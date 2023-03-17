Man City vs Burnley: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds - FA Cup preview

(ES Composite)

Manchester City welcome club legend Vincent Kompany back to the Etihad Stadium as Burnley visit in the FA Cup quater-finals.

Pep Guardiola’s side look like the favourites for the competition as a whole but face an interesting challenge up against their former captain.

Kompany has the Clarets destined for a return to the Premier League at the first time of asking after a stunning rapid-fire rebuild at Turf Moor. Burnley are almost unrecognisable to the team who went down and approach this meeting full of confidence.

City, however, do appear to be going through the gears. While not quite as spectacular as they have been in recent years, they put seven past RB Leipzig in the week as they focus on the business end of the season.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Manchester City vs Burnley is scheduled for a 5.45pm GMT kick-off time on Saturday 18 March, 2023.

The Etihad Stadium in Manchester will host.

Where to watch Manchester City vs Burnley

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on free-to-air TV in the UK on BBC One, with coverage starting at 5.25pm.

Live stream: The BBC Sport website or BBC iPlayer (both free with a subscription) will offer a live stream across mobile devices, laptops, games consoles and more.

Manchester City vs Burnley team news

Changes are expected for City after their midweek exploits. All of Phil Foden, Sergio Gomez, Kalvin Phillips and Julian Alvarez could start after starting Tuesday’s win on the bench.

Guardiola, however, has confirmed a strong team will be named, with no fresh injury concerns heading into the international break.

For Burnley, Taylor Harwood-Bellis is not able to play against his parent club, while Manuel Benson and Jay Rodriguez have not yet recovered from knocks.

New style: City legend Kompany has revamped Burnely (Getty Images)

Manchester City vs Burnley prediction

For all of Burnley’s progress under Kompany, traveling to face City at home is a tough ask for any side.

Manchester City to win 3-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Manchester City wins: 55

Draws: 25

Burnley wins: 30

Manchester City vs Burnley latest odds

Manchester City to win: 1/6

Draw: 6/1

Burnley to win: 14/1