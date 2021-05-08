Manchester City vs Chelsea predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture tonight

(POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Manchester City can win the Premier League title tonight if they beat Chelsea at the Etihad Stadium, in what will also be a dress rehearsal of the Champions League final.

The match takes place exactly three weeks before the Champions League final in Istanbul on 29 May, but also less than a month after Chelsea defeated City at Wembley to advance to the FA Cup final and end their quadruple bid.

Thomas Tuchel’s side defeated Real Madrid in their Champions League semi-final on Wednesday and will also be looking to boost their Premier League top four hopes with a win.

But Pep Guardiola’s side will be out to wrap up the Premier League title - their third in four seasons under the coach - with three games to spare.

Here’s everything you need to know about the match tonight.

When is it on?

The match kicks off at 5:30pm GMT on Saturday 8 May.

How can I watch?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League, with coverage starting from 5:00pm. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content.

What is the team news?

City will be without John Stones as the defender is serving the last match of his three-game suspension for the red card he received against Aston Villa last month. The hosts remain without Eric Garcia but have no fresh injury concerns.

Matteo Kovacic could return for Thomas Tuchel’s side after missing the last seven matches with a thigh injury, but it is unlikely he’d start against the Premier League leaders. Chelsea have no other injury problems ahead of the match. Both sides could rotate following their Champions League involvement in midweek.

Possible line-ups

Man City: Ederson; Cancelo, Diaz, Laporte, Mendy; Rodri, Gundogan, De Bruyne; Sterling, Foden, Mahrez

Chelsea: Mendy; James, Azpilicueta, Silva, Zouma, Alonso; Jorginho, Kante; Pulisic, Havertz, Ziyech

Story continues

Odds

Manchester City: 10/11

Draw: 5/2

Chelsea: 16/5

Prediction

While this will undoubtedly be presented as a Champions League final dress rehearsal, it’s unlikely to play out that way as both sides are expected to make changes. City also have the greater incentive to win and Pep Guardiola’s will be motivated to wrap up the title in style. Manchester City 2-0 Chelsea

Read More

Is Manchester City vs Chelsea on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League

Manchester City vs Chelsea live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV tonight

Premier League breakaway clubs fined for role in Super League, Uefa confirm