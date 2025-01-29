Man City vs Club Brugge LIVE: Score and updates from Champions League decider as John Stones starts

Manchester City take on Club Brugge in the final round of matches in the Champions League’s initial league phase, with three points a must for the hosts in order to progress.

The 4-2 loss to PSG last week means that City begin the day languishing outside of the play-off spots in 25th position. It has raised the unthinkable scenario of a club that won this competition less than two years ago, and possesses such wealth of talent, missing out on the knockout rounds - though there is hope. A win tonight would lift Pep Guardiola’s side above their opponents and book their spot in the two-legged play-off rround.

A win will not come easy, though, with Club Brugge having plenty play for. They sit 20th ahead of the start of the final round of fixtures with a hectic night across Europe in store.

Follow all of the latest from the Etihad Stadium in our live blog below:

3' CHANCE! A counter attack sets up Talbi but Gvardiol blocks his shot (MCI 0-0 BRU)

Man City XI: Ederson, Nunes, Stones, Akanji, Gvardiol, Kovacic, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Foden, Haaland

Club Brugge XI: Mignolet; Seys, Ordonez, Mechele, DE Cuyper; Onyedika, Jashasri; Talbi, Vanaken, Tzolis; Jutgla

City are in 25th in the league phase table, and they must win in order to make the play-offs

15 mins: Shot!

Phil Foden finds a touch of space on the left side of the box again.

This time he rolls the ball onto his favoured left foot and strikes an effort at goal.

He hits it sweetly but the effort sails wide.

12 mins: Gvardiol comes forward on the left and cuts inside.

City send the ball back out to Phil Foden who collects it in the box then spins away and misplaces a backwards pass.

Manuel Akanji jogs back to collect the ball.

9 mins: A cross comes in from the right from Kevin De Bruyne but Brandon Mechele leaps and nods it away.

City need to move the ball a lot quicker but they’ll be pleased about settling the game a little after some early counter-attacks.

6 mins: City were practicing crosses in the warm-up tonight and have sent the ball over to the right wing a few times already.

Brugge recover the ball and switch the play out to Talbi on the right.

He is quick and drives at Gvardiol who holds him up. Talbi swings in a cross but Ederson plucks the ball out of the air.

3 mins: Man City will want to control the ball and put pressure on Brugge who will drop into a low block when out of possession.

Chance!

Brugge sweep forward on the counter attack with Christos Tzolis bombing down the left. He pulls the ball into the box and finds Chemsdine Talbi who shoots and has his effort blocked by Josko Gvardiol.

Club Brugge kick off the match and send the ball back to Brandon Mechele.

He works it over to the left wing where the ball goes out of play and City win a throw in.

Here come the teams.

Manchester City will qualify with a win but without one they are out of the tournament.

It’s a big night with a whole host of other fixtures kicking off at the same time.

Let’s see if City can get through...

Club Brugge have lost only six of their last 18 away matches in the Champions League and have won seven of their last 12 away European games.

European Cup runners-up to Liverpool in 1978, Club Brugge spent 2023/24 in the Europa Conference League, eventually reaching the last four before losing to Fiorentina.

Man City are unbeaten in 34 home European matches with 29 wins and five draws.

That’s a run going back to a 1-2 loss to Lyon on the first matchday of the 2018/19 season.

City have won 23 of the last 27.

An area outside the Etihad Stadium was evacuated after a merchandise stand caught fire ahead of Manchester City’s Champions League game against Club Brugge.

The blaze broke out shortly before 6pm, close to where Pep Guardiola’s City team had been due to enter the stadium at around 6.30pm.

Supporters had gathered in the area for a pre-match entertainment show which included on-stage interviews with January signings Omar Marmoush, Vitor Reis and Abdukodir Khusanov.

Fire rages outside Man City stadium ahead of crucial Champions League clash

Having claimed the club's first Champions League title in 2022/23, Pep Guardiola's side won all six group games for the first time last season.

That was the seventh successive campaign in which City had come first in their group.

The newly revamped league phase hasn’t gone well at all for City. They are on the brink of an early exit and must win tonight in order to get through.

This is Manchester City's 14th successive season in the Champions League.

They have featured in every campaign since 2011/12 and have reached the knockout stages in each of the last 11.

Man City's 2021 wins against Club Brugge made it four successive victories against Belgian opponents.

A 2-0 loss at Standard Liège in the 1978/79 Uefa Cup was the only one of City's eight games against teams from Belgium that did not end in victory.

“As expected, John Stones and Kevin de Bruyne return to the Manchester City team tonight for the ineligible Abdudokir Khusanov and Omar Marmoush.

“Stones hasn't completed 90 minutes since October. City must hope he can now: the only centre-back on the bench is the rookie Max Alleyne.

“Club Brugge arrive in Manchester in form. They are unbeaten in 20 games.”

Manchester City last faced Club Brugge in 2021/22 Champions League group stages.

They won both fixtures at an aggregate score of 9-2.

City scored at least four goals in both of those fixtures and will bring those good memories into tonight’s clash.

Regarding the fire at Manchester City, the club have said:

"We can confirm that tonight's match will kick off at 8pm as originally planned.

“We look forward to welcoming everyone to the Etihad Stadium for tonight's match."

Pep Guardiola has insisted that Manchester City’s perilous position in the Champions League is not a problem but an opportunity.

With a game to go of the group stage, City, the 2023 winners, are on course for an early exit as they stand 25th in the 36-team table.

They have only taken one point from their last four games and need to beat Belgian champions Club Brugge at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday to salvage a play-off place.

Pep Guardiola explains surprising view on Man City’s Champions League struggles

Club Brugge have lost 13 of their 15 fixtures in England and have never triumphed in this country.

City have history on their side and take on a team desperate to progress in the European top-flight.

“I can tell you they are a good team,” Josko Gvardiol said about Club Brugge.

He added: “That’s the reason they are here in the Champions League. It won’t be easy. I faced them with Leipzig a couple of years ago and they were really good.

“They like wide wingers and try to play one-v-one so I think it will be a good game. We need to win and we will do everything to win it.

“I have seen this season many times teams come to Etihad and try to defend for 90 minutes. It is difficult for us to get through this but we will see

Josko Gvardiol says that he is ready to play in whichever position Pep Guardiola wants him to.

“I am the one available and whatever he [Pep] wants from me - centre-back, wing-back - I am ready,” Gvardiol said.

“I can see it is difficult for the manager. I said many times that I am a defender. My job is to protect the goal.

“If I find myself at the opposite goal I will do everything to score and help the team in the game. I like to play with the ball. The only thing is if I am high it can be difficult to come back and defend.

“We saw this last season, almost on the line and attacking the space in behind. This is familiar to me.

“After the last few weeks, we had to change something and that was the idea of the manager and I think it worked. We will see what he prepares.”

Kyle Walker endured an uncomfortable conversation with Pep Guardiola when the defender told the Manchester City manager he wanted to leave the club.

Walker has joined AC Milan on loan for the rest of the season in a deal that includes an option to stay at the San Siro permanently in the summer.

The 34-year-old has been a staple for both City and England over the past seven years, winning 17 trophies at the Etihad after moving from Tottenham for £45m in 2017. But he found himself on the periphery at times this season and requested to leave in order to play more minutes.

Kyle Walker reveals ‘uncomfortable’ talks with Pep Guardiola after joining Milan

Club Brugge XI: Mignolet; Seys, Ordonez, Mechele, DE Cuyper; Onyedika, Jashasri; Talbi, Vanaken, Tzolis; Jutgla

Man City’s Phil Foden spoke to the Manchester Evening News about what he is expecting to achieve this season and named winning the Champions League trophy as one of the goals.

Foden said: "I think finishing at least top four in the Premier League, aiming to win the Champions League, and the FA Cup as well [are our targets].

“Even though it's been a challenging season, we've still got things to look forward to. It was only last season when we won the league.

“Because we're having a bit of a blip, we can't lose belief in that. I still believe we can do good things and come back from this."

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service (GMFRS) said:

“Just before 6pm this evening (Wednesday 29th January), two fire engines from Blackley and Philips Park fire station were called to reports of a building fire involving an outbuilding on the car park of the football ground on Rowsley Street, Manchester.

“Crews arrived quickly at the scene. Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used two hose reels to extinguish the fire, they are currently dampening down any hotspots and making the area safe.

“Firefighters have been in attendance for around thirty minutes and are still at the scene.”

Man City XI: Ederson, Nunes, Stones, Akanji, Gvardiol, Kovacic, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Foden, Haaland

Subs: Ortega, Carson, Grealish, Savinho, Wright, Alleyne, O'Reilly, Lewis, McAtee

Man City posted this statement on social media:

“Manchester City FC can confirm that there has been a fire in one of the outside merchandise kiosks, located near the entrance to the Colin Bell West Stand.

“Emergency services are present at the scene and the fire has now been extinguished.

“The safety of all attending the match tonight is our top priority, and as such all events planned for West Stand reception have been cancelled, including the welcome event for new players, and the first team arrival.”

Speaking at a pre-match press conference yesterday, Club Brugge goalkeeper, Simon Mignolet, said: "We have fought to be here and tomorrow we have to put the icing on the cake.

“It will be important to stand up to Man City and show our quality.

"We will not look at the results of the other matches, we will focus on our game.

“We will have to be at our very best against Man City."

Club Brugge coach, Nicky Hayen, said: "Man City are a very clinical team in front of goal because they have a lot of quality.

“We know what we will have to do for 90 minutes.

“We have already proven in our Champions League campaign that we can play with courage, and we will do the same."

For the first time in this season’s new Champions League, players and managers are using one of those definitive football terms about a fixture. Pep Guardiola described Manchester City’s match with Club Brugge as “our final”. Unai Emery has been saying similar about Aston Villa’s home game against Celtic, with Luis Enrique echoing as much ahead of Paris Saint-Germain’s showdown in Stuttgart.

There is finally clarity about what teams need to do, which hasn’t always been the case in this new group stage. Many players found the middle of the campaign quite strange, because the open format meant the stakes of any individual match weren’t obvious. No more.

This final day is what it is all about, and what it’s all been building up to.

Get ready for chaos on Champions League’s final night

“I expect a tough, tough opponent,” said Pep Guardiola when previewing tonight’s match.

“When a team is 20 games unbeaten - no losses - it is because they are good. There are no secrets about that.

“I saw their games and I saw the reason they beat Aston Villa, Juventus, Milan they played good. Celtic in Glasgow … they did really well.

“Different variations in the build-up and the man marking situation is always uncomfortable. We have to read well what we have to do.

“But every team - Manchester City included- has weaknesses. You have to discover them and punish them.”

Concerning the fire.

A temporary merchandise caught fire and the immediate vicinity was quickly evacuated.

A player presentation of City’s new signings for the men’s and women’s teams was due to take place this evening but has been cancelled.

There is no word yet on whether the game will be delayed though that doesn’t seem to be the case at the minute.

As kick off draws closer, news is coming through about a fire at the Etihad Stadium.

More specifically, one of the merchandise stales caught ablaze on the concourse around the ground.

The fire has since been put out.

(Getty Images)

The Manchester City manager revealed that Oscar Bobb is in contention to play this evening after recovering from injury and John Stones is likely to start.

“The guys who were there against Chelsea are there and I think Oscar [Bobb] came back as well,” Guardiola said when addressing his selection options for the match.

“[Stones] played 35 minutes [on Saturday] and played really well. We will see today how does he feel.”

Pep Guardiola has insisted he is not even contemplating the prospect of going out but accepted it would be a setback for City.

He said: “For the club, it would not be good, but I’m not thinking about that right now.

“I know for all the people concerned whether we will qualify or not, I’m thinking we're going to do it.”

(Martin Rickett/PA Wire)

Pep Guardiola has branded it a final, but not the sort to which he is accustomed. Not like in 2009 or 2011 or 2023, with the glory it brought. Or even 2021, when taking Manchester City to what was then uncharted territory for them still qualified as an achievement.

Now the finality would bring only failure. Some thought City’s Champions League campaign would end in Munich on 31 May, perhaps against Bayern or Barcelona, not in Manchester in January against Brugge. City haven’t gone out in a Champions League group stage since 2012-13, their final season under Roberto Mancini. Guardiola hasn’t since he was a Barcelona player in 2000-01, when they finished below Leeds United.

Man City face ‘final’ with a difference that will define their future

Pep Guardiola says that Man City being on the brink of an early Champions League exit is ‘not a problem, but a challenge’.

The City boss revealed: “The situation that we have, we have no chance but to win the game. If not, we will not continue in this competition.

“It’s not a problem, it’s an opportunity, a challenge and we will face it.”

Manchester City boss, Pep Guardiola said: “Listen, he has to play – unless he says to me that he promises he cannot play. And after that, Josko [Gvardiol] will be central defender and I will invent and think of who plays full back.

“John always had these kind of situations [minor injuries], except the year of the treble when he was incredibly reliable.

“Hopefully now this time he has recovered better. We gave him more time. 45 minutes against Tottenham, 45 minutes against Aston Villa and he is out.

“He played really good in this 40 minutes [against Chelsea] and has to make the effort for Wednesday, to give time for Ruben [Dias] and Nathan [Ake] to come back.”

Manchester City are the biggest club at risk of exiting the competition, with the 2023 winners sitting in 25th ahead of the final round of games.

They face Club Brugge, who are in 20th, three points above Pep Guardiola’s side.

Every side from 19th to 27th is at risk of being eliminated, including PSG – who beat City 4-2 last week – Benfica, Sporting and Stuttgart (who themselves face PSG in a potentially pivotal clash, with both sides on 10 points).

City have just eight points ahead of kick-off, but a win could take them as high as 19th and into the play-off spots.

A draw for the Cityzens would mean they were eliminated.

Dinamo Zagreb and Shakhtar Donetsk are the other two sides sitting out of the play-off places who could still earn a spot, though they face difficult final fixtures against AC Milan and Borussia Dortmund respectively.

Eight sides have already been eliminated from the competition: Bologna, Sparta Prague, Leipzig, Girona, Red Star Belgrade, Sturm Graz, Salzburg, Slovan Bratislava and BSC Young Boys.

Pep Guardiola has told John Stones that, unless he “promises” he cannot play, he has to start Manchester City’s “final” against Club Brugge on Wednesday and spare them from the embarrassment of an early Champions League exit.

England international Stones has not begun a game since December’s defeat to Aston Villa but Guardiola is relying on him to rescue City's European campaign.

He held Stones back in Saturday’s 3-1 win over Chelsea, using the 30-year-old as a second-half substitute and admitting that he should not have played debutant Abdudokir Khusanov, who was at fault for Noni Madueke’s third-minute opener.

Pep Guardiola relying on John Stones for Champions League “final”

The teams who finish between ninth and 24th will go into a play-off round for a spot in the last 16.

The teams from ninth to 16th are seeded, and they face a team between 17th and 24th. The seeded teams have the advantage of playing the second leg at home – who they face is determined by a separate draw.

Ahead of the final round, Aston Villa are ninth, with Borussia Dortmund in 14th, Bayern Munich in 15th, Real Madrid in 16th and Celtic in 18th.

Every club from 9th to 18th is guaranteed at least a place in the play-off round as it stands, though all of them could also climb into the automatic qualification positions if results went their way.

Villa are only behind eighth-placed Leverkusen on goal difference, with 18th-placed Celtic just a point behind them, so it could be all to play for in terms of those final six automatic qualification spots.

open image in galleryReal Madrid are one of the sides between 9th and 18th, all of whom are guaranteed at least a place in the play-offs (Getty Images)

Arsenal sit in third in the league phase table and they are essentially guaranteed an automatic place in the last 16. They are only three points above the teams in ninth to 13th, but they have a superior goal difference of between seven and 11 goals on those sides.

The scenario is similar for Inter Milan, who have 16 points but less goal difference than Arsenal – they could be overtaken if they lose against Monaco and Villa were to beat Celtic 3-0, for example.

The teams in fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth could all fall into the play-off places, but none of them can fall out of the top 24.

Atletico Madrid and AC Milan sit on 15 points, with Atalanta on 14 and Bayer Leverkusen on 13.

Only two sides have guaranteed themselves a place in the last 16 of the competition.

League phase leaders Liverpool have won every match of their campaign so far, and they will finish top of the table if they avoid defeat to PSV.

Barcelona are the other side who have secured a place in the round of 16, with their dramatic 5-4 win over Benfica meaning they will likely finish second.

The first legs of the last-16 ties are due to be be played on 4 & 5 March.

By the time some of the Champions League squads got into their dressing rooms after the penultimate night of group-stage action, many players didn’t really want to look at the table. The majority just wanted to know what they need from the last game.

Many squads, like the most recent champions at 25th-placed Manchester City and 16th-placed Real Madrid, wouldn’t have expected to be anything close to the position they currently find themselves in. They could now be involved in nights that go down in European Cup history, if not for reasons they'd like.

How a reborn Champions League became a surprise success

They might make it a little too close to comfort for the home fans but City’s firepower should see them ease past Brugge for a straightforward win.

Three points is a must if City hope to make it into the play-off round of the Champions League’s new format.

Manchester City 3-1 Club Brugge.

Man City XI: Ederson; Nunes, Stones, Akanji, Gvardiol; Silva, Kovacic, Gundogan; Foden, Haaland, Savinho.

Club Brugge XI: Mignolet; Sabbe, Ordonez, Mechele, De Cuyper; Onyedika, Jashari; Talbi, Vanaken, Tzolis; Jutgla.

Midfielder Oscar Bobb, who is yet to play this season because of injury, is in the City squad but Guardiola’s three January signings – Omar Marmoush, Abdukodir Khusanov and Vitor Reis – are all ineligible.

City are still without the injured Rodri, Jeremy Doku, Nathan Ake and Ruben Dias.

In the UK, the match will be shown live on TNT Sports 2, with coverage starting at 7pm. Subscribers can also watch online via discovery+.

You can purchase a TNT Sports subscription via discovery+ here, for only £30.99 per month.

The match is due to kick-off at 8pm GMT on Wednesday 29 January at the Etihad Stadium.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Manchester City face Club Brugge in the final round of matches in the Champions League’s new league phase tonight, with the hosts knowing that they must win in order to progress.

City’s 4-2 loss to PSG last week means that they lie in 25th position, and they begin the day two points adrift of the play-off places.

This means that Pep Guardiola’s side must win this evening as they face a Club Brugge side who are in 20th ahead of kick-off.

The Belgian side are not guaranteed a place in the play-offs either at present, meaning that both sides need a result in order to be in the draw for the play-offs at the end of month.

