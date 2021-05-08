Manchester City vs Chelsea live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV tonight

(Getty Images)

Manchester City will reclaim the Premier League title today if they beat upcoming Champions League final opponents Chelsea.

Pep Guardiola’s side lost their Premier League crown to Liverpool last season but will win their third title in four seasons, and seventh in their history, with a win at the Etihad Stadium.

Chelsea booked their place in the Champions League final by beating Real Madrid on Wednesday, setting up a meeting with City, who swept aside Paris Saint-Germain the previous evening.

Tonight’s match will therefore serve as a dress rehearsal for the showpiece final in three weeks’ time, but there is plenty at stake as Chelsea also look to secure their top four spot.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match this evening.

When is it on?

The match kicks off at 5:30pm GMT on Saturday 8 May.

How can I watch?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League, with coverage starting from 5:00pm. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

What is the team news?

City will be without John Stones as the defender is serving the last match of his three-game suspension for the red card he received against Aston Villa last month. The hosts remain without Eric Garcia but have no fresh injury concerns.

Matteo Kovacic could return for Thomas Tuchel’s side after missing the last seven matches with a thigh injury, but it is unlikely he’d start against the Premier League leaders. Chelsea have no other injury problems ahead of the match. Both sides could rotate following their Champions League involvement in midweek.

Possible line-ups

Man City: Ederson; Cancelo, Diaz, Laporte, Mendy; Rodri, Gundogan, De Bruyne; Sterling, Foden, Mahrez

Chelsea: Mendy; James, Azpilicueta, Silva, Zouma, Alonso; Jorginho, Kante; Pulisic, Havertz, Ziyech

Odds

Manchester City: 10/11

Draw: 5/2

Chelsea: 16/5

Prediction

While this will undoubtedly be presented as a Champions League final dress rehearsal, it’s unlikely to play out that way as both sides are expected to make changes. City also have the greater incentive to win and Pep Guardiola’s will be motivated to wrap up the title in style. Manchester City 2-0 Chelsea

