 FC Copenhagen

Grealish comes back inside from the left and smashes it goalward with his right foot but Grabara hits it out for a corner. Can City score?

08:28 PM

26 mins: Man City 1-0 FC Copenhagen

Grealish and Silva link up again, with Silva's shot being deflected for a corner. City don't make the most of the chance.

Man City vs. FC Copenhagen - Reuters

08:27 PM

25 mins: Man City 1-0 FC Copenhagen

Just 25 minutes into the game and City have already had nine shots. This really does feel like it could be a cricket score for the hosts.

08:26 PM

24 mins: Man City 1-0 FC Copenhagen

Now Grealish is getting in on the act, he takes a gorgeous curling shot on his right foot which loops towards goal but the keeper clears it over the bar for a corner, which amounts to nothing.

08:25 PM

22 mins: Man City 1-0 FC Copenhagen

Gundogan sets Grealish off on the left flank, who again slides it into the feet of Bernardo Silva who hits the byline and pulls it back right into Haaland's feet. Haaland cuts it onto his left foot and leathers it at goal but the keeper saves it.

Man City vs. Copenhagen - Reuters

08:22 PM

20 mins: Man City 1-0 FC Copenhagen

FC Copenhagen get a throw in level with the edge of City's box and they send six men into the box and try to throw it, Rory Delap-style, deep into the box. It doesn't work and City clear. Some ambition though.

08:21 PM

18 mins: Man City 1-0 FC Copenhagen

City certainly fancy this game as a chance to boost their goal tallies. Gundogan and Mahrez both takes shots from the edge of the area in quick succession but Grabara keeps them out.

08:20 PM

17 mins: Man City 1-0 FC Copenhagen

A defensive mistake from the visitors almost gifts Man City a second but they manage to get bodies around the City attackers and clear the ball.

08:19 PM

16 mins: Man City 1-0 FC Copenhagen

Mahrez cuts back in on the right flank and use his left to curl a ball in, which Erling Haaland meets with his head, but he can't get it past a relieved goalkeeper.

08:18 PM

15 mins: Man City 1-0 FC Copenhagen

It looks like FC Copenhagen have changed the game-plan and are playing more expansively...well, at least crossing the halfway line.

08:14 PM

11 mins: Man City 1-0 FC Copenhagen

It's almost two. Grealish and Bernardo Silva link up on the left flank, with the Englishman sliding a perfect ball through to him. Silva takes the shot and Grabara just manages to touch it on the post.

08:11 PM

9 mins: Man City 1-0 FC Copenhagen

FC Copenhagen haven't responded to the early goal but changing their strategy, they already look like they're in damage limitation mode.

08:10 PM

GOAL!! Haaland!!

Who else but Erling Haaland, it's taken him seven minutes. He slots it home with his right foot after Cancelo passes it across the edge of the box from the right flank.

That goal takes him level with Luis Suarez in the Champions League all time goalscorer charts.

Man City vs. FC Copenhagen - Getty

08:08 PM

6 mins: Man City 0-0 FC Copenhagen

It's 11 at the back for FC Copenhagen. The visitors are sat deep with everyone behind the ball. So many players back that they'll struggle to even manager a counter.

08:06 PM

4 mins: Man City 0-0 FC Copenhagen

City work it towards the FC Copenhagen goal but putt too much fizz on the ball into Haaland.

08:04 PM

2 mins: Man City 0-0 FC Copenhagen

Just two touches for Copenhagen in the opening two and a half minutes. A sign of things to come.

08:04 PM

2 mins: Man City 0-0 FC Copenhagen

City are entrenched in the Dane's half and play the ball across the field before looking to move up the wings, just looking for space. Goals already feel inevitable.

08:02 PM

We're off

The game is underway and already City are keeping the ball. Passing it around the back as Guardiola's team look to find angles for progression.

07:59 PM

Kick off minutes away

Gundogan and Claesson meet in the middle and shake hands with the officials. We're almost off here.

Man City vs. Copenhagen - Reuters

07:56 PM

Who is the referee?

Tonight's game will be officiated by 34-year old Lithuanian referee Donatas Rumsas. This is his first Champions League game of the season but in his past five games in UEFA international competitions he's dished out 22 yellow cards. This could be bad news for the FC Copenhagen players.

07:40 PM

All about Erling Haaland

Manchester City have had plenty of incredible players since their influx of Abu Dhabi money but Erling Haaland is arguably their first megastar. A striker breaking records and becoming a global figure on the way. You don't ask if he'll score, you ask how many.

Man City vs. Copenhagen - Getty Images

07:22 PM

FC Copenhagen lineup

The away side line up a 4-3-2-1.

Grabara - Diks, Vavro, Khocholava, Kristansen - Stamenic, Lerager, Johannesson - Claesson, Daramy - Karamoko

07:20 PM

Man City lineup

The home team line up without Kevin De Bruyne or Phil Foden but Erling Haaland does start.

Ederson - Cancelo, Dias, Laporte, Gomez - Mahrez, Gundogan, Silva, Grealish - Haaland, Alvarez

07:18 PM

Man City vs. Copenhagen preview

Wednesday sees a Champions League clash between Manchester City and FC Copenhagen. City currently sit at the summit of Group G, three points ahead of Dortmund who face Sevilla tonight, and five points ahead of tonight’s opponents, last year’s Danish champions.

The Danes have struggled this season and sit sixth in the Superliga, some eight points of the current front runners Nordsjælland. That early season slump saw Jess Thorup removed from his post as manager, being replaced by Jacob Neestrup, the former assistant.

Copenhagen have allowed 17 goals in 11 domestic games this season, and another three in just two Champions League matches. You’d have to think Erling Haaland will be licking his lips at the prospect of a defence in disarray arriving at the Etihad.

Everybody knew the Norwegian striker would be good but he’s surprised even his biggest fans. His 14 goals in eight league games is a record breaking start and he’s also started off hot in the Europe’s biggest competition, netting three times in the past two games.

City come into this fresh on the heels of a magnificent 6-3 derby win over old rivals, Man Utd, with the aforementioned Halaand and Phil Foden both scoring hat-tricks. They’ve look good in Europe too, demolishing Sevilla 4-0 on the road in the first gameweek and beating a Jude Bellingham inspired Dortmund 2-1 last month.

Copenhagen’s sole point came in teir last European game, a goalless stalemate against Sevilla with the only away trip seeing them lose 3-0 at Dortmund. That adds to a poor away record which has seen them win just one of their previous 10 on the road in this competition. Leave the Etihad with three points tonight and they might just have pulled off one of the biggest Champions League shocks ever.