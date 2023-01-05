Manchester City vs Chelsea: FA Cup prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

Marc Mayo
·2 min read
(ES Composite)
(ES Composite)

Chelsea and Manchester City renew rivalries on Sunday in the third round of the FA Cup.

City claimed a 1-0 win at Stamford Bridge on Thursday night in a Premier League game that continued a poor season for Graham Potter’s side.

But last year’s beaten finalists Chelsea can look forward to more positive times if they snatch a result in a competition they have a real affinity with.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Manchester City vs Chelsea is scheduled for a 4.30pm GMT kick-off on Sunday, January 8, 2023.

The match will take place at the Etihad Stadium.

Where to watch Manchester City vs Chelsea

TV channel: In the UK, the match will be televised live for free on BBC One, with coverage starting at 4pm.

Live stream: Fans can also catch the game live online via the BBC iPlayer.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog, with expert analysis from Nizaar Kinsella at the ground.

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Manchester City vs Chelsea team news

Ruben Dias and Aymeric Laporte both sat out Thursday’s game with hamstring and back injuries, respectively.

Julian Alvarez could start in the FA Cup after returning to the squad.

Raheem Sterling and Christian Pulisic are fresh injury worries for Chelsea as their absentee list hits double figures.

Mason Mount had a knock in midweek but is not expected to be out for long. Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Edouard Mendy and Ben Chilwell are nearing returns but this game could come too soon.

Manchester City vs Chelsea prediction

Chelsea struggled to lay much of a glove on City at the Bridge and lack the squad depth to improve much in the cup.

A 2-0 City win.

(REUTERS)
(REUTERS)

Head to head (h2h) history and results

City have won four meetings with Chelsea in a row without conceding a goal.

Man City wins: 63

Draws: 39

Chelsea wins: 71

Manchester City vs Chelsea match odds

Man City: 2/5

Draw: 18/5

Chelsea: 6/1

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).

