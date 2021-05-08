Is Manchester City vs Chelsea on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League

(Getty Images)

Manchester City will be crowned Premier League champions tonight if they beat Chelsea, who they will meet in the Champions League final at the end of the month.

City reached their first ever Champions League final by beating Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday before Chelsea overcame Real Madrid the following night to book their place in Istanbul.

Pep Guardiola’s side were dethroned as Premier League champions last season but can claim their title third title in four seasons with three games to spare with three points at the Etihad Stadium.

But there is plenty at stake for Thomas Tuchel’s side as well, with the Blues having to fight off competition from West Ham, Tottenham and Liverpool to secure their place in the top four.

Here’s everything you need to know about the match tonight.

When is it on?

The match kicks off at 5:30pm GMT on Saturday 8 May.

How can I watch?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League, with coverage starting from 5:00pm. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

What is the team news?

City will be without John Stones as the defender is serving the last match of his three-game suspension for the red card he received against Aston Villa last month. The hosts remain without Eric Garcia but have no fresh injury concerns.

Matteo Kovacic could return for Thomas Tuchel’s side after missing the last seven matches with a thigh injury, but it is unlikely he’d start against the Premier League leaders. Chelsea have no other injury problems ahead of the match. Both sides could rotate following their Champions League involvement in midweek.

Possible line-ups

Man City: Ederson; Cancelo, Diaz, Laporte, Mendy; Rodri, Gundogan, De Bruyne; Sterling, Foden, Mahrez

Chelsea: Mendy; James, Azpilicueta, Silva, Zouma, Alonso; Jorginho, Kante; Pulisic, Havertz, Ziyech

Odds

Manchester City: 10/11

Draw: 5/2

Chelsea: 16/5

Prediction

While this will undoubtedly be presented as a Champions League final dress rehearsal, it’s unlikely to play out that way as both sides are expected to make changes. City also have the greater incentive to win and Pep Guardiola’s will be motivated to wrap up the title in style. Manchester City 2-0 Chelsea

