Manchester City vs Chelsea prediction: How will Premier League play out today?

Chelsea will be looking to claw back some ground in the title race with a big performance away at Manchester City this afternoon.

The Blues may see this as their final opportunity to begin a comeback on the Premier League leaders, as City look to cruise towards the finish line and wrap up back-to-back titles.

The hosts will be looking forward to welcoming back their absentees from the FA Cup game against Swindon Town, including their head coach Pep Guardiola.

Chelsea defeated City to win the Champions League last season but Guardiola’s side were 1-0 winners at Stamford Bridge earlier this season.

Here’s all you need to know ahead of the game.

When is the match?

The game kicks off at 12:30pm GMT on Saturday 15 January at the Etihad Stadium.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be shown on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate, with coverage beginning at 11:30am. Subscribers can also stream the fixture via the BT Sport app.

What is the team news?

Chelsea will be without their star goalkeeper, Edouard Mendy, who is representing Senegal at the African Cup of Nations. Reece James is still not able to feature, and his fellow full-back Ben Chilwell is still nursing a long-term injury.

However, the Blues will be boosted by the returns of N'Golo Kante and Thiago Silva. The pair made cameos from the bench on Wednesday against Spurs after recovering from Covid-19.

Manchester City have Riyad Mahrez missing as he is with the Algeria squad at AFCON. Man. City are also dealing with a Covid outbreak, as seen from their FA cup squad, and will be hoping that the players affected will recover in time for this grudge match.

Predicted line-ups

Manchester City XI: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Laporte, Cancelo; Gundogan, Rodri, De Bruyne; Bernardo Silva, Jesus, Foden

Chelsea XI: Kepa; Christensen, Thiago Silva, Rudiger; Azpilicueta, Jorginho, Kovacic, Alonso; Havertz, Mount; Lukaku

Odds

Manchester City 8/11

Draw 3/1

Chelsea 22/5

Prediction

Chelsea will be full of confidence from their dominant midweek performance away at Spurs, but it won’t be enough against the reigning, and most likely future, Premier League winners. Manchester City 2-0 Chelsea